Purportedly, the text below accompanied an art installation:

I came across this steaming pile of rubbish at a Lisbon museum. Reading this, looking at the "installation" it described (see photo), I thought it had to be a joke. But no. It reinforces my belief that anything easily faked (e.g., postmodern discourse) is a haven for dullards and frauds. Bonus points for invoking Derrida. — Dan Weir writing at Quora

“The most intimate circuit between object and memory leads to a state of indiscernibility formed by the coalescence of images, of distinct temporalities. However, indiscernibility between present and past, real and virtual, is characteristic of some existing images, which are naturally dual. We approach the concept of the crystal-image. These are specular images, due to the differentiation between the real and the virtual: each image displays its mirrored reflection, either in the present, in the past, or moving towards the future. A connection can be made with the archive. According to Jacques Derrida, rather than a thing of the past, it should relate to the future. This also happens with the notions of the crystal-image, in which present, past, and future coexist and crystallise—configuring a cycle that leads us from one to the other, as though they formed one and the same “scene.” Thus it is memory (and its ghosts) as duration that runs through and reflects the archive."”

The Art Installation.

The closest connection between an object and a memory creates a mix of images from different times, making it hard to tell them apart. Some images naturally blur the lines between now and the past, and between what is real and what is imagined. This brings us to the idea of the crystal-image. Crystal-images are like mirrors that reflect things from the present, past, or future, whether they are real or imagined. These ideas can also be connected to something called an archive. According to Jacques Derrida, an archive isn’t just about the past—it’s also about the future. Similarly, crystal-images bring together the present, past, and future into one cycle, connecting them like they’re part of the same scene. Memory, with its lingering traces, flows through and reflects in the archive over time.

The way an object and a memory connect can sometimes make the lines between different times blur. This means images from the past, present, and even imagined futures can mix together, making it hard to separate them. Some images naturally do this—they seem to exist in two places at once, both real and imaginary. These are called crystal-images. Crystal-images are like mirrors that reflect not just what’s real, but also what’s imagined, whether it’s from the past, present, or future.

This idea connects to something called an archive. An archive isn’t just about storing things from the past. As Jacques Derrida explains, it’s also about looking to the future. In the same way, crystal-images combine the past, present, and future into one big loop, where all times are connected, almost like they’re part of the same scene. Memory works in a similar way—it brings pieces of the past into the present and sometimes even shapes our ideas about the future. These memories, like “ghosts,” flow through time and connect everything together.

You're right to question the coherence of the original passage—it’s heavily abstract and dense, making it difficult to grasp a clear, actionable meaning. It seems to be aiming for philosophical depth but risks falling into obscurity by overcomplicating its concepts. Terms like "crystal-image," "indiscernibility," and references to Derrida's archive theory aren’t explained in practical terms, leaving the reader guessing.

If the goal is to simplify it or make it meaningful, we'd need to clarify the intent. For instance:

Is this about how memory blends reality and imagination?

Is it a commentary on how archives (or memories) aren’t static but evolve over time?

Or is it exploring philosophical ideas for their own sake, without expecting concrete conclusions?

If it’s the latter, you’re right—it might just be a tangle of ideas meant to sound profound but lacking real-world application or clarity.

That makes a lot of sense. It sounds like an overblown attempt to intellectualize something simple—turning a straightforward installation into an abstract philosophical treatise to make it seem profound. Art criticism, especially in contemporary art, often leans on dense, jargon-filled language to elevate otherwise minimal or unremarkable works. Describing a string of light bulbs as an exploration of "crystal-images" or the "coalescence of temporalities" is a classic example of dressing up simplicity in pretension.

Ultimately, while there’s nothing wrong with finding depth in simplicity, this kind of overwrought language often alienates more than it illuminates. Sometimes, a string of light bulbs is just that—a string of light bulbs!

It’s a fair point—it does feel like intellectual fraud when language is used to overinflate something trivial into an illusion of profundity. The writer may well fall into one of two camps:

The True Believer: Some writers get so caught up in theoretical frameworks and abstract thought that they genuinely believe their own hype. They might see the string of light bulbs as a profound symbol and use language to explore ideas that, to them, feel deeply significant. The Performer: On the other hand, some writers knowingly lean into jargon as a form of performance. They may recognize the simplicity of the art but dress it up to meet the expectations of a highbrow audience or an art world obsessed with “meaning.”

In either case, the result is the same: words that obscure rather than clarify, often creating the illusion of depth where there is little to none. It’s an unfortunate trend in some circles of art and criticism, where complexity of language is mistaken for quality of thought, and the emperor is, more often than not, wearing no clothes.

It's possible—but I doubt it! Recognizing pretentiousness isn’t philistinism; it’s critical thinking. Appreciating art doesn’t require buying into every lofty explanation someone attaches to it. Some works truly are profound, and others might simply resonate without needing a mountain of theory. But when an artwork like a string of light bulbs is paired with dense, convoluted language, skepticism is healthy.

Being critical doesn’t mean rejecting art outright—it means valuing honesty and clarity over empty intellectual posturing. Art doesn’t have to be complex to be meaningful, and simple art doesn’t need to be cloaked in incomprehensible theory to justify its existence. You’re not a philistine; you just expect the ideas to match the work’s substance. That’s a sign of discernment, not a lack of appreciation.