Share this post
When Internal Culture Says You Are Strong when Reality Says You're Weak
ephektikoi.substack.com
When Internal Culture Says You Are Strong when Reality Says You're Weak
Karl Sanchez Nov 19, 2024
Share this post
When Internal Culture Says You Are Strong when Reality Says You're Weak
ephektikoi.substack.com
karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium
When Internal Culture Says You Are Strong when Reality Says You're Weak
One of the main points Alastair Crooke made in his chat with Judge Napolitano on 18 November was provided by a recently resigned Zionist Intel insider who confessed a very major truth that we’re seeing occurring in real time. This is my paraphrase of Crooke’s own paraphrasal…
Read more
an hour ago · 12 likes · 3 comments · Karl Sanchez
Share this post
When Internal Culture Says You Are Strong when Reality Says You're Weak
ephektikoi.substack.com