Apple's rumoured 1.5TB Mac Studio isn't just a spec bump — it's the moment high-end analytical workloads start moving off the cloud and back under your desk. In this video I explain why, over the next three years, Apple Silicon will quietly dismantle the business case for data centres in enterprise analytics. https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-ind... Apple already has the hard part: extraordinary hardware with unified memory, fast compiled Swift, and a real path to running models locally. What it doesn't have is the enterprise engine — the unglamorous plumbing of job queues, batching, monitoring, auditing, failover and telemetry that turns "I have a model" into "I have an AI system a business can actually rely on." Most developers never build it, because they don't need to. So they run a Formula One car to the shops in first gear — Apple hardware throttled by Python, the GPU idle, the unified-memory advantage thrown away. That missing layer is what we've spent three years building at Kiraa. Because only 10% of an enterprise solution is actually AI — the other 90% is governance and process control nobody wants to talk about. And once the hardware arrives, mid-market companies will have capability that used to belong only to the top of the enterprise stack. Models are a commodity. The engine underneath is the whole game.