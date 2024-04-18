Ephektikoi
So, THIS is their plan to keep BIDEN in power for 4 more years | Redacted with Clayton Morris
Redacted 2.36M subscribers
7 hrs ago
•
Mike Zimmer
Does your right to freedom of expression include the right to say unpopular things? YES!!
Canadian Constitution Foundation 72.6K subscribers
7 hrs ago
•
Mike Zimmer
1
1
New York Times EXPOSED Over Israel Bias After Memo Leak
Owen Jones 525K subscribers
7 hrs ago
•
Mike Zimmer
SCOTUS Highly Skeptical of Biden DOJ's Jan. 6 Prosecution Theory
Glenn Greenwald 222K
7 hrs ago
•
Mike Zimmer
1
Israel dangerously exposed after Iranian drone and missile attacks
Dimitri Lascaris
7 hrs ago
•
Mike Zimmer
Supreme Court Raises Doubts About Federal Obstruction Statute In Jan. 6 Cases
To Be Frank 146K subscribers
10 hrs ago
•
Mike Zimmer
Neocons Attack Tucker's Reputation for Dissent on Israel
Glenn Greenwald 222K subscribers
10 hrs ago
•
Mike Zimmer
13 British Lords Linked to Israel's Arms Trade
Just another piece of evidence in understanding the military-industrial complex and foreign policy.
Published on Build Back Better
•
10 hrs ago
Some More GOF Emails
Between Peter Daszak (EcoHealth Alliance) and David Morens (NIH)
Published on Build Back Better
•
10 hrs ago
STATIN DRUGS laid the groundwork for COVID
The best-selling class of drugs of all time took cholesterol to dangerously low levels, which deprived the immune system of its most essential molecule…
Published on The Defeat Of COVID
•
10 hrs ago
Internal Strength Reconsidered
An Exploration of Efficiency in Movement
10 hrs ago
•
Mike Zimmer
Australian Banks and Cash
Coming to a bank near you soon.
Published on Build Back Better
•
18 hrs ago
2:59
