Note: Here's an expanded discussion of each aphorism, building on the broader context of the ideas and conversations I've had with ChatGPT 4.0.

1. Correlation: Correlation whispers hints but never proves.

This speaks to the seductive nature of correlation in leading us toward causal conclusions. Correlation is an observable relationship between variables, but it is inherently limited in what it can reveal. The danger lies in mistaking association for causation, as doing so often leads to flawed reasoning and misinterpretation. Correlation is a clue, not a conclusion, and it demands rigorous analysis before being given weight in our understanding of the world.

2. Causation: Causation is a mirage until rigor makes it real.

Causation is much harder to establish than people often assume. It requires not only evidence of a relationship but also a mechanism, repeated testing, and the elimination of alternative explanations. Without these, causation is just an illusion—a mirage that looks real but evaporates under scrutiny. This mirrors the difficulty in separating signal from noise in complex systems.

3. Variability: All variability is bounded—if only we could see the bounds.

Variability is a universal feature of systems, but its extent is not infinite. It is always bounded by physical, statistical, or conceptual limits, even if we cannot always observe those boundaries. Whether it’s human behavior, biological processes, or physical phenomena, variability operates within constraints. This reflects the inductive assumption that patterns in nature hold unless proven otherwise, though those bounds may not always be clear.

4. Bounded Variability: Variability stretches far but never to infinity.

This builds on the previous point to emphasize that even seemingly unbounded variability is finite. For example, physical constants, biological parameters, and probabilistic outcomes all exist within definable ranges. Our understanding depends on identifying these limits, even when they appear elusive.

5. Odds: Odds clarify uncertainty, yet they rarely offer certainty.

Odds are a tool for quantifying likelihoods, but they don’t remove uncertainty. They provide a framework for understanding risk and probability, but they do not guarantee outcomes. This aphorism reflects the probabilistic nature of knowledge and how even the best statistical models can only inform, not ensure, predictions.

6. Mathematical Abstractions of Variability: Mathematics sharpens variability into clarity, but never without cost.

Mathematics allows us to model variability with precision, but this precision often comes at the expense of oversimplification. Abstractions help us understand complex systems but risk losing nuance and context. This tension between clarity and complexity is a recurring challenge in any quantitative discipline.

7. Correlation and Causation: Correlation is the seed of causation, but many seeds never sprout.

While correlation can suggest potential causal relationships, most correlations do not lead to causation. The challenge lies in identifying which correlations are meaningful and which are coincidental. This reflects the need for skepticism and rigor in drawing conclusions from data.

8. Objective Facts: Few facts stand alone; most are draped in interpretation.

Even so-called objective facts are often filtered through human interpretation. The context, framing, and underlying assumptions all shape how facts are understood and used. This aphorism acknowledges the interpretive nature of knowledge and the difficulty of separating fact from perspective.

9. Confounding: The world is a tangle; we are left to untangle what we can.

Confounding factors complicate our attempts to understand causation and variability. The original meaning of "confound" captures this complexity—a mixing or entangling of causes and effects. Untangling these threads is one of the hardest challenges in understanding reality.

10. Making Sense of Reality: Reality resists comprehension, yet we persist.

Reality is extraordinarily complex, often defying our intellect and tools. Yet, we continue to seek understanding, driven by curiosity and necessity. This aphorism captures both the difficulty and the resilience inherent in the human pursuit of knowledge.

11. Flawed Research Methods: Methods can be precise yet miss the truth.

Even well-designed research can fall short due to biases, flawed assumptions, or systemic issues. This reflects the critiques of scholars like John P. Ioannidis, who have highlighted the limitations of current scientific methods, particularly in their application and interpretation.

12. Replication Failures: What cannot be replicated may never have been real.

Replication is a cornerstone of scientific reliability. When results cannot be reproduced, their validity is called into question. This aphorism underscores the crisis of replication in many fields and its implications for the trustworthiness of knowledge.

13. Conceptual Problems with Statistics: Statistics offers tools, not certainty.

Statistics is a powerful tool for inference, but it is riddled with conceptual challenges. Issues like p-values, priors, and model assumptions reveal the limitations of statistical methods, emphasizing their role as guides rather than guarantees.

14. Application of Statistics: Good tools in bad hands cut crooked lines.

The misuse of statistical methods can lead to misleading conclusions, even when the tools themselves are sound. This reflects the importance of expertise and integrity in applying statistical techniques.

15. Paradigm Shifts: Science shifts, but progress is never guaranteed.

Scientific paradigms evolve over time, but new paradigms are not always better than old ones. This aphorism questions the assumption of linear progress in science, highlighting the unpredictability of intellectual evolution.

16. Consensus and Truth: Consensus is comfortable; truth is elusive.

Consensus can provide a sense of security, but it is not equivalent to truth. History is filled with examples where widely accepted ideas were later overturned, reminding us that consensus is a poor proxy for certainty.

17. Alternative Opinions: For every consensus, there is a dissent that deserves a hearing.

Alternative perspectives are essential for intellectual progress, even when they challenge the dominant view. This aphorism values dissent as a catalyst for critical thinking and innovation.

18. Fallibility of Scholars: Scholars speak with authority, but authority is no guarantee of truth.

The expertise of scholars lends weight to their claims, but it does not make them infallible. This aphorism reminds us to question authority and remain skeptical of even the most confident assertions.

19. Skepticism of Truth Claims: Many claim truth; few earn it.

Truth is rare and hard-won. This aphorism highlights the gap between claims of truth and the rigorous evidence needed to substantiate them.

20. Determinism and Randomness: Determinism draws clean lines; randomness colors outside them.

Determinism provides order and predictability, but randomness introduces complexity and uncertainty. This aphorism captures the interplay between these two forces in shaping reality.

21. Inductive Logic: Induction is a bet on tomorrow made with today’s winnings.

Inductive reasoning relies on patterns from the past to predict the future, but it carries no guarantees. This aphorism reflects the pragmatic, yet uncertain, nature of induction.

22. Faith in Patterns: Patterns endure—until the day they don’t.

We rely on patterns to make sense of the world, but their persistence is never certain. This aphorism captures the fragility of our assumptions about stability and order.

23. Knowing the Odds: Knowing the odds is not knowing the future—only its likelihoods.

Probabilities provide a framework for understanding uncertainty but do not eliminate it. This aphorism emphasizes the limits of predictive power.

24. Danger of Certainty: Certainty is the mask ignorance wears when it pretends to know.

False certainty can lead to dangerous overconfidence. This aphorism warns against the complacency and risks that come with unwarranted assurance.