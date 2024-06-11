Share this postYale Law Professor just EXPOSED the Unconstitutional Trial Against Trump | Redacted w Clayton Morrisephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherYale Law Professor just EXPOSED the Unconstitutional Trial Against Trump | Redacted w Clayton Morris Redacted 2.39M subscribers Mike ZimmerJun 11, 2024Share this postYale Law Professor just EXPOSED the Unconstitutional Trial Against Trump | Redacted w Clayton Morrisephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this postYale Law Professor just EXPOSED the Unconstitutional Trial Against Trump | Redacted w Clayton Morrisephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare