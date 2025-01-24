Understanding the World: Good Luck with That
I talk about myself and opine about the world. Of course, I freely admit I may be full of bovine excrement.
Early Curiosity and Naive Expectations
As a youngster, probably nine, ten, I'm not sure when, preteen, let's say, I had a strong felt need to understand the world. Curiosity is too mild a term. I asked myself questions, questions that I would now term metaphysical. I couldn't wait to grow up, because I thought, as an adult, I'd surely understand everything. I thought, when I become an adult, then I'll get it all, because they must know everything. Quite naive; how dumb was that? I also thought if I just read enough, it would all become clear.
Early Fascination with Electricity
About that time, as a preteen, I got really interested in electricity and I took out a book from the library numerous times and tried to read it through. I don't know if I ever finished the thing, but I got stuck over the concept of alternating current. I couldn't get my head around that notion. Maybe it was the fault of the book, or maybe it was just the lack of intelligence that I had at that time. I wasn't a stupid kid. I was fairly bright, but the way the concepts were explained to me exceeded my horsepower at the time. Perhaps someone else could have done a better job of explaining it than the author that I tried to read. I don't know now, and I will never be able to determine that. Nevertheless, I took up electronics as a hobby for most of my teenage years after that, including up until the time on my late teens when I lost interest. I went to electronics technology school, but by then I really had very little interest in the topic. I've only very rarely dabbled into it in my adult life, and now I'm at a three-quarters of a century mark plus.
Teenage Reflections on Epistemology
As I reached my teenage years, I turned my thoughts more and more to issues of epistemological, metaphysical and mind-body problems, trusting that science had some of the answers, but maybe I was a little brainwashed.
University Studies and the Shift to Philosophy
When I reached the university as a young man, a little later than many others, three or four years later, I took a number of philosophy courses. Initially I was in the Bachelor of Science program for Experimental Psychology later changing over to an arts program (I had done math and science all through high school, and wanted a break from such things.) I took a number of philosophy courses, as well as my psychology courses including statistics courses and research methods courses. Eventually, I went to graduate school.
Science Over Philosophy (But Not Entirely)
Over the years, I thought that science was a better route to answers than was philosophy, although I continued to read some of the works in philosophy and popular books on science, psychology and science in general.
Disillusionment with Science
As I got older and reached retirement, I started to look more deeply into science and realized how abominably bad it could be; well documented by a number of critics such as John P. Ioannidis1. Everything ranging from problems with peer review2, to corruption in the publication process, to institutional corruption, and corporate corruption; any number of problems, are well documented by others. Some of these problems addressed the issue of how science was done in practice. Some of them were more fundamental, talking about the suspect basis of the mathematical tools we used in some fields, perhaps being not really fit for purpose.
The Replication Crisis
As I aged, I became further disenchanted in science, in certain fields at the very least, when the replication crisis, documented by Brian Nosek3 and others, became too obvious to ignore. This has been well documented in fields such as nutrition, psychology, and medicine, where it's most crucial.
Returning to Philosophy with Pragmatism
Now that I'm reaching the end of my life, with a health challenges and cognitive decline, lack of fluid intelligence compared to what I was once, I have returned to philosophical issues with a more pragmatic bent. If anything, I am more reflective and analytic -less raw horsepower, but more reflectivity I think.
Cognitive Decline: A Nuanced Perspective
It's not that my thinking is just slower; it’s not as clear. I find things harder to understand than I did in the past. My ability to comprehend complex arguments and remember has degraded. My short-term memory is degraded and my long-term memory is not so hot either sometimes.
The Misleading Concept of IQ
It's quite clear to me that intelligence in the IQ sense is quite misleading, wrong-headed, and there are any number, an innumerable number, of different cognitive abilities. It's also quite clear that these cognitive abilities look more like a mountain range than a single continuum, or even eight dimensions. However, they do decline with age and with injury.
Neurodiversity and Human Capabilities
Neurology backs this perspective up, I think, and the neurodiversity folks, political movement aside, are not wrong, they're right. It's just become a politicized issue, as opposed to an obvious statement about human capabilities.
Nietzsche’s Relevance
I've been heavily influenced by the observation that the world is full of opinion, contradictory opinion, and the observation that logically they cannot all be correct, with the view that perhaps none of them are correct in complex, complicated issues. I guess this echoes somewhat the thoughts of Nietzsche, the philosopher. He asserted, in German of course, that there were no facts, only interpretations4. Well, I won't go so far as Nietzsche, but a lot of what we assert are just interpretations, and I don't think science is always the route to greater understanding. So far, it hasn't shown itself to be in a number of scholarly areas, although in others it's arguably quite useful.
Let's reflect on Nietzsche's assertion that there are no facts, only interpretations. I think this is undeniably true. One listens to differing opinions, reads differing viewpoints, viewpoints that are contradictory, and no amount of nuance or qualification will make them agree. Then it's quite obvious, simple logic, that not all can be correct, either individual assertions or complex arguments. There may be elements that are in agreement, but elements that disagree cannot all be correct. So that's the nature of the world. In just about any field you can think of, there's disagreement. You probably find that people would disagree about the best way to knit tea cozies, but regardless, in any significant issues, they find immense disagreement. Political, archaeological, medical, any scholarly discipline, any interpretive discipline, opinions in newspapers, articles, they're all different. It doesn't follow that any of them are right. Perhaps not in whole, perhaps not even in part. So that's where Nietzsche nailed it.
Well, I don't find anything extreme in Nietzsche's views. It's just common sense. They're just logical, based upon any amount of empirical observation. I'm amazed that any reflective person could dispute his main observation that the world is full of interpretations. There may be some things that we can find reliable enough to consider facts, but generally the bulk of human discourse is interpration, its opinion, each one claiming to be correct, each one claiming that they have logic and evidence on their side, and clearly they can't all be correct. That's just common sense. Anybody who does a little bit of reading and reflection will realize this has got to be true if they're not so blinded by their own confirmation bias that they can't see past their own noses.
On the Fence About Science
I remain on the fence about science and its effectiveness, with a disposition to believe that it's actually not at all effective in medicine and psychology, for various reasons; drug treatments come to mind. These things are well documented by others who are much more competent at assessing these issues than I am.
Barriers to Understanding the World
I can think of several problems with our ability to understand the world in any sense:
1 - our own personal intellectual limitations don't let us understand certain concepts.
2 - perhaps the super-brainiac alien, from regula-4, would understand certain things that no human can.
3 - our language may be inadequate.
4 - in principle we could understand things, but the world is too varied and complex and complicated to make sense of it, and probably will always be that case. This is the norm in some fields.
5 - the ideas we entertain are ill-posed. There's no way to describe how we would verify them or how we'd falsify them. They may involve infinite regress. They may be circular. They may be category mistakes. They may be reification. They are fundamentally unrecognized incoherence, taken all too seriously by generations of wild goose chasing scholars. That probably accounts for an awful lot of metaphysics and some other sorts of discussion as well.
Chasing Understanding: A Pragmatic Realization
Now I've decided that understanding is not something we'll ever achieve on many deep issues, for any number of reasons. So, it's chasing the will o’ the wisp, it seems, except in a very limited pragmatic context.
The Limits of Understanding
It's a trope from the philosophical literature5. I don't know who said it first, but some things are beyond a man's understanding, just as some things are beyond a dog's understanding. You can't teach a dog calculus. So, some people can understand more difficult ideas, difficult being operationally defined, since understanding has definitional problems. Some people can't wrestle with the more difficult ideas. Difficult seems almost a circular concept. But still dogs cannot understand calculus, and some people can't understand advanced mathematics, no matter what the training. They just, in principle, don't have that capacity, that raw horsepower for those types of problems. Although they may be bright and in certain ways, in those specific ways, they can't deal with it. The brain doesn't allow them to deal with it, no matter what the training.
A Dog and Calculus
But I still say, my dog, if I had one, wouldn't be able to understand calculus.
