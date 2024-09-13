Misunderstanding the World: To Each His own.
Note that I have a special passion for ferret legging.
Here’s a list of 100 high-absurdity human pastimes (courtesy of ChatGPT 4.0), each with a brief definition. These activities are extremely likely to be perceived as absurd or nonsensical due to their whimsical, bizarre, or ridiculous nature.
---
High Absurdity Pastimes
1. Ferret Legging – Keeping ferrets in your pants for as long as possible.
2. Cheese Rolling – Chasing a wheel of cheese down a steep hill.
3. Extreme Ironing – Ironing clothes in the most bizarre or dangerous locations.
4. Worm Charming – Coaxing worms out of the ground without digging.
5. Bog Snorkeling – Swimming through a bog using a snorkel and flippers.
6. Gurning – A contest where participants make the most grotesque facial expressions.
7. Tuna Tossing – Throwing a tuna fish as far as possible.
8. Toe Wrestling – A wrestling match using only the toes.
9. Air Guitar Championships – Pretending to play guitar with no actual instrument.
10. Underwater Hockey – Playing hockey at the bottom of a pool.
11. Bathtub Racing – Racing bathtubs down a watercourse or on wheels.
12. Outhouse Racing – Racing outhouses fitted with wheels.
13. Chessboxing – Alternating between rounds of chess and boxing.
14. Hamster Ball Racing – Racing in giant hamster balls.
15. Zorbing – Rolling downhill in a large, transparent inflatable ball.
16. Extreme Pogo Sticking – Performing stunts and tricks on pogo sticks.
17. Planking – Lying face down in bizarre locations for photos.
18. Pillow Fighting Championships – Competitive pillow fighting.
19. Lawn Mower Racing – Racing modified lawnmowers at high speeds.
20. Competitive Eating – Consuming large amounts of food in a short period.
21. Twerking Competitions – Dance competitions focused on twerking.
22. Rubber Duck Racing – Racing rubber ducks in a river.
23. Marshmallow Peep Eating Contest – Eating as many marshmallow peeps as possible.
24. Cabbage Bowling – Using cabbage heads as bowling balls.
25. Baby Crying Contest – Encouraging babies to cry the loudest.
26. Ferret Racing – Racing ferrets through a maze or course.
27. Unicycle Hockey – Playing hockey while riding unicycles.
28. Sausage Tossing – Tossing sausages to see who can throw the farthest.
29. Pretend Sword Fighting – Fake fighting with foam or pretend swords.
30. Competitive Dog Grooming – Turning dogs into extravagant pieces of living art.
31. Extreme Hula Hooping – Performing tricks with hula hoops in unusual environments.
32. Beard Tug-of-War – A tug-of-war using participants' beards.
33. Milk Mustache Competitions – Competitions for the best milk mustache.
34. Spoon Bending Competitions – Trying to bend spoons using mental “powers.”
35. Extreme Couponing – Collecting and using a large number of coupons in one shopping trip.
36. Kazoo Orchestras – Large-scale musical performances using only kazoos.
37. Toe Painting – Creating artwork by painting with toes.
38. Foam Sword Battles – Organized battles using foam swords.
39. Extreme Knitting – Knitting in extreme or dangerous environments.
40. Invisible Horse Riding – Pretending to ride invisible horses in public.
41. Staring Contests – A contest to see who can maintain eye contact the longest without blinking.
42. Beer Mile Running – Running a mile while consuming a beer after each lap.
43. Slow Bicycle Racing – A race where the last one to cross the finish line without falling wins.
44. Lawn Chair Ballooning – Flying in a lawn chair attached to helium balloons.
45. People Bowling – Knocking down human “pins” by sliding on a slippery surface.
46. Extreme Iron Sculpting – Creating intricate sculptures using clothes irons.
47. Potato Sack Racing – Jumping to the finish line while inside a potato sack.
48. Wheelbarrow Racing – Racing while one person holds another's legs like a wheelbarrow.
49. Foam Dart Battles – Battles using foam dart blasters.
50. Extreme Cheese Sculpting – Sculpting intricate figures out of blocks of cheese.
51. Ice Cream Sculpting – Creating art using ice cream as the medium.
52. Face Slapping Competitions – Slapping faces until someone gives up.
53. Blindfolded Musical Chairs – Playing musical chairs while blindfolded.
54. Cereal Box Collection Competitions – Competing to collect rare cereal boxes.
55. Marshmallow Building – Creating structures using only marshmallows and toothpicks.
56. Flamingo Imitation Contests – Standing on one leg like a flamingo for the longest time.
57. Pretend Diving – Performing diving routines without actual water.
58. Blindfolded Pillow Fights – Fighting with pillows while blindfolded.
59. Egg Balancing Competitions – Seeing who can balance an egg on its end for the longest.
60. Superhero Themed Races – Running races dressed as superheroes.
61. Tuna Racing – Attaching small motors to cans of tuna and racing them in water.
62. Clown Nose Relay Races – Relay races where participants pass a clown nose between them.
63. Belly Flopping Competitions – Seeing who can perform the most dramatic belly flop into water.
64. Handbag Throwing – Throwing handbags for distance.
65. Parrot Fashion Shows – Dressing up parrots and parading them on a catwalk.
66. Noodle Jousting – Jousting with pool noodles on inflatable rafts.
67. Mud Volleyball – Playing volleyball in a mud pit.
68. Synchronized Bouncing – Groups of people bouncing on trampolines in choreographed routines.
69. Mannequin Impersonations – Standing still and posing as a mannequin for long periods.
70. Food Face Sculpting – Sculpting human faces using food items.
71. Egg Cracking Competitions – Cracking eggs in creative ways without breaking the yolk.
72. Leaf Blower Races – Using leaf blowers to propel toy cars in a race.
73. Cardboard Tube Duels – Swordfighting using cardboard tubes.
74. Marshmallow Shot Put – Throwing marshmallows as far as possible.
75. Pizza Throwing Competitions – Spinning and tossing pizza dough as high as possible.
76. Blindfolded Scooter Racing – Racing scooters while blindfolded.
77. Feather Blowing Competitions – Keeping a feather in the air by blowing on it.
78. Balloon Hat Making – Creating hats out of balloon animals.
79. Extreme Juggling – Juggling dangerous or absurd objects.
80. Trash Can Drumming – Playing music using trash cans as instruments.
81. Costume Sumo Wrestling – Sumo wrestling in giant inflatable costumes.
82. Banana Peel Races – Racing by slipping on banana peels.
83. Giant Cup Stacking – Stacking and unstacking giant cups.
84. Rubber Band Flicking Contests – Competing to flick rubber bands the furthest.
85. Pogo Stick Jousting – J
I have observed:
Bathtub racing- a sometime annual event from Nanaimo to Vancouver, B.C., with outboard motors.
Rubber duck racing- in the Cowichan River.
Staring contest- a sibling rivalry event in childhood.
Fake sword fighting- Didn't you ever watch Zorro on TV and imitate his moves?
The beer racing involves one beer after each lap of a quarter mile track so is far more efficient.
It is good to have creative sports- how would they have ever discovered Olympic rhythmic gymnastics or breakdancing without worldwide creativity?
I once possibly offended some Australian friends by separating such things as "Camp-follower games" as opposed to the traditional Greek events which were of martial merit . You can generally tell if they have scoring systems rather than results determined by "higher, faster, stronger".