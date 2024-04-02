What Queensland's COVID vaccine mandate ruling could mean for future pandemic planning | 7.30
ABC News In-depth 1.5M subscribers
The Queensland Government has decided not to appeal against a court finding that some COVID vaccination mandates were unlawful. The Queensland Supreme Court's judgment could open the way for compensation claims and has implications for future pandemic planning. Peter McCutcheon reports.
such a joke - vaccines prevented nothing
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/australia/
cases end 2021 aroud 200,000 - one year later over 10 million
and how may vaxx ijuries ad deaths t prevet nothig!
There's a current epetition requesting the Queensland government to provide the medical advice they relied upon during the pandemic. (https://www.parliament.qld.gov.au/Work-of-the-Assembly/Petitions/Petition-Details?id=4039) This epetition followed the findings of that particular case. Will be interesting to see what they (don't) provide. Nevertheless, it's all evidence when their time comes.