Author’s Preface

The Reason series is an exploration of reasoning itself. It is not limited to the structure of arguments but is directed toward practical epistemology: how human beings come to know, how conclusions are reached, and how claims can be assessed as sound, incoherent, or unsupported. The essays attempt to clarify what can be said without exaggeration, what follows from observation, and what remains mysterious.

This essay began as a stepwise reflection on axioms: that there is an inner world of awareness, that there is an outer world, that other beings are aware, and that the biological body—the wetware—is causally linked to consciousness. From there, the reflections moved toward the recognition of subconscious processes: the undeniable fact that thoughts, memories, and dreams emerge seemingly at random, but must be grounded in antecedent processing within the wetware. Alongside this recognition is a critique of behaviorism, which attempted to erase the subconscious by narrowing psychology to reinforcement schedules. That program proved absurd, as it explained nothing of what is most obvious in human and animal life: awareness, thought, and meaning.

The purpose of this essay is to expand upon those reflections with greater detail and concrete examples. It will argue that recognition of the subconscious is unavoidable and that any denial of it amounts to a denial of both lived experience and empirical evidence.

Introduction

Human life is lived in awareness. To be awake, to perceive, to think, to feel—these are the conditions of existence that cannot be doubted. Yet awareness alone does not account for the whole of mental life. Beneath it lies a continuous, hidden layer of processing, responsible for the emergence of thoughts, memories, associations, and dreams.

Historically, some schools of psychology attempted to deny or minimize this hidden domain. Behaviorism, in particular, dismissed the subconscious as unnecessary speculation, restricting psychology to the study of observable behavior. But as will be shown, such denial ignored the most evident facts of human experience. Thoughts appear unbidden. Memories resurface unexpectedly. Dreams emerge with elaborate content beyond conscious design. These cannot be accounted for without recognizing subconscious processes.

This essay proceeds by elaborating the axiomatic foundations of awareness and wetware, examining the phenomena of thought emergence, critiquing behaviorism, and considering the apparent randomness of thought. It concludes with the claim that subconscious processing is a necessary part of any adequate account of mind and reason.

Discussion

Inner and Outer Worlds

Awareness presents itself directly. Each person inhabits an inner world of sensations, feelings, and thoughts. Alongside this is the outer world, perceived as distinct and external. Together, these constitute the primary division of experience: the subjective and the objective. No reasoning can bypass them, because even doubt presupposes awareness of what is doubted.

The Inference to Other Minds

Other beings exhibit behaviors, communications, and biological structures similar to our own. From these, it is inferred that they too are aware. This inference is not logically demonstrable but is overwhelmingly supported by analogy and coherence with observation. To deny it would isolate awareness to oneself alone, a position both implausible and pragmatically useless.

The Wetware as Causal

The biological body, or wetware, is causally linked to awareness. Consider concrete cases:

Anesthesia: Chemical intervention can extinguish consciousness reliably.

Brain injury: Damage to specific areas alters perception, memory, or personality. Pharmacology: Substances such as caffeine, alcohol, or hallucinogens alter awareness dramatically.

Sleep: Biological cycles predictably suspend and restore conscious experience.

These examples show that changes in the wetware produce changes in awareness. The causal link is undeniable, even if the mechanism remains obscure.

Constant but Conditional Causality

The wetware is never static. Neurons fire, hormones fluctuate, and electrical activity pulses continuously. Yet consciousness is not continuous in the same way. People lose awareness in fainting, sleep, seizure, or coma. Awareness depends on particular configurations of wetware activity. The causality is real but conditional.

Emergence of Thought

Thoughts appear in awareness, but not all at once and not always with discernible precursors. Consider familiar experiences:

A forgotten name resurfaces hours later, seemingly at random. A sudden creative idea intrudes while walking or showering. A dream presents a vivid narrative constructed without conscious design. These examples point to antecedent processes operating beneath awareness. Thoughts, memories, and imaginings emerge into consciousness after being prepared elsewhere in the wetware. The Subconscious as Necessary

These phenomena require recognition of a subconscious domain. One need not adopt Freud’s full apparatus of drives and symbolism to accept the basic claim: much of mental life is processed outside awareness. To deny this is to deny the obvious. Whether we call it the subconscious, the unconscious, or background cognition, its existence is necessary to account for thought, memory, and imagination.

Behaviorism’s Failure

Behaviorism attempted to excise the subconscious from psychology. Its program claimed that behavior could be fully explained by reinforcement: rewards increase behaviors, punishments decrease them. Yet this explained almost nothing. It did not account for how behaviors originated, how they were organized, or why they mattered to the organism. It ignored the inner world entirely, treating humans as black boxes.

For example, a pigeon pecking at a key may do so under reinforcement schedules, but behaviorism cannot explain why the pigeon sometimes engages in “superstitious” actions, such as turning circles between pecks. Nor can it explain language, planning, or creativity. The denial of the subconscious left psychology with an impoverished model that bore little relation to reality.

Randomness and Determinism in Thought

To awareness, thoughts often seem random. A memory intrudes without warning. An image flashes into mind. A dream develops with unexpected turns. Yet these cannot be uncaused. The wetware is always active, and its processing produces outputs that appear random to awareness but follow underlying causal patterns. What seems spontaneous to the conscious mind is the emergent surface of hidden processes.

The Mystery of Directed but Uncontrolled Thinking

Consciousness can guide thought in general directions: focusing on a problem, trying to recall a memory, or reflecting on an idea. But it cannot predetermine the exact next thought. It would be incoherent to say one can think of a thought before having it. This paradox—guided yet uncontrolled thought—points directly to subconscious processing. The subconscious supplies the raw material; awareness selects, evaluates, and extends it.

Summary

Awareness and wetware are causally linked, but only part of wetware activity rises to consciousness. Thoughts, memories, and dreams emerge unpredictably, implying continuous processing beneath awareness. This hidden activity—whether called the subconscious or unconscious—cannot be denied. Behaviorism’s refusal to acknowledge it left psychology with a hollow account of behavior, incapable of explaining thought, language, or creativity.

The recognition of subconscious processes is not speculative; it is required by direct observation of experience. Any adequate epistemology, and any adequate psychology, must incorporate it. Reason itself depends on subconscious processing, which provides the content out of which conscious thought is shaped.

