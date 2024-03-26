By Karen Kwiatkowski

March 25, 2024

US bipartisan foreign policy demands monetary wars! Wars to defend the fiat currency of the US, to preserve the dollar as global reserve currency, the petrodollar, while involving foreign policies and UN positions, also produces direct acts of war as salacious as the destruction of the Nordstream pipelines, and color revolutions to replace governments we don’t like. It has produced the most banal wars and occupations for control of Middle Eastern oil, the 50-year US military subsidy of global US oil concerns, and the toppling of any leader of a country that shows interest in a gold-backed currency – something the US will never again be able to offer. The domestic blowback of monetary wars on the average American at home is war, conscription, government debt, personal debt, high taxes, and planned and rapidly increasing, never-ending inflation, that steals the most from the poorest. This aspect of US foreign policy impoverishes all Americans in many ways, but it has literally created a new class of American serf with few choices and fewer dreams, a class wearing the leg irons and waist chains of a bankrupted state.