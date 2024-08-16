The True Face of War: The Myth of Glory
Of course, this should be obvious to my long time readers.
Guernica Redux1
Introduction
War is often cloaked in notions of nobility and heroism, yet these ideas mask a far darker reality. Beneath the veneer of glory lies a world of pain, suffering, and moral decay. This document seeks to strip away the illusions and confront the brutal truth about war and its consequences.
The Illusion of Nobility
The Myth of Glory
There is no nobility in war. What is often portrayed as heroic or honorable is, in reality, an abyss of pain, suffering, and degradation. War is not about valor or righteousness but is driven by cruelty, avarice, and aggression. The romanticized idea of noble combat is nothing more than jingoistic rot—a dangerous delusion that perpetuates tribalism and horror.
The Machinery of War
War is sustained by a vast and insidious machinery. It is intertwined with pork-barrel politics, the arms trade, manufacturing interests, and the pursuit of political advantage. These forces collaborate to create a cycle of violence that benefits a few while inflicting unimaginable suffering on many. Propaganda, media control, and the deep state all play their roles in maintaining this system. It is a collaboration of evil, perpetuated by callous, psychopathic leaders who demonize the "other" and lack any semblance of empathy.
The Human Cost
Suffering and Death
The true cost of war is measured in human lives. It corrodes the soul of humanity, leaving behind a trail of suffering, death, and casualties. The horrors of war linger long after the battles have ended, affecting not only the soldiers but also their families and entire societies. The old send the young to fight, condemning them to lives of terror, horror, and suffering, while those who remain show no remorse—only triumphalism.
The Cycle of Violence
War perpetuates a cycle of slaughter—of the guilty and the innocent alike. This dysfunction is deeply rooted in our evolutionary history, yet it is something we must strive to overcome. If we do not, the horror will persist, and the suffering will continue to spread across the world.
The Call for Change
Breaking the Cycle
We have inherited this dysfunction from our forebears, but we are not doomed to repeat their mistakes. We can do better. We should do better. We need to do better. The persistence of war is not inevitable; it is a choice, driven by the systems and mindsets that we have the power to change.
A Plea for Humanity
War corrodes the very fabric of humanity, but by recognizing its true nature, we can begin to break free from its grasp. This requires empathy, reflection, and a collective commitment to peace. The suffering of soldiers, families, and entire nations demands that we reject the glorification of war and work towards a more compassionate, humane world.
Summary
War is not noble; it is a source of profound suffering and moral decay. The systems that sustain it—political, economic, and psychological—must be dismantled if we are to break the cycle of violence. By acknowledging the true horrors of war and striving to do better, we can create a future where peace and empathy triumph over aggression and cruelty.
Guernica Redux
is a scream reborn,
a canvas stretched across time,
where shadows of the past
bleed into the present.
A town once bombed,
now echoes in every war-torn street,
in every child's cry,
in every shattered home,
in the rubble of forgotten places.
Picasso's ghosts rise,
their shapes shifting, twisting,
mirroring today's pain,
today's destruction,
yet the same—always the same.
Redux,
a word that means return,
a revival of the horror,
a reimagining of the anguish,
the brushstrokes now digital,
the palette more vivid,
yet still soaked in blood.
This is not just history
but a cycle,
a circle unbroken,
where Guernica is every city,
every village touched by war,
every silent scream lost in the din
of bombs, of politics,
of the unrelenting machine.
Guernica Redux,
a call to remember,
to see the suffering reborn
in new forms,
but always the same,
a plea to break the brush,
to shatter the cycle,
to paint, at last, in peace.
"Guernica Redux" likely refers to a reinterpretation or modern version of Pablo Picasso's famous painting "Guernica." Picasso's original "Guernica" was created in response to the bombing of the Basque town of Guernica during the Spanish Civil War in 1937, and it has since become a powerful anti-war symbol, capturing the horror and suffering caused by conflict.
The term "Redux" generally means "brought back," "revived," or "reinterpreted." So, "Guernica Redux" could imply a contemporary or updated version of Picasso's "Guernica," possibly reflecting modern conflicts, social issues, or artistic styles, while retaining the original's themes of war, destruction, and human suffering. It could also be used metaphorically to suggest that a situation or event mirrors the tragedy and chaos depicted in the original "Guernica."