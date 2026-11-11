Looks a bit like me (the one on the left) in a vague, suggestive sorta way.

Preface

Over the past couple of years I have watched a large number of YouTube videos on exercise, and the advice is all over the map. I have also, for the second time in my life, taken some sessions with a fitness trainer. I could simply follow my most recent trainer’s advice, but I want to understand the reasoning behind it.

My aim is to find a regime that serves my fitness goals, requires no gym membership, and does not injure me. The difficulty is making sense of a welter of conflicting information.

I am not new to physical activity. I practised, taught,made videos and wrote about martial arts for about five decades. But that work was about skill. I have never before tried so hard to improve fitness systematically. The last time I did, 15 years ago, I suffered an episode of Transient Global Amnesia.

What follows is an attempt to describe the main issues.

Introduction

The best exercise is the one you keep doing. Everything else in this article is beside the point if the routine is dropped. A program that is unpleasant, eats too much time, or costs too much will be abandoned, and an imperfect program followed for years beats a perfect one followed for a month.

Dropout is common. A frequently cited figure holds that about half of people who start an exercise program quit within six months. The number comes from older, mostly North American research and has been repeated so often that its origin is hard to trace, so it is better treated as a rough indication than a measurement. Gyms that depend on members who pay but seldom show up suggest the same pattern, though that is an inference, not data.

A caveat on every study mentioned here. The research cited in this article has not been individually assessed for quality, and it is summarized in general terms, not from a review of the original papers. Exercise studies typically share the same weaknesses: small samples, small effects that are easily swamped by variability between people, short duration, and a subject pool of volunteers who are mostly young, healthy and often university students. Findings from such groups may not carry over to other ages, health conditions or training histories, and a pooled analysis of many small studies inherits the flaws of its parts. Treat every research claim below as a rough indication, not an established result.

Discussion

Start With the Goal

Advice about training means little until the goal is clear. Strength, power, endurance, balance, flexibility, coordination, bone density, grip strength and the ability to get up off the floor are all worthwhile, and each asks for something different.

Power, which is roughly force multiplied by speed, deserves special mention. It declines faster with age than raw strength and is linked to falls and loss of independence in older adults. Yet it is often overlooked in programs built around slow, heavy lifting.

Goals also compete. People get better at what they practise, and the benefits carry over only partly from one practice to another. Building aerobic capacity requires a sustained, raised heart rate, although circuit-style strength work can provide some, and in fact, according to some claims is just as good. Researchers have also described an “interference effect,” in which a lot of hard endurance work can dull strength gains. That finding comes mostly from short studies of young adults and appears modest, so it matters chiefly at high training volumes.

The Person Doing the Training

No recommendation can ignore who is following it.

Age. Recovery slows, tendons tolerate less, and power falls off. Most resistance-training studies enrol young adults, often university students, or volunteers in their 60s and 70s. Few include people over 80, so advice for the very old is largely extended by inference.

Size, sex and history. Body size, starting strength and athletic background count for more than sex. Experience matters in a specific way: years of sport or martial arts build skill, balance and coordination, but not necessarily loaded strength or aerobic fitness. For such a person, resistance work is a new stimulus, and new stimuli bring quick gains and quick soreness. That argues for starting light. Research on sedentary beginners fits these people poorly, and so does research on elite athletes.

Health conditions. Joint pain, neurological problems and cardiovascular disease all change what is sensible. For people with arterial disease or a history of stroke or heart attack, guidance generally favours moderate loads, steady breathing without breath-holding, and no maximal efforts, because all-out straining causes sharp, brief spikes in blood pressure. Cardiac rehabilitation trials support moderate resistance training as safe, but they enrol medically screened patients. The broader advice rests on clinical consensus and physiological reasoning more than on trials. There are also case reports of transient global amnesia, a temporary and usually harmless loss of memory, following strenuous straining in older people. That evidence is thin, drawn from case reports in which triggers are identified by recall after the fact.

Medications. Beta blockers and other blood-pressure drugs change heart-rate response and perceived effort, and anticoagulants raise bruising and bleeding risk. Advice based on heart rate or effort does not transfer cleanly from person to person.

Medical input. Anyone with a significant condition should get medical clearance and, ideally, a supervised start, especially before raising loads or adding hard intervals.

The Equipment

Barbells, dumbbells, kettlebells, Indian clubs, maces, bodyweight exercises and loaded carries all provide resistance. Claims that one is categorically better are mostly advocacy. Dumbbells and kettlebells differ in grip and load position, but the difference is probably smaller than enthusiasts claim. Controlled trials of club and mace training are essentially absent, and kettlebell trials are small and short. The case for these tools rests as much on tradition and testimony as on studies as far as I can tell.

The number stamped on a weight can also mislead. A club on a long handle multiplies the torque at the shoulder, elbow and wrist, so a modest weight can stress joints and tendons more than the same weight in a dumbbell. “Light” and “heavy” mean little without knowing the lever.

A balanced program covers the basic movement patterns: push, pull, hinge, squat, carry, rotation, and getting down to and up from the floor. Swinging and rotational tools work many angles at once, which resembles real-world use more than isolated exercises like curls. Many of the activities in life and in sport use twisting, spiralling motions, which are trained by club work. Anyone doing such can see the activation of muscles in the whole body. We evolved to throw things, and the patterns in club work train that capability.

The Variables

Load, repetitions and sets. Lifting at about 80 per cent of one’s maximum is the most common prescription, but only one of many. For strength, the differences among reasonable schemes appear small and inconsistent in the research. Older adults gain strength on low volumes, one to three sets, two or three times a week. Most of these trials run 8 to 24 weeks and enrol volunteers.

Speed. Lighter loads lifted quickly and lowered under control appear to build power and everyday function in older adults at least as well as slow lifting. The trials are small and short.

Rest and recovery. How much rest is needed depends on age, sleep, health and how hard the session was. After a tough session, recovery can take days. Doing somewhat less than possible usually costs little in strength and meaningfully reduces injury risk.

Frequency and volume. More is not reliably better. Weekly volume should match what the person can recover from.

Training to failure. Recent meta-analyses, including ones from 2022 and 2024 comparing training to failure with stopping short, found little or no difference in strength gains and at most a small edge in muscle size near failure. These analyses pool many small trials, typically 6 to 12 weeks long and mostly in young, healthy people, with “reps in reserve” estimated by the reviewers from each trial’s methods. The evidence is moderate in quality, short in duration and aimed at the young.

Failure is also hard to define. People usually underestimate how many repetitions they have left, and motivation and breathing distress warp the judgment. For anyone with vascular or joint vulnerability, maximal straining and breath-holding add risk with no clear payoff. Meanwhile, farm hands and labourers become strong without working to exhaustion once their first days on the job are behind them.

Technique and tension. Traditions differ. “Hard style” kettlebell teaching stresses full-body tension at the moment of greatest effort. Relaxed approaches, such as the Chinese concept of song, train the release of unneeded tension while keeping the body aligned and connected. Both involve selective tension and release, differing in how much is held, for how long and why. Technique matters more as loads approach a person’s limit, so the two may suit different loads and purposes. No controlled evidence compares them for long-term strength or injury. Each camp relies on tradition and on the experience of particular groups, such as young soldiers or competitive athletes, who may not resemble other trainees.

Progressing Safely

Muscle adapts faster than tendon and ligament, so the pace of progress should be set by the slowest-adapting tissue. A common rule of thumb is to raise the load by 2 to 10 per cent once the target repetitions feel comfortable over a couple of sessions. That is coaching convention, not a tested optimum, and it comes from younger, healthier trainees. For people prone to tendon trouble, slower is the usual advice. A big jump in load or volume, such as moving suddenly to a much heavier bell for dozens of swings, tends to produce days of tendon soreness and incomplete recovery.

Weight is not the only way to progress. Adding repetitions, sets or range of motion, shortening rests, slowing the tempo or lengthening the lever all raise the demand. Adding repetitions at a fixed weight is generally gentler on tendons. Trials in older adults show gains by either route, though they are small and short.

Soreness is a poor gauge of a good workout and does not require exhaustion. Mild discomfort that settles within about a day is generally tolerable. Pain that sharpens, lingers or changes how a person moves is a signal to cut the load, change the exercise or stop. A sudden pop, bruising or new weakness calls for prompt medical assessment. Tendon problems generally respond to gradual loading, although the evidence for specific protocols is modest.

Endurance can be built in pieces. Canada’s 24-Hour Movement Guidelines recommend at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-to-vigorous aerobic activity and muscle-strengthening at least twice a week for adults, including those 65 and older. Activity counts toward the total in bouts of any length. Short intervals of a few minutes, at an effort that still allows short sentences, improve aerobic fitness in sedentary and older adults. According to some claims, fitter people need higher intensity to improve. The guidelines rest on systematic reviews, but much of the underlying evidence is observational or from short trials, so they represent consensus, not proof.

How Much to Trust the Research

Exercise science has been candid about its own weaknesses. Surveys of the literature report small samples (one survey of papers submitted to a sports-science journal found a median of 19 participants), low statistical power (one review estimated the median may be as low as 30 per cent), short follow-up, a tilt toward publishing positive results, misuse of significance testing, and a habit of drawing conclusions about individuals from group averages. The questions are hard: many variables interact, people differ, and behaviour outside the lab is difficult to control. Physician-researcher John Ioannidis’s 2005 paper on false research findings was a general argument across fields, not about exercise, but the problems it describes are present here.

A weak literature is not proof that conventional wisdom is wrong, only that strong evidence on various practices is not in abundance. Broad findings, such as the fact that progressive resistance training builds strength in older adults, rest on firmer ground than fine-grained claims about sets, rest periods and tempo.

Experience counts too. Heavy labour, such as farm work and carrying jobs, visibly produce strength. But anecdotes have limits. People who cannot do the work leave it, so the strong are over-represented, and nothing is measured. Advocates of any given tool usually train in other ways as well, which muddies their results, and truly “pure” practitioners are hard to find. Often fitness videos of any sort show a background of a full gym. A trainer’s testimony carries more weight when it comes from many clients, trained with one method over many years. That is rare.

Why the Experts Disagree

Part of the disagreement is real and part is not. Bodybuilders want size, strength athletes want maximal force, soldiers need durability under heavy workloads, and older or medically complex people need safety first. Advice that suits one group is often delivered with equal certainty to everyone, and that confidence usually outruns the evidence.

Because population findings cannot settle any one person’s case, specifics are best treated as hypotheses. Change one thing at a time, in small steps, keep brief notes, and let the response over the next day and week decide.

What Can Be Said

Several points hold up reasonably well. Gradual, progressive loading builds strength at any age. Each goal needs some direct practice. Recovery limits how much work is useful. Failure and heavy straining are unnecessary for most goals and add risk for the vulnerable. Endurance can be accumulated in short, moderate bouts. Pain is information.

Unsettled are the exact sets, repetitions, rests and frequencies, the merits of one implement over another, the right rate of progression for any given person, and whether hard or soft technique is better. The evidence on these is thin, mostly short-term and young, and the advice surrounding them is loud.

Underneath it all sits the point where this article began: the best exercise is the one you keep doing.

References

These are the pages retrieved while AI checking this article — abstracts and summaries, not the full papers. Neither AI nor Ephektikoi have appraised the internal quality of the studies. The notes say what each source can and cannot support.

Guidelines

Canadian 24-Hour Movement Guidelines, Adults 65+ (CSEP). At least 150 minutes a week of moderate-to-vigorous aerobic activity, muscle strengthening at least twice a week, and activities that challenge balance. Consensus guidelines. The page says they may not suit people with a medical condition.

Ross et al. 2020, Applied Physiology, Nutrition, and Metabolism. The guideline’s background: two new systematic reviews, four overviews of reviews, and a consensus panel.

Training to failure and load

Refalo et al. 2023, Sports Medicine. Fifteen studies in healthy adults of any age. A trivial hypertrophy advantage for set failure (effect size 0.19, interval 0.00 to 0.37) and none for true momentary failure. The authors note that limited data and varied definitions of failure make firm advice difficult.

Robinson et al. 2024, Sports Medicine (doi 10.1007/s40279-024-02069-2). Meta-regressions: negligible relationship between proximity to failure and strength gain, and more hypertrophy nearer failure. Proximity to failure was estimated by the authors, and they call the analysis exploratory.

Schoenfeld et al. 2017, Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research. Twenty-one studies of at least six weeks in healthy participants. Heavier loads gave greater one-repetition-maximum strength gains, and hypertrophy was similar across loads. This qualifies the claim above that load schemes differ little for strength.

Older adults

Liu and Latham 2009, Cochrane review. 121 trials, 6,700 participants. Large strength gain (standardized mean difference 0.84), moderate-to-large improvement in rising from a chair. Adverse events were poorly recorded, and most trials did not follow participants after training ended.

Balachandran et al. 2022, JAMA Network Open. Twenty trials, 566 community-dwelling older adults. Low-certainty evidence that power training modestly improves physical function compared with traditional strength training.

el Hadouchi et al. 2022, European Review of Aging and Physical Activity. Reports that muscle power declines faster than strength with age, and that power training improves power and activity tests.

Quality of exercise research

Adherence

Dishman 1982, Health Psychology. Dropout in clinical exercise settings approaching or exceeding 50 per cent within six months. This is the older review behind the frequently repeated figure.

Linke et al. 2011, Annals of Behavioral Medicine. Notes that the 50 per cent statistic is widely cited but that no recent epidemiological studies of general-population retention exist.

Transient global amnesia

Arena et al. 2017, Mayo Clinic Proceedings. 221 patients and 221 matched controls from one Minnesota county, followed a mean of 12 years. No increased risk of cerebrovascular events, seizures or cognitive impairment. Recurrence 5.4 per cent. A precipitating event was identified in 28 per cent. Retrospective, single-region records.

Tynas and Panegyres 2020, BMC Neurology. Among precipitating events, physical activity inducing Valsalva-like manoeuvres was most common. A case series, with triggers identified after the fact.

Mayo Clinic Proceedings review 2015. Several mechanisms have been proposed, including venous insufficiency, but none has been proved to explain TGA consistently.

Not sourced here

The following statements rest on general knowledge, not on sources, and should be treated as unverified: that aerobic bouts of any length count toward the weekly total; that circuit-style strength work and short intervals improve aerobic fitness; the 2 to 10 per cent rule for raising load and the claim that tendons adapt more slowly than muscle; that older adults gain strength on one to three sets; the typical duration and age of subjects in the failure trials; misuse of significance testing and the habit of generalizing from group averages to individuals; the interference effect; medication effects; and the comparisons of hard-style and relaxed technique and of implements.