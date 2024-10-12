Share this postWhy is There NO Record of Ancient Humans? - Randall Carlsonephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWhy is There NO Record of Ancient Humans? - Randall Carlson After Skool Mike ZimmerOct 12, 20241Share this postWhy is There NO Record of Ancient Humans? - Randall Carlsonephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareNote: Is he right? Do I believe it? No idea what to believe. Certainly not mainstream in his views. Of course, neither am I. Just like two loons in a pod? Or should that be pond.1Share this postWhy is There NO Record of Ancient Humans? - Randall Carlsonephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
Mind Unveiled on YouTube has interesting videos about the subject.