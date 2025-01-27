Note: I have ChatGPT play with some ideas. The original thoughts were at least somewhat coherent. These? Hmm.

Correlation: Correlation whispers hints but never proves.

Causation: Causation is a mirage until rigor makes it real.

Variability: All variability is bounded—if only we could see the bounds.

Bounded Variability: Variability stretches far but never to infinity.

Odds: Odds clarify uncertainty, yet they rarely offer certainty.

Mathematical Abstractions of Variability: Mathematics sharpens variability into clarity, but never without cost.

Correlation and Causation: Correlation is the seed of causation, but many seeds never sprout.

Objective Facts: Few facts stand alone; most are draped in interpretation.

Confounding: The world is a tangle; we are left to untangle what we can.

Making Sense of Reality: Reality resists comprehension, yet we persist.

Flawed Research Methods: Methods can be precise yet miss the truth.

Replication Failures: What cannot be replicated may never have been real.

Conceptual Problems with Statistics: Statistics offers tools, not certainty.

Application of Statistics: Good tools in bad hands cut crooked lines.

Paradigm Shifts: Science shifts, but progress is never guaranteed.

Consensus and Truth: Consensus is comfortable; truth is elusive.

Alternative Opinions: For every consensus, there is a dissent that deserves a hearing.

Fallibility of Scholars: Scholars speak with authority, but authority is no guarantee of truth.

Skepticism of Truth Claims: Many claim truth; few earn it.

Determinism and Randomness: Determinism draws clean lines; randomness colors outside them.

Inductive Logic: Induction is a bet on tomorrow made with today’s winnings.

Faith in Patterns: Patterns endure—until the day they don’t.

Knowing the Odds: Knowing the odds is not knowing the future—only its likelihoods.