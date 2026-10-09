There is a psychological explanation for why Europe and North America is governed by kakistocratic elites. Psychiatrist Niall McLaren joins Pascal to explore how the urge to dominate shapes politics and international conflict. Drawing on his book Narcisso-Fascism, McLaren argues that hierarchy and entitlement help explain elite behavior, imperial expansion, and resistance to oppression. They debate individual psychology versus structural explanations, challenge assumptions about human nature, and examine propaganda, group loyalty, and Western decline. The conversation also considers democratic reform, intellectual conformity, and McLaren’s distinction between socially reinforced beliefs and delusions in the clinical sense.