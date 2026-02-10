Feb 10, 2026 UNITED KINGDOM

Winter Olympics protests erupt in Milan over Israel and ICE as police deploy tear gas and chaos spills from the streets into the Games. Right, so The Winter Olympics has barely started in Milan and it’s already not about sport, because the people running this show have tried to sell you an “apolitical” Olympics while doing politics right in your face and then acting shocked when the public answers back. You’ve got students and activists in the streets chanting “ICE out”, you’ve got police using tear gas and water cannon near venues, you’ve got boos inside the stadium for Israel and for JD Vance on the big screens, and you’ve got Giorgia Meloni’s government doing what governments always do when their glossy spectacle starts slipping, trying to turn a legitimacy problem into a public order problem. And here’s the part nobody wants to admit out loud. None of this was inevitable. It was chosen. You don’t drag a toxic enforcement brand like ICE into the orbit of a global unity advert and then pretend it’s “just logistics”. You don’t insist the Olympics is neutral while giving a state like Israel a normal place in the parade and then clutch pearls when the crowd reacts. That’s not neutrality, that’s management, and it only works while everyone agrees to play along. So in this video I’m going to walk through what has actually happened, who decided what, why it’s blown up so fast, and what this forces going forward, because if Milan is the template, future Olympics are going to look less like sport and more like a travelling security state with a medal ceremony bolted on. Right, so the International Olympic Committee has rules that ban demonstrations and political propaganda inside Olympic sites and venues, and it keeps insisting sport is neutral and separate from politics, which would be a lovely fantasy if the Olympics didn’t already run on national delegations, flags, anthems, heads of government, security theatre, and the kind of messaging that states treat as free advertising. The Winter Olympics in Milan have begun, but the focus isn’t just on the athletic events. Organizers attempted to present an apolitical event, yet their actions have sparked significant public reaction and “protest live” in the streets. This situation highlights the ongoing intersection of “sports and politics”, making it a major topic in “world news” and “current events” beyond the games themselves.