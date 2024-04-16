Share this postWhat Role is the US Playing in the Escalating Mid-East War between Iran and Israel?ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWhat Role is the US Playing in the Escalating Mid-East War between Iran and Israel? Glenn Greenwald 222K Mike ZimmerApr 16, 2024Share this postWhat Role is the US Playing in the Escalating Mid-East War between Iran and Israel?ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this postWhat Role is the US Playing in the Escalating Mid-East War between Iran and Israel?ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare