Author’s Preface

I've been searching for health answers for quite some time. I'm well-acquainted with the arguments against statins and the endless debates over low-fat versus low-carb diets. I’ve explored countless dietary perspectives—plant-based, keto, carnivore, DASH, Mediterranean, vegetarian, vegan, and everything in between. I’ve read extensively and watched numerous videos, but I rarely attempt to decipher the technical articles in scientific journals. I lack the expertise in bio-medicine, metabolic issues, and the background and specific language needed to fully grasp those discussions. I have to rely on those with technical expertise, problematic though that is.

As for my doctors, they all stand by statins, supporting the mainstream perspective. They all believe in the cholesterol hypothsis. Are they correct? Maybe. Maybe not. In the end, we either choose to do nothing or follow some advice, hoping for the best. If we're wise, we understand that, ultimately, it’s all just a crapshoot.

I’ve been mostly consistent in following a low-carb diet for many years, though I’ve had some relapses along the way. I never quite lost as much weight as I hoped, but I did maintain a 40 pound loss. Years ago, I consulted with a doctor who specialized in low-carb diets and we I read extensively on the topic, focusing on resources meant for the lay person.

It’s tough to stick to low-carb in a society that doesn’t support it. Not family, not friends, not stores not restaurants—none of this makes it easy. It takes a lot of effort to stay on track. Keto and Carnivore are probably worse. I imagine any diet is just as difficult to follow consistently.

A plaque scan a couple of decades ago revealed arterial plaque buildup. Due to this I suppose, I eventually suffered several strokes, which hit my cerebellum and basilar arteries just over a year ago. I ended up spending about five weeks in the hospital as a result. My arteries in the cerebellum were severely plaqued up and I had brain injury, leaving me with compromised balance, vision, and hearing.

In terms of treatment, I was prescribed blood pressure-raising pills—whether this was a sound treatment or not is debatable, though there was some rationale behind it. I was also put on a low dose of aspirin and other anti-clotting medications. However, despite being on these, I had a subsequent stroke, and one of the medications was then switched to clopidogrel an anti-clotting drug. I was also prescribed atorvastatin, a cholesterol lowering drug, but after several months post-hospital, I decided to stop taking statins altogether, due to concerns expressed by various authors. I bought into them, although I have no certainty that they are correct.

My memory consolidation and retention worsened before stopping statins. Whether it was due to the statins, the stroke, or general cognitive decline, I’m not sure. I also experienced muscle aches and memory issues—again, possibly from the statins or something else. My memory seems to have improved slightly since stopping the medication, but the change has been small, if there is any change at all. I’ve also had random aches and pains in my body, although there seem to be fewer now. Ultimately, with all these factors combined, we’ll probably never know for sure what caused what.

As for my stroke recovery, it hasn’t been as bad as it could have been. I’m still alive, and to a casual observer, I usually appear to have fully recovered.

So, we have to make a decision about what path to follow, in a land where the guideposts are problematic. We do make some sort of decision though. I have.

Introduction

When it comes to health, we often assume that we can make informed decisions by gathering reliable evidence. But what happens when the information is conflicting, and experts can’t agree? As Nietzsche observed, “there are no facts, only interpretations” (Nietzsche, 1887). He may have overgeneralized, but this statement rings truer than ever in today’s world of health science, where even the most credentialed authorities disagree on basic issues like cholesterol, diet, and medications.

This essay explores the impossibility of making a truly informed decision when faced with contradictory information from various sources. In such a landscape, skepticism becomes a necessary tool, but even skepticism cannot resolve the ambiguity. Decisions still need to be made—whether to act on one piece of advice or do nothing at all. This essay aims to reflect on the challenges of navigating such a complex, contradictory world of health and science. No conclusions are offered. Stop reading now if you are looking for some.

The Limits of Information and the Inevitability of Decisions

Imagine you’re faced with a crucial health decision: Should you take statins to lower your cholesterol? Should you switch to a low-carb diet? You consult a variety of sources—scientific papers, YouTube videos, nutritionists, and doctors. Each source claims authority, but they often contradict each other. One doctor insists that statins are lifesaving and essential for reducing cardiovascular risk (Ridker et al., 2008; Ray et al., 2013; American Heart Association, 2019), while another warns about the dangers and overuse of statins, claiming that their benefits are exaggerated (Kendrick, 2008; Diamond & Ravnskov, 2015). Some advocate for a low-fat diet based on the work of Ancel Keys (Keys et al., 1970), while others argue that low-carb, high-fat diets are the way forward (Taubes, 2011; Westman et al., 2010; Paoli et al., 2013).

The internet, where every opinion is amplified, further complicates matters. In addition to expert voices, there are countless non-experts and influencers offering advice. Sometimes, these non-experts parrot accurate information by chance, but more often than not, they muddy the waters. For example, social media influencers may echo the ketogenic diet’s benefits (Fung, 2016; Westman et al., 2010), but without the nuance provided by credentialed experts like Dr. Eric Westman, the message becomes oversimplified and potentially misleading. This leads to the inevitable question: How can a layperson make a fully informed decision in such a landscape?

The uncomfortable truth is that you can’t. In fact, the more information you gather, the more you may become confused. Despite this, a decision will still be made—whether it is to follow mainstream advice, alternative advice, or do nothing. But any decision made in this context cannot truly be called "informed."

Conflicting Expertise and the Breakdown of Trust

Even when you limit your sources to credentialed experts, contradictions abound. Mainstream medical advice often emphasizes the importance of lowering cholesterol to prevent heart disease, with statins being the go-to treatment (Ray et al., 2013; Ridker et al., 2008). The American Heart Association (2019) strongly advocates for statin use to manage high cholesterol, citing studies that show statins can reduce cardiovascular events and mortality.

However, this view is increasingly challenged by people such as Dr. Malcolm Kendrick (2008) and Dr. Uffe Ravnskov (2016), who argue that cholesterol has been wrongly vilified. They claim that the cholesterol hypothesis is flawed, and that statins are overprescribed due to pharmaceutical interests rather than patient health. Kendrick’s book, The Great Cholesterol Con, argues that the evidence supporting cholesterol’s role in heart disease is weak, and that reducing cholesterol may do more harm than good (Kendrick, 2008). Similarly, Ravnskov (2016) points out that many studies downplay the adverse effects of statins, such as muscle pain and cognitive impairment.

Dietary advice is equally confusing. Ancel Keys’ Seven Countries Study (1970), which linked dietary fat to heart disease, laid the foundation for decades of low-fat dietary guidelines. However, this view has been challenged by authors like Gary Taubes (2011) and Nina Teicholz (2014), who argue that low-fat diets, by promoting carbohydrate consumption, have contributed to the rise in obesity and diabetes. Teicholz’s The Big Fat Surprise details how political and economic forces have shaped dietary recommendations, often at the expense of public health (Teicholz, 2014). Dr. Robert Lustig (2012), a pediatric endocrinologist, has further argued that sugar, not fat, is the real dietary villain. His work on sugar’s role in metabolic diseases adds another layer of complexity to the diet debate.

Moreover, proponents of low-carb diets, such as Dr. Jason Fung (2016) and Dr. Eric Westman (2010), argue that the focus should shift away from fat and cholesterol, and towards managing insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome. According to them, low-carb, high-fat diets not only aid in weight loss but also improve markers of cardiovascular health (Paoli et al., 2013; Volek et al, 2008).

This leaves laypeople in an impossible position. How can you decide between opposing views when even experts disagree on fundamental questions? You may consult dozens of experts, read numerous studies, and still be no closer to a clear answer. Even though experts may be arguably better equipped to evaluate studies, their biases and interests often influence their interpretations of the evidence (Diamond & Ravnskov, 2015). As a result, no source can be trusted unequivocally, and the idea of making a fully informed decision becomes increasingly elusive.

The Internet: Misinformation and Coincidental Accuracy

The internet has perhaps exacerbated the challenge of navigating conflicting advice. Alongside the experts are voices of non-experts who confidently offer advice on everything from nutrition to medications. These voices, often backed by little more than anecdotal evidence, can sometimes parrot accurate information but more often mislead. While experts like Dr. Eric Westman (2010) and Dr. Jason Fung (2016) offer nuanced arguments for low-carb diets, their advice is often oversimplified or distorted by non-experts.

The Cholesterol Hypothesis: A Case Study in Uncertainty

Few debates illustrate the uncertainty of health science better than the cholesterol hypothesis. For decades, the prevailing view has been that high cholesterol is a major risk factor for heart disease, which led to the widespread use of statins (Ridker et al., 2008; Ray et al., 2013). The American Heart Association (2019) continues to promote the use of statins as a vital tool in managing cholesterol levels, citing large-scale studies showing their efficacy in reducing heart disease.

However, dissenting voices have emerged, questioning the very foundation of the cholesterol hypothesis. Dr. Malcolm Kendrick (2008) and Dr. Uffe Ravnskov (2016) argue that cholesterol’s role in heart disease has been overstated, pointing out flaws in the research that supports the widespread prescription of statins. Dr. David Diamond, a neuroscientist, has also criticized the cholesterol hypothesis, suggesting that cholesterol levels are a poor predictor of heart attack risk (Diamond & Ravnskov, 2015). According to these critics, the focus on lowering cholesterol has distracted from more important factors like stress, fitness, gut microbiota, insulin resistance, and infection and inflammation.

Furthermore, dietary recommendations that emphasize lowering cholesterol have come under fire. The low-fat dietary guidelines championed by Ancel Keys (1970) are increasingly viewed as outdated and potentially harmful. Authors like Gary Taubes (2011) and Nina Teicholz (2014) argue that the focus on reducing dietary fat has led to increased carbohydrate consumption, contributing to the obesity epidemic. Dr. Robert Lustig (2012) goes further, pointing out that sugar, not fat, is the real culprit behind heart disease and metabolic syndrome.

The result is a growing sense of confusion among laypeople, who are left wondering whether cholesterol is truly the enemy. Should you take statins or not, follow a low-fat diet, or embrace a low-carb lifestyle? The experts disagree, and the evidence is often contradictory. As a result, any decision made is problematic.

The Inevitability of Decision-Making in an Ambiguous World

Skepticism is an essential tool when faced with conflicting information, but even skepticism has its limits. At some point, a decision must be made. You may choose to follow your doctor’s advice and take statins or ignore it; you may opt for a low-carb diet or a low fat diet. You might even decide to do nothing and hope for the best. Regardless of the choice, the decision is made in a context of uncertainty.

Most people will ultimately rely on the advice of their doctors, trusting that the medical community, with its vast resources, offers the most reliable guidance (Ridker et al., 2008; American Heart Association, 2019). Yet, as we should realize —many do not— consensus does not guarantee truth. Particulary wrong headed is the advice to “trust the science” — morons. History is full of examples where scientific consensus was later overturned (Kuhn, 1962).

The uncomfortable reality is that there is no way to make a fully informed decision when all information is suspect. Whether you trust your doctor, follow alternative advice, or do nothing at all, you are placing a bet on an uncertain outcome.

Conclusion:

Accepting the Limits of Knowledge

The search for truth in health science is fraught with ambiguity. Conflicting expert opinions, biased research, and the proliferation of non-expert voices make it impossible to arrive at a fully informed decision. Nevertheless, decisions must be made. Whether you follow mainstream medical advice, alternative opinions, or do nothing at all, each choice is based on incomplete and conflicting information.

This essay does not offer a solution to the problem of conflicting expertise. Instead, it highlights the inherent ambiguity of modern health science and the reality that making an informed decision is often impossible. We must accept the limits of our knowledge, make the best decisions we can, and understand that life, in all its complexity, is a crapshoot.

References

There are references supporting a variety of positions. They seldom agree. That is the point, is it not?

I have been most influenced by Taubes, Teicholz, Fung, Kendrick, Lustig, Volek, and Noakes. There are many others, but they do not appear here. So colour me low carb — I know I have lost weight with that approach.