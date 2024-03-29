Share this postWhy do Amazonian people have some Australasian DNA?ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWhy do Amazonian people have some Australasian DNA? Stefan Milo 394K subscribersMike ZimmerMar 29, 20241Share this postWhy do Amazonian people have some Australasian DNA?ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Share1Share this postWhy do Amazonian people have some Australasian DNA?ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Share
Very interesting. StoneAge Australian Aborigines appear to have migrated before the use of bow and arrow? Unless someone has found evidence to the contrary. Alternative explanation would be they abandoned that technology in favour of throwing sticks to extend the range of their spears.