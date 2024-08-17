Context

The song lyrics came for ChatGPT 4.0 based upon my article (below). The tunes and performance were all from UDIO.COM, as a result of prompts which I tweaked and outputs which I chose. The illustrations were generated by UDIO.COM. In other words, the whole shebang is mostly LLM AI generated.

Is it musically or lyrically worthwhile? Well, tastes vary, or as it is often said, there is no accounting for taste (actually, I think there is some accounting for taste, but that is a separate topic).

Do I like the tunes myself? My first reaction was “Meh.” Now I really like them. Very different than anything I would come up with.

I did try different prompts, and these were the best of a dozen or more tries.

Do I like the lyrics? Yes, I think they are pretty darn good. Scary! AI generated everything, with some prompting on my part.

Songs

Guernica Redux (male vocalist, jazz, post-bop, improvisation, acoustic, technical)

Guernica Redux (female vocalist, neoclassical darkwave, melancholic)

Guernica Redux (female vocalist, neoclassical, darkwave, melancholic again)

Lyrics