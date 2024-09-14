Pop icon Taylor Swift, known for her songs about regretting poor life choices, recently endorsed Kamala Harris for President. Swift acknowledged her reputation for bad decision-making but expressed confidence that this choice would be different. The singer, a long-time Democrat, is famous for writing about failed relationships and personal instability, leading some to question her judgment. However, her fans, like David Muir, argue that Swift's extensive experience with wrong choices qualifies her to make the right political decisions. Swift is rumored to have started writing a breakup song upon discovering Harris is more of a Britney Spears fan.