Understanding: What is it like to be a river otter?
A dog, river otters, a (pick a creature). A new dimension for neurodiversity?
Interesting series1 this, on Hana and Kotaro, a pair of river otters,. In this episode, they are going to Tanzawa2 Japan. They are accompanied by their dog friend, Jasmine, and their human. Apparently keeping river otters as pets3 is a thing in Japan.
The videos are subtitled, have annoying commentary, and humans with no heads.
So, what is it like to be a river otter, or a dog, or a human who keeps river otters? Move over Nagel, you and your speculations on bat qualia!
I have often seen large groups of river otters in our town near the shoreline. They actually like to swim in the ocean. Some folks think they are sea otters. Wrong that!
Note: River otters: ADHD? They make a Jack Russel terrier seem placid4.
Tanzawa refers to a mountainous area located in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. It is part of the Tanzawa-Oyama Quasi-National Park and is a popular destination for hikers and nature enthusiasts. The Tanzawa Mountains (Tanzawa-Sanchi) are known for their rugged terrain, dense forests, and scenic beauty. The highest peak in the range is Mount Hirugatake, standing at about 1,673 meters (5,489 feet). The region is also home to various rivers and hot springs, making it a favored spot for outdoor activities and relaxation.
Tanzawa is accessible from cities like Tokyo and Yokohama, which makes it a great weekend getaway for those looking to escape the urban environment.
Keeping river otters as pets is a fascinating yet controversial topic. While it's clear that otters like Hana and Kotaro can be incredibly charismatic and playful animals, their needs are vastly different from traditional pets like cats or dogs, which makes caring for them highly challenging.
River otters are semi-aquatic mammals with complex behaviors that require significant space, especially access to water for swimming and hunting. In the wild, they roam over large territories, hunt for live prey, and are incredibly social creatures. As pets, they would need constant stimulation, ample water features, and a diet similar to what they’d find in nature, which is difficult to replicate in a domestic setting. Otters also bond deeply with their owners and can become destructive or aggressive if they don’t get enough attention or if their needs aren’t met.
Japan has seen a trend of keeping otters as pets, which is partly fueled by their rising popularity on social media. However, the ethics of keeping wild animals in domestic environments are debated. Inappropriate living conditions can lead to stress, anxiety, and behavioral issues in otters. Furthermore, the legalities surrounding otter ownership vary by country, and there’s concern that increased demand for pet otters can fuel illegal wildlife trade, putting pressure on wild populations.
In a sense, keeping an otter as a pet requires a special commitment and understanding of the species—something not easily achievable for most people. While videos of happy, playful otters may seem charming, they don’t always reflect the full picture of the immense responsibility involved.
River otters are indeed known for their playful, energetic behavior, and it’s a fitting comparison to say they can make a Jack Russell terrier seem calm! These otters are constantly on the move, swimming, sliding on riverbanks, diving for fish, and engaging in what seems like non-stop play. Their high energy levels are crucial for their survival, as they need to hunt, stay alert for predators, and maintain social bonds with other otters.
While we can't exactly diagnose animals with ADHD, the playful nature of otters—often compared to hyperactivity—is a well-documented behavioral trait in these animals. This high energy is thought to be an expression of both their curiosity and their instinctive behaviors for hunting and exploration. Otters are highly intelligent creatures, and their playfulness is not only for fun but also helps them hone the skills they need in the wild, like hunting and evading predators.
Jack Russell terriers, like otters, are also bred for activity, particularly for hunting, so the comparison between the two makes sense. Both are small, agile, and always on the go, making them seem tireless compared to more relaxed species or breeds. It’s almost like watching the animal kingdom’s equivalent of a highly energetic toddler!