Introduction

The primal squat, often referred to as the Asian squat, is a fundamental human movement that many people naturally perform from a young age. In this posture, the feet remain flat on the ground, with the hips lowered and knees fully bent. While it remains common in many Asian and African cultures, the squat has largely fallen out of practice in Western societies, where chairs dominate daily life. The widespread use of chairs has contributed to a loss of strength, flexibility, and mobility, making the squat challenging for many adults. This essay explores the physical demands, benefits, and scientific evidence supporting the health advantages of squatting, including its effects on joint health, fat burning, overall functional fitness, and cultural differences. It also addresses the challenges of performing this movement for those unaccustomed to it.

Discussion

1. The Primal Squat: An Overview

The primal squat is a deep squatting position that humans often perform instinctively as children. It involves flexing the knees deeply while maintaining flat feet and a straight back. In non-Western cultures, especially in Asia and Africa, this posture is commonly used for activities such as eating, working, and socializing (Strength Resurgence, 2023). This movement is less common in Western societies due to the widespread use of chairs. Consequently, many individuals in these cultures lose the ability to squat comfortably as they age, leading to reductions in flexibility, mobility, and lower body strength (HuffPost, 2023).

2. Loss of Squatting Ability in Chair-Dependent Cultures

In societies where sitting in chairs is the norm, the primal squat is rarely practiced. Over time, this lack of use leads to tightness in the hips, hamstrings, and ankles, making the movement difficult for many people. However, it's important to note that subcultures within these societies, such as athletes, dancers, and fitness enthusiasts, continue to practice squatting as part of their training routines (Scholastica, 2024; Strength Resurgence, 2023). For these groups, the squat remains an essential exercise for building strength, flexibility, and agility.

Anthropological studies support the idea that squatting is a natural and beneficial posture. For example, in many rural Asian communities, squatting is used as a resting position for long periods, and people in these regions often maintain better lower body strength and mobility as they age compared to their Western counterparts (WebMD, 2023). The loss of squatting ability in Western cultures is, therefore, not only a reflection of lifestyle changes but also a contributing factor to reduced flexibility and joint mobility.

3. Strength, Flexibility, and Agility Required for the Primal Squat

Performing a full primal squat requires a combination of lower body strength, flexibility, and agility. The primary muscles engaged include the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves, which help support the body as it lowers into the squat position. Core stability is also essential for maintaining balance throughout the movement (Scholastica, 2024). Flexibility in the hips, knees, and ankles is critical for achieving the necessary range of motion, and individuals with tightness in these areas may find it difficult to perform the squat (BarBend, 2023).

Scientific studies have shown that squatting increases muscle activation, particularly in the glutes and quadriceps, which are essential for functional movements like walking, lifting, and running (Scholtes & Salsich, 2020). Additionally, regular squatting can improve joint mobility, which helps prevent stiffness and reduces the risk of injury (Coelho,et al., 2021). Without regular practice, however, these muscles and joints can become weak and tight, making the squat difficult or uncomfortable for those who are unaccustomed to it.

4. Pain and Discomfort During Squats: Understanding the Difference

Discomfort during squatting is common, especially for those who have not practiced the movement regularly. It is important to distinguish between discomfort due to muscle tightness or weakness and pain, which may indicate an underlying injury. Discomfort, such as muscle soreness or tightness in the hips or calves, can usually be alleviated with stretching and strengthening exercises (BarBend, 2023). However, sharp or persistent pain in areas like the knees or lower back may be a sign of improper form or an existing condition, such as arthritis or tendinitis (Coelho,et al., 2021).

For example, individuals with patellofemoral pain syndrome (PFPS) may experience increased pain if they squat with their knees collapsing inward, a condition known as knee valgus. Knee valgus refers to the inward movement of the knees during a squat, which places excessive strain on the knee joint. It is often associated with weak hip and glute muscles, which fail to stabilize the knees during the movement (BarBend, 2023; Emamvirdi et al., 2019). To prevent injury, proper form is crucial, and individuals experiencing pain should consult a healthcare professional or physiotherapist before continuing squatting exercises.

5. Medical Benefits of Squatting

Squatting offers numerous health benefits, many of which are supported by scientific research. Squats strengthen the major muscle groups in the lower body, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. This improves functional fitness, enhancing balance, coordination, and joint mobility (Scholastica, 2024). Regular squatting has been shown to improve flexibility in the hips, knees, and ankles, helping to prevent joint stiffness and reducing the risk of degenerative conditions like arthritis (Coelho,et al., 2021).

Moreover, squatting is particularly effective for correcting muscle imbalances. For example, people with weak glutes and hamstrings may overcompensate by using their quadriceps, leading to knee pain and lower back issues. Strengthening these muscles through squatting helps distribute the load more evenly across the body, reducing strain on vulnerable joints (BarBend, 2023).

Squats can also benefit individuals recovering from injuries or surgeries. For instance, clinical guidelines recommend squatting as part of rehabilitation for patients recovering from anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction. Squatting, when performed with a focus on hip activation, helps strengthen the gluteal muscles, which stabilize the knees and reduce the risk of reinjury (Coelho et al., 2021).

6. Nuanced Discussion on Joint Health and Degeneration

While squatting is widely recognized for its benefits to joint health, it is important to understand that improper form can cause joint stress, particularly in the knees and lower back. Knee valgus, where the knees collapse inward during the squat, is a common issue that can lead to excessive strain on the knee joint. Research has shown that individuals with patellofemoral pain syndrome should avoid deep squats and instead focus on shallower squats to prevent further joint stress (Scholtes & Salsich, 2020).

Studies have also demonstrated that squatting with proper form—such as maintaining a neutral spine and avoiding excessive forward leaning—can protect the lumbar spine and reduce the risk of back injuries (Scholastica, 2024). For individuals with conditions such as osteoarthritis or femoroacetabular impingement (FAI), modifying squat depth and stance can help reduce joint pressure while still providing the benefits of increased strength and mobility (BarBend, 2023; Coelho et al., 2021).

7. Metabolism and Fat Burning: A Detailed Explanation

Squatting is a compound movement that engages multiple large muscle groups, leading to increased caloric expenditure and fat burning. Studies have shown that squatting increases metabolic rate by building lean muscle mass, which in turn boosts resting metabolism (WebMD, 2023). While squatting alone is not a direct solution for fat loss, it can be highly effective when combined with other forms of exercise and a balanced diet.

The more muscle mass an individual has, the more calories they burn at rest. By incorporating squats into a broader fitness regimen that includes cardiovascular exercise, individuals can optimize their fat-burning potential. Additionally, squats improve muscle endurance, allowing individuals to perform higher-intensity workouts, which are more effective for fat loss (Coelho,et al., 2021).

8. The Two-Stage Technique for Exiting the Squat

For individuals who struggle with rising from the squat due to limited strength or flexibility, a two-stage technique can help reduce the load on the body. In this method, the individual first elevates the buttocks before lifting the torso. This approach distributes the effort across multiple muscle groups, reducing the strain on the quadriceps and knees. By making the movement more manageable, this technique helps individuals safely perform squats without risking injury (Scholastica, 2024).

9. Scientific Evidence Supporting Squat Benefits

Scientific research has provided substantial evidence supporting the benefits of squatting for overall health. Studies show that regular squatting improves lower body strength, balance, and joint mobility. For example, research on knee valgus has demonstrated that correcting improper form during squats can significantly reduce the risk of knee injuries, including patellofemoral pain (Scholtes & Salsich, 2020). Squatting also improves posture by engaging the core muscles, which helps reduce the risk of back pain (BarBend, 2023).

Additionally, squats have been shown to prevent injuries by correcting muscle imbalances, improving flexibility, and increasing joint stability. This makes squatting a critical component of any comprehensive fitness routine aimed at improving muscle function, mobility, and injury prevention. Squats are particularly beneficial for athletes, older adults, and those recovering from injuries, as they enhance not only physical strength but also balance and stability, both of which are crucial for maintaining overall mobility (Coelho,et al., 2021).

For athletes, squatting improves performance in activities that require explosive power, such as sprinting and jumping (Scholastica, 2024). By building strength in the lower body and core, athletes can increase their vertical jump height, sprint speed, and overall agility. Additionally, squatting can help prevent sports-related injuries by improving joint stability and muscle balance, reducing the likelihood of strains, sprains, and other musculoskeletal issues (Scholtes & Salsich, 2020).

For older adults, squatting helps maintain mobility and prevents the age-related decline in muscle mass, known as sarcopenia. Regular squatting exercises can improve bone density, joint health, and functional fitness, enabling older adults to carry out daily tasks with greater ease (Coelho et al., 2021). This is particularly important for preventing falls, which are a major cause of injury and disability among the elderly (WebMD, 2023).

Furthermore, squatting is an essential exercise for those undergoing rehabilitation following injury or surgery. For example, patients recovering from anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery are often prescribed squatting exercises to regain knee extensor strength and improve overall symmetry in the lower body (Coelho et al., 2021). The gradual reintroduction of squats, with a focus on hip and glute activation, helps strengthen the muscles that stabilize the knee joint, reducing the risk of reinjury.

Summary

The primal squat is a fundamental human movement that offers a wide range of health benefits, including improved strength, flexibility, joint health, and fat metabolism. While chair-dependent cultures have largely lost the ability to squat naturally, it is possible to regain this skill through proper training and technique. Distinguishing between discomfort caused by muscle weakness and pain from improper form is crucial for safely performing squats. Proper technique, gradual progressions, and the two-stage method for exiting the squat are key to enjoying the benefits of squatting without risking injury. Scientific evidence supports the inclusion of squats in fitness routines aimed at enhancing functional fitness, improving joint health, and promoting overall physical well-being.

References

BarBend. (2023). How to Stop Your Knees Caving In When You Squat

https://barbend.com/how-to-prevent-knee-valgus/

Author Note: BarBend is a trusted source for weightlifting and fitness-related content, featuring expert contributions from certified trainers, athletes, and physiotherapists. The platform focuses on research-based fitness guidance and practical advice for athletes.

Content Note: This article explores the issue of knee valgus, explaining its causes, potential dangers during squatting, and corrective measures. It emphasizes how strengthening the glutes, hamstrings, and hip abductors can reduce the risks associated with knee valgus during squatting.

Coelho, B. A. L., Rodrigues, H. L. D. N., Almeida, G. P. L., & João, S. M. A. (2021).

Immediate effect of ankle mobilization on range of motion, dynamic knee valgus, and knee pain in women with patellofemoral pain and ankle dorsiflexion restriction: A randomized controlled trial with 48-hour follow-up. https://www.cochranelibrary.com/central/doi/10.1002/central/CN-02231684/

Author Note: Coelho and colleagues are experienced researchers in sports rehabilitation, particularly focusing on patellofemoral pain syndrome and knee biomechanics. Their work is well-respected in the field of sports therapy.

Content Note: This study evaluates the effects of ankle mobilization on reducing knee valgus and improving knee pain. The research concludes that increasing ankle dorsiflexion can reduce knee valgus and associated pain in women with patellofemoral pain syndrome, supporting the importance of ankle mobility during squatting movements.

Emamvirdi, M., Letafatkar, A., & Khaleghi Tazji, M. (2019).

The effect of valgus control instruction exercises on pain, strength, and functionality in active females with patellofemoral pain syndrome. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31034336/

Author Note: Emamvirdi and colleagues specialize in sports health, focusing on how corrective exercises can enhance performance and prevent injury.

Content Note: This research discusses how specific exercises aimed at controlling knee valgus improve pain levels, strength, and overall functionality in active females with patellofemoral pain syndrome. It highlights the importance of neuromuscular control during squatting movements.

HuffPost. (2023). Should we all be squatting more? https://www.huffpost.com/entry/should-we-all-be-squatting-more-ano_l_664f8aeee4b01123ffe4ade2

Author Note: HuffPost is a general news and lifestyle platform, featuring articles from various fields, including fitness and health. The fitness articles often include insights from certified fitness trainers and health experts.

Content Note: This article advocates for the benefits of squatting, particularly in Western societies where the movement is not commonly practiced. It explores how regular squatting can improve joint health, flexibility, and strength, making it an important exercise for people of all ages.

Scholastica. (2024). A biomechanical review of the squat exercise: Implications for clinical practice. https://ijspt.scholasticahq.com/article/94600-a-biomechanical-review-of-the-squat-exercise-implications-for-clinical-practice

Author Note: Scholastica is a peer-reviewed journal known for publishing research in sports medicine, rehabilitation, and exercise science. Their articles are commonly cited by physical therapists and sports trainers for evidence-based practice.

Content Note: This review examines the biomechanics of squatting, particularly its impact on the knees, hips, and lower back. It includes recommendations for proper squat technique and emphasizes the importance of form to prevent injury, particularly in populations with preexisting conditions like patellofemoral pain syndrome and femoroacetabular impingement.

Scholtes, S. A., & Salsich, G. B. (2020). Consistency of dynamic knee valgus kinematics and pain across functional tasks in females with patellofemoral pain: A cross-sectional study. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33344015/

Author Note: Both Scholtes and Salsich have extensive experience in biomechanics and sports rehabilitation, focusing on lower limb mechanics and their relation to pain syndromes.

Content Note: This study evaluates the consistency of knee valgus during various functional tasks in females with patellofemoral pain syndrome. The findings suggest that dynamic knee valgus is a critical factor in pain levels, and proper squatting techniques can help reduce valgus and associated pain.

Strength Resurgence. (2023). Asian squats: Benefits, drawbacks, and who they’re for. https://www.strengthresurgence.com/asian-squat-benefits/

Author Note: Strength Resurgence is a fitness website dedicated to strength training and mobility exercises. The content is curated by professional trainers and physical therapists.

Content Note: This article explores the cultural practice of the Asian squat, focusing on the benefits of maintaining flexibility, strength, and balance. It discusses how the movement helps build lower body endurance and can be incorporated into fitness routines to improve joint health and mobility.

WebMD. (2023). The benefits of having a regular squatting routine. https://www.webmd.com/fitness-exercise/health-benefits-of-squats

Author Note: WebMD is a widely recognized platform that provides medical and health information written and reviewed by healthcare professionals, including doctors and physiotherapists.

Content Note: This article emphasizes the overall benefits of squatting for joint health, muscle strength, and cardiovascular fitness. It discusses how squatting can enhance metabolic rate, support fat loss, and improve functional fitness in both athletic and everyday contexts.