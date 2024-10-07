Interesting series this, on Hana and Kotaro, a pair of river otters,. In this episode, they are going to Tanzawa Japan. They are accompanied by their dog friend, Jasmine, and their human. Apparently keeping river otters as pets is a thing in Japan.

The videos are subtitled, have annoying commentary, and humans with no heads.

So, what is it like to be a river otter, or a dog, or a human who keeps river otters? Move over Nagel, you and your speculations on bat qualia!

I have often seen large groups of river otters in our town near the shoreline. They actually like to swim in the ocean. Some folks think they are sea otters. Wrong that!