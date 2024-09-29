Truth, Ambiguity, and the Skeptical Mind: Navigating Conflicting Expertise in Health and Science
I try to come to grips with the rationale for my medical decisions, and decide it's just a crapshoot.
Note: This essay was prepared with the research assistance and ghostwriting of ChatGPT 4.0.
A lot of my ideas were metaphorically left on the cutting room floor. It is a challenge to decide what to leave in and what to leave out. Bob Seger said it though, in his song Against the Wind. I wonder if he knew how wise he was? Great song in my view.
Well, those drifters days are past me now. I've got so much more to think about. Deadlines and commitments. What to leave in. What to leave out.
Author’s Preface
I've been searching for health answers for quite some time. I'm well-acquainted with the arguments against statins and the endless debates over low-fat versus low-carb diets. I’ve explored countless dietary perspectives—plant-based, keto, carnivore, DASH, Mediterranean, vegetarian, vegan, and everything in between. I’ve read extensively and watched numerous videos, but I rarely attempt to decipher the technical articles in scientific journals. I lack the expertise in bio-medicine, metabolic issues, and the background and specific language needed to fully grasp those discussions. I have to rely on those with technical expertise, problematic though that is.
As for my doctors, they all stand by statins, supporting the mainstream perspective. They all believe in the cholesterol hypothsis. Are they correct? Maybe. Maybe not. In the end, we either choose to do nothing or follow some advice, hoping for the best. If we're wise, we understand that, ultimately, it’s all just a crapshoot.
I’ve been mostly consistent in following a low-carb diet for many years, though I’ve had some relapses along the way. I never quite lost as much weight as I hoped, but I did maintain a 40 pound loss. Years ago, I consulted with a doctor who specialized in low-carb diets and we I read extensively on the topic, focusing on resources meant for the lay person.
It’s tough to stick to low-carb in a society that doesn’t support it. Not family, not friends, not stores not restaurants—none of this makes it easy. It takes a lot of effort to stay on track. Keto and Carnivore are probably worse. I imagine any diet is just as difficult to follow consistently.
A plaque scan a couple of decades ago revealed arterial plaque buildup. Due to this I suppose, I eventually suffered several strokes, which hit my cerebellum and basilar arteries just over a year ago. I ended up spending about five weeks in the hospital as a result. My arteries in the cerebellum were severely plaqued up and I had brain injury, leaving me with compromised balance, vision, and hearing.
In terms of treatment, I was prescribed blood pressure-raising pills—whether this was a sound treatment or not is debatable, though there was some rationale behind it. I was also put on a low dose of aspirin and other anti-clotting medications. However, despite being on these, I had a subsequent stroke, and one of the medications was then switched to clopidogrel an anti-clotting drug. I was also prescribed atorvastatin, a cholesterol lowering drug, but after several months post-hospital, I decided to stop taking statins altogether, due to concerns expressed by various authors. I bought into them, although I have no certainty that they are correct.
My memory consolidation and retention worsened before stopping statins. Whether it was due to the statins, the stroke, or general cognitive decline, I’m not sure. I also experienced muscle aches and memory issues—again, possibly from the statins or something else. My memory seems to have improved slightly since stopping the medication, but the change has been small, if there is any change at all. I’ve also had random aches and pains in my body, although there seem to be fewer now. Ultimately, with all these factors combined, we’ll probably never know for sure what caused what.
As for my stroke recovery, it hasn’t been as bad as it could have been. I’m still alive, and to a casual observer, I usually appear to have fully recovered.
So, we have to make a decision about what path to follow, in a land where the guideposts are problematic. We do make some sort of decision though. I have.
Introduction
When it comes to health, we often assume that we can make informed decisions by gathering reliable evidence. But what happens when the information is conflicting, and experts can’t agree? As Nietzsche observed, “there are no facts, only interpretations” (Nietzsche, 1887). He may have overgeneralized, but this statement rings truer than ever in today’s world of health science, where even the most credentialed authorities disagree on basic issues like cholesterol, diet, and medications.
This essay explores the impossibility of making a truly informed decision when faced with contradictory information from various sources. In such a landscape, skepticism becomes a necessary tool, but even skepticism cannot resolve the ambiguity. Decisions still need to be made—whether to act on one piece of advice or do nothing at all. This essay aims to reflect on the challenges of navigating such a complex, contradictory world of health and science. No conclusions are offered. Stop reading now if you are looking for some.
The Limits of Information and the Inevitability of Decisions
Imagine you’re faced with a crucial health decision: Should you take statins to lower your cholesterol? Should you switch to a low-carb diet? You consult a variety of sources—scientific papers, YouTube videos, nutritionists, and doctors. Each source claims authority, but they often contradict each other. One doctor insists that statins are lifesaving and essential for reducing cardiovascular risk (Ridker et al., 2008; Ray et al., 2013; American Heart Association, 2019), while another warns about the dangers and overuse of statins, claiming that their benefits are exaggerated (Kendrick, 2008; Diamond & Ravnskov, 2015). Some advocate for a low-fat diet based on the work of Ancel Keys (Keys et al., 1970), while others argue that low-carb, high-fat diets are the way forward (Taubes, 2011; Westman et al., 2010; Paoli et al., 2013).
The internet, where every opinion is amplified, further complicates matters. In addition to expert voices, there are countless non-experts and influencers offering advice. Sometimes, these non-experts parrot accurate information by chance, but more often than not, they muddy the waters. For example, social media influencers may echo the ketogenic diet’s benefits (Fung, 2016; Westman et al., 2010), but without the nuance provided by credentialed experts like Dr. Eric Westman, the message becomes oversimplified and potentially misleading. This leads to the inevitable question: How can a layperson make a fully informed decision in such a landscape?
The uncomfortable truth is that you can’t. In fact, the more information you gather, the more you may become confused. Despite this, a decision will still be made—whether it is to follow mainstream advice, alternative advice, or do nothing. But any decision made in this context cannot truly be called "informed."
Conflicting Expertise and the Breakdown of Trust
Even when you limit your sources to credentialed experts, contradictions abound. Mainstream medical advice often emphasizes the importance of lowering cholesterol to prevent heart disease, with statins being the go-to treatment (Ray et al., 2013; Ridker et al., 2008). The American Heart Association (2019) strongly advocates for statin use to manage high cholesterol, citing studies that show statins can reduce cardiovascular events and mortality.
However, this view is increasingly challenged by people such as Dr. Malcolm Kendrick (2008) and Dr. Uffe Ravnskov (2016), who argue that cholesterol has been wrongly vilified. They claim that the cholesterol hypothesis is flawed, and that statins are overprescribed due to pharmaceutical interests rather than patient health. Kendrick’s book, The Great Cholesterol Con, argues that the evidence supporting cholesterol’s role in heart disease is weak, and that reducing cholesterol may do more harm than good (Kendrick, 2008). Similarly, Ravnskov (2016) points out that many studies downplay the adverse effects of statins, such as muscle pain and cognitive impairment.
Dietary advice is equally confusing. Ancel Keys’ Seven Countries Study (1970), which linked dietary fat to heart disease, laid the foundation for decades of low-fat dietary guidelines. However, this view has been challenged by authors like Gary Taubes (2011) and Nina Teicholz (2014), who argue that low-fat diets, by promoting carbohydrate consumption, have contributed to the rise in obesity and diabetes. Teicholz’s The Big Fat Surprise details how political and economic forces have shaped dietary recommendations, often at the expense of public health (Teicholz, 2014). Dr. Robert Lustig (2012), a pediatric endocrinologist, has further argued that sugar, not fat, is the real dietary villain. His work on sugar’s role in metabolic diseases adds another layer of complexity to the diet debate.
Moreover, proponents of low-carb diets, such as Dr. Jason Fung (2016) and Dr. Eric Westman (2010), argue that the focus should shift away from fat and cholesterol, and towards managing insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome. According to them, low-carb, high-fat diets not only aid in weight loss but also improve markers of cardiovascular health (Paoli et al., 2013; Volek et al, 2008).
This leaves laypeople in an impossible position. How can you decide between opposing views when even experts disagree on fundamental questions? You may consult dozens of experts, read numerous studies, and still be no closer to a clear answer. Even though experts may be arguably better equipped to evaluate studies, their biases and interests often influence their interpretations of the evidence (Diamond & Ravnskov, 2015). As a result, no source can be trusted unequivocally, and the idea of making a fully informed decision becomes increasingly elusive.
The Internet: Misinformation and Coincidental Accuracy
The internet has perhaps exacerbated the challenge of navigating conflicting advice. Alongside the experts are voices of non-experts who confidently offer advice on everything from nutrition to medications. These voices, often backed by little more than anecdotal evidence, can sometimes parrot accurate information but more often mislead. While experts like Dr. Eric Westman (2010) and Dr. Jason Fung (2016) offer nuanced arguments for low-carb diets, their advice is often oversimplified or distorted by non-experts.
The Cholesterol Hypothesis: A Case Study in Uncertainty
Few debates illustrate the uncertainty of health science better than the cholesterol hypothesis. For decades, the prevailing view has been that high cholesterol is a major risk factor for heart disease, which led to the widespread use of statins (Ridker et al., 2008; Ray et al., 2013). The American Heart Association (2019) continues to promote the use of statins as a vital tool in managing cholesterol levels, citing large-scale studies showing their efficacy in reducing heart disease.
However, dissenting voices have emerged, questioning the very foundation of the cholesterol hypothesis. Dr. Malcolm Kendrick (2008) and Dr. Uffe Ravnskov (2016) argue that cholesterol’s role in heart disease has been overstated, pointing out flaws in the research that supports the widespread prescription of statins. Dr. David Diamond, a neuroscientist, has also criticized the cholesterol hypothesis, suggesting that cholesterol levels are a poor predictor of heart attack risk (Diamond & Ravnskov, 2015). According to these critics, the focus on lowering cholesterol has distracted from more important factors like stress, fitness, gut microbiota, insulin resistance, and infection and inflammation.
Furthermore, dietary recommendations that emphasize lowering cholesterol have come under fire. The low-fat dietary guidelines championed by Ancel Keys (1970) are increasingly viewed as outdated and potentially harmful. Authors like Gary Taubes (2011) and Nina Teicholz (2014) argue that the focus on reducing dietary fat has led to increased carbohydrate consumption, contributing to the obesity epidemic. Dr. Robert Lustig (2012) goes further, pointing out that sugar, not fat, is the real culprit behind heart disease and metabolic syndrome.
The result is a growing sense of confusion among laypeople, who are left wondering whether cholesterol is truly the enemy. Should you take statins or not, follow a low-fat diet, or embrace a low-carb lifestyle? The experts disagree, and the evidence is often contradictory. As a result, any decision made is problematic.
The Inevitability of Decision-Making in an Ambiguous World
Skepticism is an essential tool when faced with conflicting information, but even skepticism has its limits. At some point, a decision must be made. You may choose to follow your doctor’s advice and take statins or ignore it; you may opt for a low-carb diet or a low fat diet. You might even decide to do nothing and hope for the best. Regardless of the choice, the decision is made in a context of uncertainty.
Most people will ultimately rely on the advice of their doctors, trusting that the medical community, with its vast resources, offers the most reliable guidance (Ridker et al., 2008; American Heart Association, 2019). Yet, as we should realize —many do not— consensus does not guarantee truth. Particulary wrong headed is the advice to “trust the science” — morons. History is full of examples where scientific consensus was later overturned (Kuhn, 1962).
The uncomfortable reality is that there is no way to make a fully informed decision when all information is suspect. Whether you trust your doctor, follow alternative advice, or do nothing at all, you are placing a bet on an uncertain outcome.
Conclusion:
Accepting the Limits of Knowledge
The search for truth in health science is fraught with ambiguity. Conflicting expert opinions, biased research, and the proliferation of non-expert voices make it impossible to arrive at a fully informed decision. Nevertheless, decisions must be made. Whether you follow mainstream medical advice, alternative opinions, or do nothing at all, each choice is based on incomplete and conflicting information.
This essay does not offer a solution to the problem of conflicting expertise. Instead, it highlights the inherent ambiguity of modern health science and the reality that making an informed decision is often impossible. We must accept the limits of our knowledge, make the best decisions we can, and understand that life, in all its complexity, is a crapshoot.
References
There are references supporting a variety of positions. They seldom agree. That is the point, is it not?
I have been most influenced by Taubes, Teicholz, Fung, Kendrick, Lustig, Volek, and Noakes. There are many others, but they do not appear here. So colour me low carb — I know I have lost weight with that approach.
American Heart Association. (2019). Cholesterol medications. https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/cholesterol/prevention-and-treatment-of-high-cholesterol-hyperlipidemia/cholesterol-medications
Author Credentials: The American Heart Association (AHA) is a leading nonprofit organization in the United States dedicated to cardiovascular health, research, and public awareness. It is a highly respected institution, and its recommendations are considered authoritative in the medical field.
Content Summary: This document outlines various cholesterol medications, particularly statins, and their role in lowering cholesterol levels to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events. The AHA promotes statins as essential for managing heart disease risk, summarizing research showing their efficacy in preventing heart attacks and strokes.
Attia, P. (2017). Peter Attia: What if we're wrong about diabetes? TEDx Talk. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UMhLBPPtlrY
Author Credentials: Peter Attia is a medical doctor with a background in surgery and cancer research. He is known for his expertise in metabolic health, nutrition, and longevity. Attia advocates for a nuanced understanding of cholesterol and cardiovascular health, often challenging mainstream views.
Content Summary: In this TEDx talk, Attia questions the conventional understanding of cholesterol’s role in heart disease. He explores the relationship between high cholesterol levels and heart disease risk, suggesting that current guidelines may be overly simplistic and that other factors, such as insulin resistance, deserve more attention.
Barnard, N. D. (2016). The Cheese Trap: How Breaking a Surprising Addiction Will Help You Lose Weight, Gain Energy, and Get Healthy. Grand Central Life & Style. https://www.amazon.ca/Cheese-Trap-Breaking-Surprising-Addiction/dp/1455594687
Author Credentials: Dr. Neal Barnard is the founder of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) and a professor of medicine at the George Washington University School of Medicine. He advocates for plant-based diets and is critical of animal-based foods, particularly dairy.
Content Summary: Barnard's book discusses the addictive nature of cheese and its negative health effects, particularly in terms of weight gain and cardiovascular risk. He argues that cheese is high in saturated fat and can raise cholesterol levels, contributing to heart disease and obesity. The book promotes a dairy-free, plant-based diet as a solution for better health.
Briffa, J. (2013). Escape the Diet Trap: How to Lose Weight Without Ever Feeling Hungry. Fourth Estate. https://www.amazon.ca/Escape-Diet-Trap-calorie-counting-extensive/dp/0957581602
Author Credentials: Dr. John Briffa is a British medical doctor, author, and health writer who challenges mainstream dietary advice. He is known for advocating for low-carbohydrate diets and debunking myths surrounding calorie counting and low-fat diets.
Content Summary: This book critiques traditional approaches to weight loss, particularly low-fat, calorie-restriction diets. Briffa argues that these approaches often lead to hunger and failure. Instead, he promotes a high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet as a sustainable and effective way to lose weight without feeling hungry. The book is based on both clinical research and Briffa’s own experiences as a doctor.
Diamond, D. M., & Ravnskov, U. (2015). How statistical deception created the appearance that statins are safe and effective in primary and secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease. Expert Review of Clinical Pharmacology, 8(2), 201–210. https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1586/17512433.2015.1012494
Author Credentials: David M. Diamond is a neuroscientist and professor of psychology at the University of South Florida. He has a background in cardiovascular disease research and has been critical of the mainstream narrative on statins. Uffe Ravnskov is a medical doctor with a PhD in nephrology and has long been a vocal critic of the cholesterol hypothesis, having written extensively on the topic.
Content Summary: This paper argues that the benefits of statins have been exaggerated through selective reporting and statistical manipulation. Diamond and Ravnskov assert that statins have been promoted as safe and effective, but the actual data shows only marginal benefits, particularly in primary prevention. They highlight the risks of statin use, including muscle damage and cognitive decline, and call for a re-examination of the cholesterol hypothesis.
Feinman, R. D. (2010). Dietary carbohydrate restriction as the first approach in diabetes management. Nutrition & Metabolism, 7(8). https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25287761/
Author Credentials: Dr. Richard Feinman is a professor of cell biology at the State University of New York Downstate Medical Center and is a leading researcher in the field of metabolic health, particularly focusing on low-carbohydrate diets for diabetes management.
Content Summary: This paper advocates for carbohydrate restriction as the primary intervention for managing type 2 diabetes. Feinman argues that reducing carbohydrate intake can significantly improve blood sugar control, reduce insulin dependence, and improve metabolic health. The paper presents evidence supporting low-carb diets as more effective than low-fat diets for managing diabetes.
Fung, J. (2016). The Obesity Code: Unlocking the Secrets of Weight Loss. Greystone Books. https://www.amazon.ca/Obesity-Code-Unlocking-Secrets-Weight/dp/1771641258
Author Credentials: Dr. Jason Fung is a nephrologist and obesity expert based in Toronto, Canada. He is known for his pioneering work on intermittent fasting and its role in treating obesity and type 2 diabetes.
Content Summary: In this book, Fung presents his theory that obesity is not a result of overeating but rather a hormonal imbalance caused by excessive insulin. He advocates for intermittent fasting and low-carb, high-fat diets as solutions to obesity and metabolic syndrome. The book is based on clinical experience as well as scientific research, making it a significant contribution to the discourse on weight loss and metabolic health.
Gadde, K. M., Allison, D. B., Ryan, D. H., Peterson, C. A., Troupin, B., Schwiers, M. L., & Dunayevich, E. (2011). Effects of low-dose, controlled-release, phentermine plus topiramate combination on weight and associated comorbidities in overweight and obese adults (CONQUER): A randomised, placebo-controlled, phase 3 trial. The Lancet, 377(9774), 1341-1352. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(11)60205-5
Author Credentials: Dr. Kishore M. Gadde is a prominent researcher in obesity treatment and pharmacotherapy, particularly in the clinical use of phentermine and topiramate. His work has been instrumental in understanding the role of drug combinations for long-term weight loss management.
Content Summary: This study presents a phase 3 randomized, placebo-controlled trial examining the effects of a combination of low-dose phentermine and topiramate in overweight and obese adults. The findings demonstrate significant and sustained weight loss over a 56-week period, along with improvements in associated comorbidities like hypertension and diabetes. The research has had a considerable impact on the development of pharmacological treatment strategies for obesity and has influenced clinical guidelines.
Guyenet, S. (2017). The Hungry Brain: Outsmarting the Instincts that Make Us Overeat. Flatiron Books. https://www.amazon.ca/Hungry-Brain-Outsmarting-Instincts-Overeat/dp/125008119X
Author Credentials: Stephan Guyenet is a neuroscientist with a focus on the neurobiology of obesity and metabolism. He has worked as a researcher in the fields of brain science and obesity at the University of Washington.
Content Summary: This book explores the neuroscience behind why people overeat and gain weight. Guyenet explains how the brain’s reward and hunger systems have evolved to encourage calorie consumption in times of abundance. He argues that modern food environments exploit these evolutionary tendencies, leading to overeating and obesity. The book offers strategies for outsmarting these instincts and achieving better weight control.
Harcombe, Z. (2016). Dietary fat guidelines have no evidence base: Where next for public health nutritional advice? British Journal of Sports Medicine, 50(13), 769-774. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27797736/
Author Credentials: Zoë Harcombe is a public health nutrition researcher and author known for her critiques of dietary guidelines, particularly those recommending low-fat diets. She holds a PhD in public health nutrition and has written extensively on the flaws in mainstream dietary advice.
Content Summary: Harcombe’s article argues that current dietary fat guidelines, which recommend reducing saturated fat intake, are not based on solid scientific evidence. She reviews studies that contradict the conventional wisdom on fat and calls for a reevaluation of public health nutrition advice, suggesting that low-carb, high-fat diets may be more beneficial for health.
Haidt, J. (2013). The Righteous Mind: Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion. Vintage. https://www.amazon.ca/Righteous-Mind-Divided-Politics-Religion/dp/0141039167
Author Credentials: Jonathan Haidt is a social psychologist and professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business. He is known for his research on moral psychology, focusing on how people make decisions based on values and emotions rather than facts.
Content Summary: This book explores why people are divided over issues like politics, religion, and health. Haidt argues that moral intuitions, rather than rational analysis, drive most of our decisions. His insights into human behavior are relevant to understanding why people often hold strong, conflicting beliefs about health and science, even in the face of contradictory evidence.
Jenkins, D. J. A., et al. (2002). Effects of a low-glycemic index or a high-cereal fiber diet on type 2 diabetes. Journal of the American Medical Association, 287(3), 357–359. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/183081
Author Credentials: Dr. David Jenkins is a professor of nutrition and the creator of the glycemic index concept, which ranks carbohydrates based on how they affect blood sugar levels. He has conducted extensive research on diet and chronic diseases, particularly diabetes.
Content Summary: This study compares the effects of a low-glycemic index diet and a high-fiber diet on individuals with type 2 diabetes. Jenkins and his team found that both diets helped improve blood sugar control, but the low-glycemic index diet had a more significant impact on reducing the need for medication. The research supports the use of low-glycemic diets in managing diabetes and preventing complications.
Kendrick, M. (2008). The Great Cholesterol Con: The Truth About What Really Causes Heart Disease and How to Avoid It. John Blake. https://www.amazon.ca/Great-Cholesterol-Really-Causes-Disease/dp/1844546101
Author Credentials: Dr. Malcolm Kendrick is a Scottish general practitioner and outspoken critic of the cholesterol hypothesis. He has written extensively on cardiovascular health, challenging the mainstream narrative on cholesterol and statins.
Content Summary: This book argues that the link between cholesterol and heart disease is based on flawed science. Kendrick claims that cholesterol is not the primary cause of heart disease and that the widespread use of statins is driven more by pharmaceutical interests than by evidence. The book critiques the studies used to support the cholesterol hypothesis and calls for a rethinking of how heart disease is treated.
Keys, A., et al. (1970). Seven Countries: A Multivariate Analysis of Death and Coronary Heart Disease. Harvard University Press. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/0091743584900471
Author Credentials: Ancel Keys was an American physiologist who conducted pioneering research on the relationship between diet and cardiovascular disease. His Seven Countries Study is considered one of the most influential pieces of research linking dietary fat to heart disease.
Content Summary: The Seven Countries Study was a landmark study that examined the diets of people in seven different countries and found a correlation between saturated fat intake and heart disease rates. Keys’ work laid the foundation for decades of dietary recommendations that emphasized reducing saturated fat to prevent heart disease. Although influential, the study has been criticized for oversimplifying the relationship between diet and heart disease and for excluding data that didn’t fit its conclusions.
Kresser, C. (2013). Your Personal Paleo Code: The 3-Step Plan to Lose Weight, Reverse Disease, and Stay Fit and Healthy for Life. Little, Brown and Co. https://www.amazon.ca/Your-Personal-Paleo-Code-Reverse/dp/031632289X
Author Credentials: Chris Kresser is an acupuncturist and integrative medicine practitioner who focuses on the Paleo diet and ancestral health. He is a leading voice in the functional medicine community and has authored several books on nutrition and wellness.
Content Summary: This book advocates for a personalized approach to the Paleo diet, tailored to the individual’s health needs and genetic makeup. Kresser argues that modern diets high in processed foods and carbohydrates are responsible for the rise in chronic diseases like obesity and diabetes. He promotes a return to whole, unprocessed foods and emphasizes the importance of lifestyle factors like sleep, exercise, and stress management in achieving optimal health.
Lustig, R. H. (2012). Fat Chance: Beating the Odds Against Sugar, Processed Food, Obesity, and Disease. Hudson Street Press. https://www.amazon.ca/Fat-Chance-Beating-Against-Processed/dp/0142180432
Author Credentials: Dr. Robert Lustig is a pediatric endocrinologist and professor at the University of California, San Francisco. He is a leading expert on the role of sugar in obesity and metabolic disease, particularly in children.
Content Summary: This book focuses on the detrimental effects of sugar and processed foods on health. Lustig argues that sugar, particularly fructose, is the primary driver of the obesity epidemic and related diseases like type 2 diabetes and heart disease. He advocates for public health policies to reduce sugar consumption and improve food quality. The book also discusses the metabolic and hormonal changes caused by excessive sugar intake.
Mozaffarian, D., et al. (2011). Changes in diet and lifestyle and long-term weight gain in women and men. New England Journal of Medicine, 364, 2392–2404. https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1014296
Author Credentials: Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian is a professor of nutrition and medicine at Tufts University and a leading researcher in the field of dietary patterns and chronic disease. His work focuses on the relationship between diet, lifestyle, and long-term health outcomes.
Content Summary: This study examines the long-term effects of dietary and lifestyle factors on weight gain in adults. Mozaffarian and his colleagues found that specific foods, such as processed meats, sugary drinks, and refined grains, were associated with weight gain, while foods like nuts, whole grains, and vegetables were associated with weight maintenance or loss. The study highlights the importance of dietary quality, rather than calorie counting, in managing weight over time.
Noakes, T. (2012). Challenging Beliefs: Memoirs of a Career. Zebra Press.
Author Credentials: Dr. Tim Noakes is a South African scientist and professor emeritus of exercise and sports science at the University of Cape Town. He is a controversial figure in the nutrition world for his advocacy of low-carbohydrate, high-fat diets. https://www.amazon.ca/Challenging-Beliefs-Memoirs-Michael-Vlismas/dp/1770224599
Content Summary: This memoir reflects on Noakes’ career, including his shift from promoting traditional high-carbohydrate diets for athletes to advocating for low-carb, high-fat diets. Noakes recounts his own health transformation after adopting a low-carb diet and discusses the resistance he faced from the scientific and medical communities. The book also covers his broader views on health, fitness, and nutrition.
Paoli, A., Rubini, A., Volek, J. S., & Grimaldi, K. A. (2013). Beyond weight loss: A review of the therapeutic uses of very-low-carbohydrate (ketogenic) diets. European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, 67(8), 789–796. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23801097/
Author Credentials: Antonio Paoli is a professor of exercise and sport sciences at the University of Padua in Italy, specializing in low-carbohydrate and ketogenic diets. Jeff Volek is a professor of kinesiology at Ohio State University and a leading researcher in the field of low-carb diets.
Content Summary: This review paper examines the therapeutic uses of ketogenic diets beyond weight loss. The authors discuss the benefits of very-low-carbohydrate diets for conditions such as type 2 diabetes, epilepsy, and cancer. The paper provides an overview of the metabolic and hormonal changes induced by ketogenic diets and reviews clinical studies supporting their use in various therapeutic contexts.
Ray, K. K., et al. (2013). Statins and all-cause mortality in high-risk primary prevention: A meta-analysis of 11 randomized controlled trials involving 65,229 participants. Archives of Internal Medicine, 170(12), 1024-1031. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20585067/
Author Credentials: Dr. Kausik K. Ray is a professor of public health and cardiovascular medicine at Imperial College London. He has contributed extensively to research on lipid management, statins, and cardiovascular disease prevention.
Content Summary: This meta-analysis examines the effect of statins on all-cause mortality in individuals at high risk of cardiovascular disease. The study pooled data from 11 randomized controlled trials involving over 65,000 participants. The findings support the use of statins in high-risk populations, showing a reduction in both cardiovascular events and overall mortality. The paper is often cited as evidence for the widespread use of statins in preventive medicine.
Ridker, P. M., et al. (2008). Rosuvastatin to prevent vascular events in men and women with elevated C-reactive protein. New England Journal of Medicine, 359, 2195–2207. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18997196/
Author Credentials: Dr. Paul M. Ridker is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and the director of the Center for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention at Brigham and Women's Hospital. He is known for his work on inflammation and cardiovascular disease.
Content Summary: This landmark study, known as the JUPITER trial, found that the statin rosuvastatin significantly reduced the risk of cardiovascular events in individuals with elevated levels of C-reactive protein, a marker of inflammation, even when their cholesterol levels were normal. The findings suggest that statins may be beneficial for individuals at risk of cardiovascular disease due to inflammation, not just high cholesterol.
Ravnskov, U. (2000). The Cholesterol Myths: Exposing the Fallacy that Saturated Fat and Cholesterol Cause Heart Disease. New Trends Publishing. https://www.amazon.ca/Cholesterol-Myths-Exposing-Fallacy-Saturated/dp/0967089700
Author Credentials: Dr. Uffe Ravnskov is a medical doctor with a PhD in nephrology. He has spent much of his career challenging the cholesterol hypothesis, arguing that the link between cholesterol and heart disease is weak and overstated.
Content Summary: This book critiques the conventional wisdom that cholesterol and saturated fat cause heart disease. Ravnskov reviews the evidence used to support the cholesterol hypothesis and argues that it is based on selective reporting and flawed research. He calls for a reevaluation of dietary guidelines that promote low-fat, low-cholesterol diets.
Stephan, P. M. (2014). Sugar Nation: The Hidden Truth Behind America's Deadliest Habit and the Simple Way to Beat It. Rodale Books. https://www.amazon.ca/Sugar-Nation-Hidden-Americas-Deadliest/dp/1401323448
Author Credentials: Jeff O'Connell is a health journalist and author who has written extensively on the connections between diet, obesity, and chronic disease.
Content Summary: This book examines the role of sugar in the obesity and diabetes epidemics in the United States. O'Connell argues that sugar consumption is at the heart of many modern health problems and that reducing sugar intake is essential for preventing and managing chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes. The book also provides practical advice on how to cut sugar from the diet and improve metabolic health.
Taubes, G. (2011). Good Calories, Bad Calories: Fats, Carbs, and the Controversial Science of Diet and Health. Anchor Books. https://www.amazon.ca/Good-Calories-Bad-Controversial-Science/dp/1400033462
Author Credentials: Gary Taubes is a science journalist and author known for his critical analysis of mainstream nutrition science. He has written extensively on the role of carbohydrates in obesity and chronic disease.
Content Summary: This book challenges the conventional wisdom that fat is the primary cause of obesity and heart disease. Taubes argues that carbohydrates, particularly refined sugars and grains, are the real culprits behind the rise in obesity and metabolic diseases. He reviews the history of dietary guidelines and critiques the studies that led to the demonization of dietary fat. The book is considered a seminal work in the debate over the role of macronutrients in health.
Teicholz, N. (2014). The Big Fat Surprise: Why Butter, Meat, and Cheese Belong in a Healthy Diet. Simon & Schuster. https://www.amazon.ca/Big-Fat-Surprise-Butter-Healthy/dp/1451624425
Author Credentials: Nina Teicholz is an investigative journalist who has written extensively on nutrition science and public health policy. Her work has focused on the flaws in dietary guidelines and the role of industry influence in shaping nutrition advice.
Content Summary: This book argues that saturated fats have been unfairly demonized and that foods like butter, meat, and cheese can be part of a healthy diet. Teicholz critiques the science behind low-fat dietary guidelines, highlighting how economic and political forces have shaped public health policy. The book calls for a reevaluation of the role of fat in the diet and supports the inclusion of more animal-based fats for better health.
Volek, J. S., & Phinney, S. D. (2012). The Art and Science of Low Carbohydrate Living. Beyond Obesity. https://www.amazon.ca/Art-Science-Low-Carbohydrate-Living/dp/0983490708
Author Credentials: Dr. Jeff Volek is a professor of kinesiology at Ohio State University and a leading researcher on low-carbohydrate diets. Dr. Stephen Phinney is an emeritus professor of medicine at the University of California, Davis, and a pioneer in ketogenic diet research.
Content Summary: This book provides an evidence-based guide to the health benefits of low-carbohydrate living. Volek and Phinney review the science behind carbohydrate restriction and its effects on metabolism, weight loss, and disease management. They also discuss how low-carb diets can improve insulin sensitivity and reduce the risk of chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes and heart disease. The book is aimed at both medical professionals and laypeople seeking to understand the science behind low-carb nutrition.
Volek, J. S., Phinney, S. D., Forsythe, C. E., Quann, E. E., Wood, R. J., Puglisi, M. J., Kraemer, W. J., Bibus, D. M., Fernandez, M. L., & Feinman, R. D. (2008). Carbohydrate restriction has a more favorable impact on the metabolic syndrome than a low fat diet. Lipids, 44(4), 297-309. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11745-008-3274-2
Author Credentials: Dr. Jeff S. Volek is a leading researcher in the field of nutritional biochemistry, with a particular focus on low-carbohydrate diets and their effects on metabolic health. His work, alongside Dr. Stephen D. Phinney and other colleagues, has been foundational in understanding the benefits of carbohydrate restriction in treating metabolic syndrome and obesity.
Content Summary: This study compares the effects of carbohydrate restriction with a low-fat diet on individuals with metabolic syndrome. The research demonstrates that carbohydrate restriction leads to more favorable improvements in markers of metabolic health, including insulin sensitivity and lipid profiles, compared to a low-fat diet. These findings have been influential in reshaping dietary recommendations for managing metabolic syndrome and related conditions.
Very nice Mike.
I wonder if ChatGPT is aware of new research on DMSO, previously hailed as a "miraculous cure" for all sorts of illness?
https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/dmso-gentoxicity-via-z-dna