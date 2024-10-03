"The wolf also shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the kid; and the calf and the young lion and the fatling together; and a little child shall lead them."

Note: Here's some morning thoughts, elaborated on by ChatGPT 4.0. Nothing I have not addressed before in various ways. Still a mystery. Still amazing to me. Fatling?

Author's Preface:

Lately, I’ve been spending a lot of time watching videos on the internet, primarily on YouTube. My feed is filled with content about animals—same-species friendships, and more remarkably, animals interacting with different species, including humans. I’ve observed various animals forming friendships and partnerships, not just with their own kind, though that happens, but also across species. It’s something that continues to amaze me, though perhaps it shouldn’t have, given my lifelong interest in animal behavior.

This prompted me to explore the topic more deeply, and I approached it differently this time. I’ve structured my initial thoughts as quotes, followed by commentary from AI. Additionally, I asked the AI to generate a bibliography in the American Psychological Association format, a format I’ve been familiar with since my earliest university days.

Many of the authors and readings are quite familiar to me, as these topics have been of great interest for at least six decades. There are other readings that look very interesting. Since I am not going to save the world from its own folly with this site, perhaps I should just read a bit on these topics for pleasure?

Introduction:

In recent years, our understanding of the emotional and cognitive lives of animals has deepened considerably. From house pets to wild animals, there is mounting evidence that many animals possess remarkable emotional and cognitive abilities. The ways in which animals form friendships, solve problems, and communicate both within and across species have become a topic of fascination, particularly as the internet has brought countless examples of animal behaviors to a broader audience. In this discussion, we explore these themes, focusing on the complex emotional lives, attachments, and communication methods that challenge simplistic explanations like imprinting and instinctual behavior alone.Animal Cognition and Emotional Lives

My Thoughts:

"I continue to be amazed at the emotional and cognitive lives of animals. We see so many indications of their capabilities, that the most parsimonious explanation is that they think and feel in ways analogous to ourselves, and that they are conscious beings. To assert otherwise, I think, is ridiculous. Anybody with even a little bit of exposure to house pets would have to agree. On the Internet, there are any number of videos now on animals. It's a favorite topic. Cats, dogs, horses, and birds. Deer. The list goes on and on. You could probably find most animals represented."

Commentary:

Animals exhibit an array of emotional and cognitive behaviors that strongly suggest consciousness. These behaviors are not only seen in pets but in a wide range of animals featured in countless online videos, highlighting their emotional depth and cognitive abilities. It seems unreasonable to deny their consciousness, as even minimal interaction with animals reveals their capacity to think and feel.

See: ravens solving puzzles

Cross-Species Attachments

My Thoughts:

"What's truly amazing is looking at the friendships and attachments developed by animals. Cross-species attachments. Predator-prey attachments. Human-to-animal attachments. Both ways. Now in the age of digital fakery, it's hard to say if these animals' relationships are truly free, or if they're staged in some way, or hoaxed. But in general, I imagine there's so many of them that they must be free. And they're amazing. Truly amazing."

See: animal friendships between species

See: lions and man friendship

See: bird whisperer

Commentary:

The formation of attachments and friendships across species, including between predators and prey, or between humans and animals, reveals an emotional complexity in animals that goes beyond basic instincts. While the possibility of digital fakery exists, the sheer number of examples suggests that many of these relationships are genuine and showcase remarkable emotional bonds.

Beyond Instinct and Imprinting

My Thoughts:

"I don't think that the notion of imprinting is remotely adequate to explain much of this. These are not only instinctual behaviors. Clearly, there's always a genetic component which governs behavior, but that's not the whole of it. These behaviors are complex and emergent and quite analogous to human behaviors."

Commentary:

The concept of imprinting, which often tries to explain animal behavior as merely instinctual, falls short when examining the complexity of animal relationships and problem-solving abilities. These behaviors involve more than genetic programming; they are emergent and share similarities with human behaviors in their complexity.

Language and Thought

My Thoughts:

"I guess the big difference is a few animals can communicate with language. Only human beings, of course. A few other primates have been taught to use symbolic communication in a very rudimentary fashion. Animals may understand linguistic cues. It's obvious that there is communication between animals with sounds, with body language. So, we have the mystery of being able to think without words to express our thoughts internally or externally, but yet people do it visually. Probably visual thinkers use language to augment their visual understandings of the world. Animals don't have that ability."

Commentary:

While animals cannot communicate with language as humans do, they are capable of communication through sounds and body language. This suggests that animals engage in complex forms of thinking without language, relying on visual and other non-verbal methods to process and understand their environment. The absence of language does not equate to an absence of thought.

Chimpanzees, like other non-human primates, have not been able to speak human languages in the way humans do due to physical limitations in their vocal anatomy. However, there have been notable cases where chimpanzees have been taught to communicate using sign language or symbolic systems.

See: animals communicating with humans

Famous Examples of Chimpanzees and Communication:

Washoe: Washoe was a female chimpanzee who was the first non-human to learn a version of American Sign Language (ASL). Raised in the 1960s by researchers Allen and Beatrix Gardner, Washoe learned over 350 signs in ASL. She was able to use signs to communicate with humans in a meaningful way, expressing needs, desires, and even emotions. Importantly, she also taught some signs to other chimpanzees. Nim Chimpsky: Nim was another chimpanzee who was taught sign language, in a project led by Herbert Terrace. The project, started in the 1970s, aimed to investigate whether chimps could learn syntax and grammar. Nim learned a significant number of signs but did not demonstrate complex syntax, which led Terrace to conclude that chimps could imitate signs but were not capable of constructing sentences with human language-like grammar. Kanzi (Bonobo, not a chimpanzee): Kanzi, a bonobo (a close relative of chimpanzees), is one of the most famous examples of a non-human primate using a form of symbolic language. He was taught to use a lexigram board (a system of symbols that represent words) and learned to understand hundreds of symbols and spoken English words. Kanzi can communicate effectively by pointing to symbols to form requests, comments, or responses, showing a sophisticated understanding of both symbols and spoken language.

Limitations:

While chimpanzees and other primates like bonobos can learn to use signs or symbols to communicate, they do not possess the vocal anatomy required to produce speech as humans do. Their larynx, tongue, and other vocal structures differ significantly from humans, limiting their ability to articulate the sounds necessary for spoken language. However, they are capable of remarkable cognitive feats in terms of understanding symbols and signs, and they have shown the ability to express thoughts and feelings in ways that mirror some aspects of human communication.

In summary, while chimpanzees cannot "speak" in the conventional sense, some individuals have learned to use sign language or other symbolic systems to communicate effectively with humans.

Animal Emotion and Problem-Solving

My Thoughts:

"So, in terms of emotions, it's clear that animals can feel anger and fear, and they can sense pain. They sense things. These are all obvious things, and they think through problems. Not as well as humans, perhaps, but sometimes they show better capabilities in specific areas."

Commentary:

Animals clearly experience emotions such as anger, fear, and pain, and they demonstrate problem-solving abilities. While they may not solve problems at the same level as humans, they often excel in specific areas, revealing a capacity for cognitive functioning that challenges the idea of animals as purely instinct-driven creatures.

Summary:

In conclusion, animals demonstrate a wide range of emotional and cognitive behaviors that are surprisingly similar to human capabilities. Their ability to form complex attachments, even across species, and to solve problems indicates that these are not merely instinctual or genetically driven actions. Rather, animals show nuanced behaviors that suggest they think and feel in ways more analogous to human experiences than previously acknowledged. While their communication lacks human linguistic complexity, animals clearly engage with the world and one another in meaningful ways, showcasing their intelligence and emotional depth.

Bibliography:

Bekoff, M. (2007). The emotional lives of animals: A leading scientist explores animal joy, sorrow, and empathy — and why they matter. New World Library. https://www.amazon.ca/Emotional-Lives-Animals-Scientist-Explores/dp/1577316290

Note on the Author: Marc Bekoff is a professor emeritus of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Colorado, Boulder, and is a well-known expert on animal behavior and emotions.

Content Note: This book delves into the emotional experiences of animals, emphasizing how animals experience complex feelings like joy, sorrow, and empathy, drawing connections between these emotions and human emotional experiences.

de Waal, F. (2016). Are we smart enough to know how smart animals are? W. W. Norton & Company. https://www.amazon.ca/Are-Smart-Enough-Know-Animals/dp/0393353664

Note on the Author: Frans de Waal is a renowned primatologist and ethologist, best known for his research on the behavior of primates and other animals.

Content Note: This work challenges conventional understandings of animal intelligence and presents a variety of examples demonstrating the sophisticated cognitive abilities of many species.

Safina, C. (2015). Beyond words: What animals think and feel. Henry Holt and Co. https://www.amazon.ca/Beyond-Words-What-Animals-Think/dp/1250094593

Note on the Author: Carl Safina is an ecologist and the author of several books on animals and conservation, with a focus on understanding animal consciousness and emotions.

Content Note: Safina explores the inner worlds of animals such as elephants, wolves, and orcas, arguing that animals have thoughts and feelings similar to humans, based on observational studies.

Masson, J. M., & McCarthy, S. (1995). When elephants weep: The emotional lives of animals. Delacorte Press. https://www.amazon.ca/When-Elephants-Weep-Emotional-Animals/dp/0385314280

Note on the Authors: Jeffrey Moussaieff Masson is a psychoanalyst and author with a focus on animal emotions, while Susan McCarthy is a science writer.

Content Note: This book is an early exploration of animal emotions, challenging the scientific tradition that denied animals emotional lives and offering numerous anecdotes and scientific studies as evidence.

Griffin, D. R. (2001). Animal minds: Beyond cognition to consciousness. University of Chicago Press. https://www.amazon.ca/Animal-Minds-Beyond-Cognition-Consciousness/dp/0226308650 https://www.amazon.ca/Animal-Minds-Beyond-Cognition-Consciousness/dp/0226308650

Note on the Author: Donald R. Griffin was an American biologist and a pioneer in animal cognition, credited with discovering echolocation in bats.

Content Note: Griffin explores the cognitive abilities of animals and argues for the presence of consciousness in a wide variety of species, making the case for a deeper understanding of animal minds.

Linden, E. (1999). The parrot's lament: And other true tales of animal intrigue, intelligence, and ingenuity. Plume. https://www.amazon.ca/Parrots-Lament-Intrigue-Intelligence-Ingenuity/dp/0452280680

Note on the Author: Eugene Linden is a journalist and author who has written extensively on animal intelligence and environmental issues.

Content Note: This collection of stories offers entertaining and insightful examples of animal intelligence and problem-solving, highlighting a variety of species demonstrating complex behaviors.

Wohlleben, P. (2017). The inner life of animals: Love, grief, and compassion—Surprising observations of a hidden world. Greystone Books. https://www.amazon.ca/Inner-Life-Animals-Compassion-Surprising-Observations/dp/1771643013

Note on the Author: Peter Wohlleben is a German forester and author known for his work on the interconnectedness of nature, particularly in forests.

Content Note: Wohlleben provides a look into the emotions of animals, drawing from both scientific studies and personal observations, focusing on animals' social and emotional lives in natural environments.

Tomasello, M., & Call, J. (1997). Primate cognition. Oxford University Press. https://global.oup.com/academic/product/primate-cognition-9780195106244

Note on the Authors: Michael Tomasello is a developmental psychologist and Josep Call is a primatologist. Together, they are highly regarded for their research on primate cognition.

Content Note: This academic text presents a comprehensive study of the cognitive abilities of primates, exploring problem-solving, communication, and tool use, and comparing these abilities with those of humans.

Balcombe, J. (2011). Second nature: The inner lives of animals. St. Martin’s Press. https://www.amazon.ca/Second-Nature-Inner-Lives-Animals/dp/0230107818

Note on the Author: Jonathan Balcombe is an ethologist and animal behavior expert, with a focus on animal emotions and well-being.

Content Note: In this book, Balcombe argues that animals experience pleasure, emotions, and complex inner lives, providing numerous examples from both wild and domesticated animals.

King, B. J. (2013). How animals grieve. University of Chicago Press. https://www.amazon.ca/How-Animals-Grieve-Barbara-King/dp/0226436942

Note on the Author: Barbara J. King is an anthropologist and professor emerita at the College of William & Mary, with a focus on primate behavior and animal emotion.

Content Note: King explores the phenomenon of grief in animals, using a range of case studies to argue that animals experience and express grief in ways similar to humans, offering a moving perspective on animal emotions.