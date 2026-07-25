Why Is Canada So Afraid of a COVID Inquiry?
From Canada, Citizens' Forum 453 subscribers
A Canadian Member of Parliament is calling for an inquiry into the impacts of COVID-19 vaccines, while major media outlets argue the inquiry should not happen. This episode examines the debate, the media reaction, and what this discussion means for democracy, accountability, and public trust. Regardless of where you stand on COVID policy, should controversial government decisions be open to public review? Join the discussion.
The US Supreme Court 2013 ruled that only cDNA (Synthetic DNA - ModRNA DNA) is patentable. Isolated, natural DNA (mRNA) is not patentable, but in a nutshell, biotechnology companies can own living things if said things are genetically-modified and not naturally occurring - that means that The Department Of Defense (and others) can literally own a human being if this synthetic code is taken up into your Genome, which a Swedish Company observed to occur within 6 hours from Covid-19 Gene Therapy "vaccines" Injections.
Dr Madej wrote The synthetic mRNA of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your "genetic code" making you genetically modified, but Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks tells you straight up that 1) The shots change your genetic code. 2) The shots do not stop the spread of Covid-19. 3) Tal Zaks says the Moderna shot is "hacking the software of life" and that Carbon Particles and Viral Vectors do the same thing. A vaccinated person is now legally, a "Trans Human".