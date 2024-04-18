Ephektikoi

So, THIS is their plan to keep BIDEN in power for 4 more years | Redacted with Clayton Morris
Mike Zimmer
Does your right to freedom of expression include the right to say unpopular things? YES!!
Mike Zimmer
1
New York Times EXPOSED Over Israel Bias After Memo Leak
Mike Zimmer
SCOTUS Highly Skeptical of Biden DOJ's Jan. 6 Prosecution Theory
Mike Zimmer
Israel dangerously exposed after Iranian drone and missile attacks
Mike Zimmer
Supreme Court Raises Doubts About Federal Obstruction Statute In Jan. 6 Cases
Mike Zimmer
Neocons Attack Tucker's Reputation for Dissent on Israel
Mike Zimmer
13 British Lords Linked to Israel's Arms Trade
Just another piece of evidence in understanding the military-industrial complex and foreign policy.
Published on Build Back Better  
Some More GOF Emails
Between Peter Daszak (EcoHealth Alliance) and David Morens (NIH)
Published on Build Back Better  
STATIN DRUGS laid the groundwork for COVID
The best-selling class of drugs of all time took cholesterol to dangerously low levels, which deprived the immune system of its most essential molecule…
Published on The Defeat Of COVID  
Internal Strength Reconsidered
An Exploration of Efficiency in Movement
  
Mike Zimmer
Australian Banks and Cash
Coming to a bank near you soon.
Published on Build Back Better  
2:59
