You're Being Lied To About Ocean Plastic | Truth Complex | Business Insider
Business Insider 9.58M
Plastic pollution is getting worse — despite widespread public awareness of the problem, massive investment in recycling, and years of pledges to stop polluting. So what do we get wrong when we talk about ocean plastic? A lot, it turns out. Business Insider Producer Elizabeth McCauley dives into the scientific literature and talks to experts to find out how we actually solve this problem. If you want to check out the sources for this video, we made a reading list for you.