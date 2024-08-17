Guernica Redux
Anti-war tune, with three renditions. My song writing muse has hidden from me, so I have to do without. I was a half decent songwright I think, but ideas no longer seem to come. Maybe next month, eh?
Context
The song lyrics came for ChatGPT 4.0 based upon my article (below). The tunes and performance were all from UDIO.COM, as a result of prompts which I tweaked and outputs which I chose. The illustrations were generated by UDIO.COM. In other words, the whole shebang is mostly LLM AI generated.
Is it musically or lyrically worthwhile? Well, tastes vary, or as it is often said, there is no accounting for taste (actually, I think there is some accounting for taste, but that is a separate topic).
Do I like the tunes myself? My first reaction was “Meh1.” Now I really like them. Very different than anything I would come up with.
I did try different prompts, and these were the best of a dozen or more tries.
Do I like the lyrics? Yes, I think they are pretty darn good. Scary! AI generated everything, with some prompting on my part.
See my article here:
The True Face of War: The Myth of Glory
Songs
Guernica Redux (male vocalist, jazz, post-bop, improvisation, acoustic, technical)
Guernica Redux (female vocalist, neoclassical darkwave, melancholic)
Guernica Redux (female vocalist, neoclassical, darkwave, melancholic again)
Lyrics
[Guernica Redux]
[Verse 1]
They say there’s nobility in war,
But all I see is pain and fear,
No honor in the blood-soaked ground,
Just the cries that never disappear.
[Chorus]
Slaughter, slaughter, echoes in the night,
The innocent and guilty fall from sight,
No glory here, just tears and dust,
We’ve lost our way, we’ve lost our trust.
[Verse 2]
The old send the young to fight,
In battles where no one ever wins,
They call it courage, call it pride,
But it’s just the same old sins.
[Chorus]
Slaughter, slaughter, echoes in the night,
The innocent and guilty fall from sight,
No glory here, just tears and dust,
We’ve lost our way, we’ve lost our trust.
[Verse 3]
There’s a cycle we can’t seem to break,
A darkness we can’t seem to shake,
But we must find a better way,
Or drown in the sorrow we make.
[Coda]
We can do better, we need to try,
Let’s paint a new world under the sky,
No more wars, no more lies,
Just a future where hope never dies.
