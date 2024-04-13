Share this postWill Your Assets Be Confiscated? Is The U.S. Going Bankrupt? Economist Steve Hanke Answersephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWill Your Assets Be Confiscated? Is The U.S. Going Bankrupt? Economist Steve Hanke Answers David Lin 144K subscribersMike ZimmerApr 13, 2024Share this postWill Your Assets Be Confiscated? Is The U.S. Going Bankrupt? Economist Steve Hanke Answersephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this postWill Your Assets Be Confiscated? Is The U.S. Going Bankrupt? Economist Steve Hanke Answersephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare