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Elon Musk Warns of AI Annihilation ‘Humans Won’t Be in Charge in 10 Years’
Frank Bergman
July 27, 2026 - 12:22 pm
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has issued a chilling warning that humans may no longer be “in charge of the world” within the next decade as artificial intelligence races toward replacing humanity.
Musk also revealed that he still believes there is a 10% to 20% chance AI could trigger a catastrophic outcome, underscoring concerns he has been raising for more than a decade.
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the remarks during a July 2026 interview with The Economist, where he outlined his latest assessment of the AI revolution rapidly reshaping the world.
‘Humans Will No Longer Be in Charge’
Speaking with The Economist Editor-in-Chief Zanny Minton Beddoes, Musk said he no longer sees any realistic way to slow the explosive pace of AI development.
“I can’t see any way to really stop this incredible momentum of AI and robots,” Musk said.
He then delivered one of his starkest predictions yet.
According to Musk, humans will “no longer be in charge of the world in 10 years” as AI systems eclipse human capabilities across nearly every field.
While Musk believes the technology could usher in an unprecedented era of prosperity, he warned the danger has not disappeared.
He repeated his long-standing estimate that there remains a 10% to 20% chance AI could produce catastrophic consequences and “wipe out humanity.”
“The probability of catastrophe is not zero,” Musk said.
Even so, Musk argued the more likely outcome is one of “incredible abundance for all,” predicting AI will surpass the combined intelligence of humanity within roughly five years and unleash extraordinary gains in productivity.
Musk has repeatedly sounded the alarm about artificial intelligence since long before the current AI boom.
In 2014, he famously warned that developing advanced AI was like “summoning the demon.”
Four years later, he argued artificial intelligence posed a greater threat to civilization than nuclear weapons.
Although his estimate of catastrophic risk has remained largely unchanged, his emphasis has shifted as AI capabilities have accelerated.
Rather than calling for AI development to be slowed, Musk now argues the technology’s momentum has become unstoppable.
He says attempting to halt progress is neither practical nor desirable given the global race to dominate artificial intelligence.
From AI Critic to AI Builder
Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015, arguing that advanced artificial intelligence should be developed responsibly and with strong safeguards.
He later left the organization’s board before launching his own AI company, xAI, which developed the Grok family of artificial intelligence models.
His companies have since invested billions of dollars into AI computing infrastructure, making artificial intelligence central to Musk’s long-term vision.
Throughout 2026, Musk has increasingly promoted what he describes as an age of technological abundance driven by AI and robotics.
He has predicted automation could dramatically reduce the need for human labor while creating what he has called a future of “universal high income.”
Earlier this year, he even suggested traditional retirement planning could become largely obsolete as AI transforms the global economy.
Growing Alarm Over AI’s Future
Musk’s latest warning comes as concerns over artificial intelligence continue mounting among governments, researchers, and technology leaders.
Geoffrey Hinton, the Nobel Prize-winning computer scientist widely regarded as one of the pioneers of modern AI, has similarly estimated roughly a 10% chance that artificial intelligence could contribute to humanity’s extinction over the coming decades.
Musk’s comments have sparked intense debate online, with supporters arguing AI development cannot realistically be stopped because of international competition, while others question whether the technology’s enormous potential benefits justify accepting even a small risk of civilizational catastrophe.
As companies continue pouring billions of dollars into ever more powerful AI systems, Musk’s latest warning serves as another reminder that the race to build superintelligence is accelerating and humanity may not remain in control for much longer.
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