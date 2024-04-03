Why Do Narcissistic Personalities Play the Victim?
Narcissists may play the victim if they believe they gain something from making you feel guilty. Their tendency to use manipulation tactics is one of the formal symptoms of narcissistic personality.
It can be challenging for you to think of a person with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) as the victim or someone who feels like one.
After all, someone with a narcissistic personality is often thought of as a person with a grandiose sense of self and an unlimited need for power.
So, what does it mean when a narcissist plays the victim? Is it on purpose? Is it a manipulation tactic? Do they truly believe they’re being victimized?
Narcissistic personality disorder — often referred to as “narcissism” — is a complex mental health condition and never a personal choice. There are many reasons why a narcissist plays the victim and the type of narcissism they live with may be one.