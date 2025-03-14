Note: Sad news for many of us. I followed him for over a year and thought he was a very fine person with an amazing channel.

YouTuber Andrew Cross has died. Cross said his channel, Desert Drifter, offered "Exploration and Adventure with a Historical Twist." He acted as a tour guide and an archaeology professor for his audience. On February 3, Cross' wife Evelyn posted a video to his channel asking for prayers and support. A car accident left him with a brain injury and reliant on life support machines. Sadly, it was determined that he would never recover from his injuries. Andrew Cross was 36 years old.