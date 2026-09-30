I grew up reading hard science fiction from the earlier part of the last century, before fantasy took over the genre. Of course we were going to Mars, weren’t me?

It seems that Leonard Susskind is a real physicist: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leonard_Susskind

The video says it was AI. Interesting - the hesitations in the voice seem to be so human-like. However, there are certain phrases that are used that are characteristic of AI. Is that just a coincidence?

In any case, with what little knowledge of this issues that I have the video seems to be consistent with the facts. A case is made that sending humans to mars and letting them survive the journey is problematic. There are other problems as well.

Put that in your pipe and smoke it Elon Musk—you are such a snake-oil salesman!