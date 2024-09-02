My feckless younger self when I pondered questions such as this: What is the meaning of life?

Note: This essay was prepared with the research assistance and ghostwriting of ChatGPT 4.0. No LLMAI were harmed in the process, although I felt inclined to threaten them from time to time.

Further Note: This is my morning's random thought generation redux.

Additional Note: I'm familiar with most of the writings in the reference section, having read many of them over the years: understood some, forgotten much, made feeble attempts at a few like Quine, but in general, my background involved looking at material that is relevant to this essay. So although I might be wrong in my contentions, I think I'm consistent here with what I have read over the years and what I have retained, perhaps just a little.

Note to the Additional Note: I think this little rant is fuelled by not enough coffee and directed at my feckless younger self when I pondered questions such as this: What is the meaning of life?

Author's Preface

In this essay, I explore the often pursuit of the "meaning of life," a concept that, upon closer examination, may be rooted in a fundamental misunderstanding of what "meaning" truly entails. Drawing on my lifelong skepticism and curiosity, I engage with the intricate relationship between language, purpose, and meaning. With the assistance of AI, these reflections are revisited, refined, and presented for further contemplation.

I am a skeptic, not a cynic, and moreover, I am a humanist—a secular one at that. I was brought up in a Christian New Testament tradition where the paramount virtue was to love your neighbour and to do as you would be done by, as my maternal grandmother would frequently remind me. This is essentially a restatement of the Golden Rule, which in turn is restated by Kant’s categorical imperative.

Thus, while I approach the world with skepticism, I hold humanistic and spiritual values, incoherent though they may sometimes be. This essay is not meant to be a testimony of despair. Purpose is vital to human beings from both a psychological and spiritual viewpoint. We imbue the world with our own purpose, and in my view, it should be a purpose filled with love, kindness, and understanding, which aligns with the secular humanist perspective.

Cynicism, which is often confused with skepticism, sees the world as a nasty place and people as nasty beings. While there is indeed that element, there are also kind, good, caring, and loving people who imbue our lives with purpose.

Introduction

The question "What is the meaning of life?" is one that has puzzled humanity for centuries. However, this pursuit may be inherently misguided, driven by a misunderstanding of the concept of "meaning." Just as the sentence "green ideas sleep furiously" is syntactically correct but semantically absurd, so too is the search for an intrinsic "meaning" in life. This essay examines the nature of meaning, how it is constructed within language, and why seeking meaning in life might be a futile endeavour.

Language as an Associative Network of Words

Language is an intricate network where words gain meaning through their connections to other words. According to Quine, words acquire significance within a "web of belief," an interconnected system of linguistic and experiential associations (Quine, 1960). This network allows words to convey both direct experiences and abstract concepts, but the exact process by which words represent abstractions remains complex and largely mysterious.

Deacon argues that language evolved alongside the human brain, creating a symbolic system where meaning depends on a vast network of interrelated signs and symbols (Deacon, 1997). Modern cognitive science also supports this view, revealing that the brain processes language through neural networks that mirror this "web of belief."

The Absurdity of Searching for the Meaning of Life

The phrase "green ideas sleep furiously," noted by Chomsky, highlights the absurdity of language when it fails to make sense (Chomsky, 1957). Similarly, the question "What is the meaning of life?" presupposes that life itself can hold meaning in the same way a sentence or word does. However, life, as an abstract concept, is not a conscious entity and cannot possess meaning in the traditional sense.

Davidson suggests that meaning arises within language, rooted in the associations between words and ideas (Davidson, 1984). When we apply this concept to life—a vast and complex phenomenon without inherent linguistic structure—we enter the realm of absurdity. As Dennett notes, our search for meaning in the universe may be more about the human tendency to impose order on chaos than about discovering any intrinsic purpose or meaning (Dennett, 1991).

This perspective does not negate the importance of purpose in human life. Purpose, as distinct from meaning, relates to the intentions and goals of conscious beings. While life may not have an intrinsic "meaning," we imbue it with purpose through our actions and aspirations. This distinction is crucial for understanding the roles that purpose plays in our lives.

Language Beyond Humans: Expanding Our Understanding

While traditionally considered unique to humans, language may not be solely our province. Evidence suggests that other species, such as cetaceans and green vervet monkeys, might possess communication systems with characteristics of language (Tomasello, 2008). Although the debate over whether these systems constitute "language" in the human sense continues, it challenges our understanding of meaning and purpose.

Researchers like Denise Herzing and Klaus Zuberbühler provide broader context for understanding the potential complexity of non-human communication systems and how these might parallel aspects of human language.

Meaning and Purpose: Distinct Yet Misunderstood

Meaning and purpose are often conflated, but they are distinct concepts. Purpose relates to the intentions of conscious beings, while meaning is derived from linguistic associations. Searle’s examination of intentionality underscores the importance of understanding these distinctions (Searle, 1983).

Recognizing this distinction helps clarify why the search for an overarching "meaning" of life can be so frustrating. Instead, it may be more productive to focus on the purposes we create and how they contribute to a meaningful life on our own terms.

Summary

This essay argues that the pursuit of the meaning of life is misguided, rooted in a misunderstanding of meaning. By examining the nature of language as an associative network of words, we see that meaning arises within language and is not applicable to life in the same way. The absurdity of searching for meaning in life is highlighted through the analogy with the phrase "green ideas sleep furiously."

The possibility of non-human language challenges our understanding of meaning and purpose but does not alter the core argument: the search for life's meaning is a misguided endeavour. Purpose is the relevant thing! In the end, meaning belongs to language, not life itself, and recognizing this distinction is crucial for a clearer understanding of both concepts.

References

