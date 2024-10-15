Note: I neither believe nor disbelieve Carlson's broader points, but he raises interesting issues. There seems to be a lot of precedent for conventional scholarly views being overturned by heretics. There is a great deal of evidence in archaeology and other fields where conventional explanations are not just inadequate—they are absurd.

The question I asked was: What magnitude of event would it take to terminate our modern industrial civilization? — Randall Carlson

Transcript

There has been some kind of universal system in use in the ancient world. These various cultural groups—whether it was the Egyptians, Sumerians, Mayans, Belgians, or the Megalithic builders—had access to a universal system from some source outside their own cultural context. I suggest that this source goes back into deep time, beyond the threshold of known history, into the realm of mythical history. This takes us back to the Ice Age, back into the Pleistocene, to use the geologist's term, and into the deep recesses of human tenure on planet Earth. The memory of this system has come down to us not as recorded history, but in the form of epic stories, legends, and so forth.

As it turns out, this is a good topic for the sacred geometry class. When we analyze Plato's description of Atlantis, Plato gave the date of the sinking of Atlantis as 9,000 years before Solon. Solon, the Athenian poet and statesman, spent ten years in exile in Egypt. It was Solon who brought back the tale of Atlantis and presented it to the Greeks. Solon made this journey around 600 BC, so if you add the 9,000 years to 600 BC, you arrive at approximately 11,600 years ago for the date of Atlantis' demise.

What’s interesting is that the date of 11,600 years has been independently discovered by geologists studying the tempo of various catastrophes that have occurred on Earth. I am now going to turn to two of those catastrophes—catastrophes in the time of man, the tempo of global change.

What I’ve done is place a time bar starting from the present—this moment, today, May 3rd at 4:00 PM—and stretching back 150,000 years. I chose 150,000 years because some of the earliest skeletal remains of modern humans date back 150,000 to 180,000 years. These skeletons appear indistinguishable from modern humans, suggesting that humans with intelligence equivalent to ours have been on the planet for at least that long.

Now, we have a 150,000-year time span. You'll notice a small red bar at the end representing recorded history, which begins with the advent of cuneiform writing. If modern humans were living through this entire span of time, why is there no history? To answer that, we must turn to the various catastrophic events that have occurred. I used a specific criterion for these events: I studied the geological, climatic, and environmental records and focused on events that were catastrophic enough that, were they to happen today, they would end civilization as we know it.

The question I asked was: What magnitude of event would it take to terminate our modern industrial civilization? Using this criterion, I searched the records for all events of that magnitude or greater, and I found at least sixteen events over the last 150,000 years. These events—climatic, environmental, and geological—were so powerful that, if they occurred today, they would essentially send us back to the Stone Age.

Now, think about some of the smaller catastrophes we've experienced in recent years: the destruction of New Orleans, the great tsunami, and some of the major earthquakes. New Orleans still hasn't fully recovered. Imagine if an event ten times worse than Hurricane Katrina happened, affecting ten cities like New Orleans. While recovery would be possible, it would be a major effort. But now imagine an event two orders of magnitude greater, decimating one hundred major urban areas. Could we recover from that? It's questionable.

Now, consider an event three orders of magnitude greater, equivalent to the destruction of a thousand major cities. At that level, we’re talking about events like the ones I’ve charted—events that would be three orders of magnitude larger. When you start to ponder this, it becomes clear why there is no continuous record of human history.

At this point, you may not have connected this with what we’ve been discussing, but let me point out a few things. For example, the onset of the Late Wisconsin Ice Age occurred 26,000 years ago. That coincides with the great year of the precessional cycle—about 26,000 years, give or take a few centuries.

Now, come forward to 12,900 years ago, halfway through this cosmic cycle, and something significant happened: the onset of the Younger Dryas climate catastrophe, marking the first phase of megafaunal extinctions.

What I’ve done here is enter green dots on the timeline. These dots represent events based on the Great Year model—cycles of 6,480, 12,960, and 25,920 years. The correlation between the tempo of these events and the ages of the world, according to ancient traditions, is striking. Each season of the Great Year is said to be inaugurated by a great transformative event, a catastrophe, and my data shows a clear correlation between these cycles and the timing of such events.

Think of it like this: you're driving down a quiet country road, not paying much attention. Then you come to a major highway, and suddenly, you need to focus because crossing the highway without care can lead to disaster. Our planet is on a cosmic highway, and as it moves through the galaxy, there is a pattern to the revolutions and the delivery of cosmic matter into the inner solar system. These events aren't random—they occur on a cosmic timetable, tied to galactic cycles.

One of the most important insights from ancient traditions is the measurement of cosmic time and how it relates to events here on Earth. You just need to know where and how to look. Once you begin to see it, you realize that the cosmic fingerprints are everywhere. We are living in and on the wreckage of former worlds. The rubble of these former worlds is all around us, but we haven’t had the perspective to see it—until now. Tools like Google Earth are giving us the ability to view the Earth from a cosmic perspective, revealing patterns and remnants of the past that were previously invisible to us.

In essence, we’ve built our modern world and social systems on the wreckage of former civilizations.

Summary

Randall Carlson presents a theory that ancient civilizations across the world, such as the Egyptians, Sumerians, Mayans, and Megalithic builders, all had access to a universal system of knowledge. This system, according to Carlson, was not unique to any one culture but was shared across various civilizations, which hints at a source of this knowledge that lay beyond their individual cultural boundaries. He speculates that this source dates back to a much earlier time, predating recorded history and extending into what is often referred to as mythical history. In this context, Carlson believes the origins of this system of knowledge stretch back to the Ice Age, a time when human civilization was likely shaped by forces and knowledge that have since been lost.

The Mythical History and Plato's Atlantis:

Carlson ties this idea to Plato’s account of Atlantis, a story passed down from Solon, an Athenian statesman who visited Egypt around 600 BCE. Solon was told by Egyptian priests about a great civilization, Atlantis, which existed 9,000 years before Solon’s time and was destroyed in a cataclysmic event. Adding 9,000 years to Solon’s date gives approximately 11,600 years ago for the fall of Atlantis, which Carlson finds significant.

Carlson emphasizes that this date—11,600 years ago—coincides with findings from geology and climatology, which mark it as a time of dramatic environmental change at the end of the Younger Dryas, a period of sudden cooling followed by rapid warming. He suggests that this alignment is not coincidental but reflects a real historical event, possibly the destruction of a highly advanced civilization. For Carlson, Plato’s story of Atlantis and the geological evidence point to a shared ancient knowledge that civilizations may have inherited from this lost epoch.

The Role of Catastrophes:

One of Carlson's key arguments is that the absence of a continuous historical record for the 150,000 years that modern humans have existed is due to repeated catastrophic events that wiped out civilizations. He notes that modern human skeletons, dating back as far as 150,000 to 180,000 years ago, show that humans with the same intelligence as us lived through this long time span. The question, then, is why we lack any significant historical records from these early humans.

Carlson’s answer lies in his study of geological and environmental changes, focusing specifically on catastrophes. He identifies at least 16 major catastrophic events in the last 150,000 years, which he believes were powerful enough to obliterate entire civilizations. These catastrophes were of such magnitude that, if they occurred today, they would effectively destroy modern industrial civilization. His criteria for these events are based on their potential to have such profound impacts on human societies that they would push surviving populations back into a Stone Age-like state.

These events, according to Carlson, could explain why modern humans have little to no continuous record of ancient civilizations. The destruction was so complete that knowledge, technology, and historical records were lost, leaving only fragmented clues that hint at the existence of advanced societies before the known history.

Cosmic Cycles and the Great Year:

Carlson ties these catastrophes to cosmic cycles. He references the concept of the Great Year, a period of 25,920 years corresponding to one full cycle of the Earth’s axial precession. According to him, ancient cultures, including those who built the pyramids and megaliths, were aware of this cosmic cycle and encoded this knowledge into their structures and traditions.

He connects certain catastrophic events, like the onset of the Younger Dryas around 12,900 years ago, with these cosmic cycles, arguing that these disasters occur at regular intervals tied to Earth's movements through space. Carlson suggests that Earth’s movement through the galaxy, including its oscillation above and below the galactic plane, influences the delivery of cosmic material, such as comets or asteroids, into the inner solar system. This delivery of cosmic energy and matter, Carlson believes, is non-random and tied to a cosmic timetable, much like the precessional cycles observed in ancient traditions.

He further suggests that these ancient cultures were aware of this cosmic "schedule" and the potential for cyclical catastrophes. This is reflected in their mythologies, monuments, and sacred geometries, which may have served as both a record and a warning about these cosmic cycles of destruction.

Why the Evidence is Scarce:

Carlson addresses the lack of physical evidence for these ancient, advanced civilizations by pointing to the sheer scale of the catastrophes. He explains that if modern civilization were hit by a catastrophe of the same magnitude as those he identifies in the past, the evidence of our existence would similarly be erased. He uses the example of modern disasters like Hurricane Katrina or the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami to illustrate how even localized events can devastate large regions. Carlson then scales this up, asking what would happen if a disaster were ten times worse, or a hundred times worse, affecting major cities worldwide. He argues that such catastrophes would effectively reset human civilization, leaving little trace of previous societies.

Carlson believes we are living in the aftermath of such events, surrounded by the rubble and remnants of former worlds, much of which has been so thoroughly destroyed or altered that it is difficult to recognize. He credits modern tools like Google Earth for helping people begin to see the larger patterns of destruction and the remnants of ancient landscapes that were reshaped by these catastrophic events.

Conclusion:

In summary, Randall Carlson proposes that ancient civilizations had access to a universal system of knowledge that was passed down from a source far older than recorded history, likely dating back to the Ice Age. He suggests that this knowledge was preserved through myths and legends, as well as in the architecture and sacred geometries of ancient cultures. The reason we lack continuous records of these civilizations is due to repeated, massive catastrophes, which wiped out not only human populations but also the knowledge and technologies they possessed. Carlson connects these catastrophes to cosmic cycles and suggests that ancient civilizations may have understood and recorded these cycles in their monuments, warning future generations of the periodic destruction that awaits.

Events:

Carlson’s point about repeated catastrophic events wiping out entire civilizations over the past 150,000 years is central to his theory. He identifies at least 16 major events that would have had the power to obliterate advanced societies, erasing much of their cultural and technological achievements. This provides a potential explanation for why no continuous historical record exists for early human societies, despite skeletal remains showing that anatomically modern humans have been around for at least 150,000 years. The destruction caused by these events, he argues, was so thorough that it left few traces of previous civilizations.

~144,000 BP – Salien climate shift. ~120,000 BP – Alika 2 Megaslide and Tsunami, Hawaii. ~117,000 BP – Terminal sub-stage and climate shift. ca. ~104,000 BP – Greenland Blitz. ~8,400 BP – Odder Age Event and Osis 21. ~72,000 BP – Toba Supereruption, near extinction of humans. ~65,000 BP – Heinrich Event 6. ~52,000 BP – Heinrich Event 5 and Osis 14 and 15. ~40,000 BP – First phase of Australian megafauna extinction. ~39,000 BP – Heinrich Event 4. ~26,000 BP – Final extinction of Australian megafauna. ~26,000 BP – Onset of Late Wisconsin Ice Age. ~23,000 BP – Heinrich Event 2. ~12,900 BP – Onset of Younger Dryas Climate Catastrophe. ~10,000 BP – End of Wisconsin Ice Age. ~4,320 BP – Burckle Crater Event and Tsunami, (Noah's Flood)

Discussion by ChatGPT

The events Randall Carlson refers to are identifiable through various geological and climatic records, though some of the names and exact dates may vary depending on the sources and interpretations. Here are some key examples of events that Carlson mentions or alludes to, along with their commonly recognized geological or environmental names and estimated dates:

1. Toba Supereruption (~72,000 BP)

Description: A massive volcanic eruption on the island of Sumatra, which is believed to have caused a volcanic winter and a near-extinction event for humans. The Toba eruption released vast amounts of ash and sulfur into the atmosphere, drastically affecting global climate.

Significance: This event is often cited in genetic bottleneck theories for early human populations, where it’s believed that only a few thousand humans survived the aftermath.

2. Heinrich Events (Various Dates)

Description: These are periods of massive iceberg discharges into the North Atlantic, which resulted in significant cooling and disruption of ocean currents. These events are named after marine geologist Hartmut Heinrich.

Key Heinrich Events in Carlson's Timeline: Heinrich Event 6 (~65,000 BP) Heinrich Event 5 (~52,000 BP) Heinrich Event 4 (~39,000 BP) Heinrich Event 2 (~23,000 BP)

Significance: Heinrich events are associated with abrupt climate changes and disruptions to ecosystems, which may have had serious impacts on human populations.

3. Younger Dryas Climate Catastrophe (~12,900 to 11,700 BP)

Description: A sudden and dramatic global cooling event that lasted around 1,200 years, coinciding with the end of the last Ice Age. The cause is debated, but some theories include a comet or meteor impact, massive glacial meltwater disrupting ocean circulation, or volcanic activity.

Significance: This event led to significant extinctions of megafauna and could be tied to the demise of human civilizations. Carlson often refers to this period in conjunction with Plato's story of Atlantis and its destruction, which he dates to around 11,600 years ago.

4. Onset of the Late Wisconsin Ice Age (~26,000 BP)

Description: This marks the peak of the last Ice Age, where glaciers covered much of North America and Northern Europe. Carlson links this to cosmic cycles and suggests this event marked a major shift in global climate and human history.

Significance: It represents a major environmental shift that affected human migration and settlement patterns.

5. End of the Wisconsin Ice Age (~10,000 BP)

Description: The end of the last Ice Age, characterized by the retreat of glaciers and significant warming, which allowed for the development of early agricultural societies and the rise of human civilizations.

Significance: This period marks the transition from hunter-gatherer societies to more settled agricultural communities, a critical turning point in human history.

6. Burckle Crater Event (~4,320 BP)

Description: A proposed meteor impact event in the Indian Ocean, which some researchers suggest could be linked to the legend of Noah's flood or other ancient flood myths. The evidence for this event includes a large underwater crater (Burckle Crater) and massive tsunami deposits around the region.

Significance: This event, if confirmed, could have caused widespread flooding and destruction across the Indian Ocean basin, potentially wiping out coastal civilizations.

7. Australian Megafauna Extinctions (~40,000 BP to ~26,000 BP)

Description: The extinction of large animals (megafauna) in Australia, possibly due to a combination of human hunting and environmental changes, such as Heinrich events and climate shifts during the last Ice Age.

Significance: Carlson references these extinctions as part of the larger pattern of catastrophic events that affected both human societies and ecosystems.

8. Greenland Blitz (~104,000 BP)

Description: Though not widely recognized in mainstream geology, Carlson uses this term to refer to a major climatic event that occurred around this time, likely involving significant glacial and environmental shifts in the Greenland region.

9. Salien Climate Shift (~144,000 BP)

Description: Another event not commonly named in conventional records, but Carlson refers to it as part of a larger pattern of climate shifts that affected early human populations.

10. Osis Events (~52,000 BP and ~8,400 BP)

Description: These are speculative events Carlson names, possibly indicating glacial surges or other catastrophic climatic shifts. These names may not be widely recognized outside of alternative archaeology and catastrophism discussions.

Other Significant Events in Mainstream Geology:

Chicxulub Impact (~66 million years ago): Though much older than the events Carlson focuses on, this asteroid impact led to the extinction of the dinosaurs. It is frequently cited as an example of how cosmic events can reset ecosystems and potentially wipe out civilizations.

Carlson’s timeline mixes well-established events like the Younger Dryas and Toba Supereruption with more speculative or less-recognized events like the Greenland Blitz and Osis Events. His broader point is that these catastrophes, whether from comet impacts, volcanic eruptions, or massive climate shifts, have repeatedly caused widespread destruction on Earth—enough to erase civilizations.

While some of Carlson’s proposed events are supported by mainstream geological evidence, others seem to have names that don’t appear in standard scientific literature. Presumably he knows his catastrophes though, and it is probably a naming issue. His argument highlights how modern civilization, like those before it, could be vulnerable to catastrophic natural events.