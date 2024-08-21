Bryan Lunduke

Aug 21, 2024

The fallout from the IBM / Red Hat Leaks continues -- with yet another lawsuit filed against IBM, by a former employee, alleging racial discrimination.

In this latest lawsuit, Randall Dill (a former IBM employee), says that the company fired him... because he is a White man. This follows another, similar lawsuit filed against Red Hat (an IBM subsidiary) back in May... and the State of Missouri filing a lawsuit against IBM in June. Both of which focused on racial discrimination based on both leaks and public statements from IBM.