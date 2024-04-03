It can be challenging for you to think of a person with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) as the victim or someone who feels like one.

After all, someone with a narcissistic personality is often thought of as a person with a grandiose sense of self and an unlimited need for power.

So, what does it mean when a narcissist plays the victim? Is it on purpose? Is it a manipulation tactic? Do they truly believe they’re being victimized?

Narcissistic personality disorder — often referred to as “narcissism” — is a complex mental health condition and never a personal choice. There are many reasons why a narcissist plays the victim and the type of narcissism they live with may be one.