On January 23, 2024, Justice Mosley of the Federal Court of Canada, agreed with the CCF and ruled that Cabinet’s invocation of the Act was not reasonable. Justice Mosley found violations of Charter sections 2(b) and 8, and said that those violations were not minimally impairing and therefore not justified under section 1 of the Charter, the reasonable limits clause — Canadian Constitution Foundation – 2024 – theccf.ca

On February 14, 2022, the Canadian government invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time in response to trucker convoy protests. The Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) quickly filed a legal challenge, arguing the use of the Act was unnecessary and harmful to democracy and Canadians' rights. Although the government revoked the Act on February 23, 2022, the CCF continued its case to prevent future misuse.

On January 23, 2024, Justice Mosley of the Federal Court ruled that the government's invocation of the Act was unreasonable and violated Charter rights, including freedom of expression (Section 2(b)) and protection against unreasonable search and seizure (Section 8). These violations were not justified under the Charter’s reasonable limits clause.

The government is expected to appeal this decision in late 2024 or early 2025, and the CCF is preparing for the next stage of the legal battle. They emphasize the importance of setting a strict legal precedent to ensure the Act is only used in true emergencies and are fundraising for this cause, with a matching donation offer of up to $40,000 available until October 10, 2024.