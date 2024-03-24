What Might the US Owe the World for Covid-19?
A US-funded laboratory origin of Covid-19 would certainly constitute the most significant case of governmental gross negligence in history. The people o
Note: I gave up on Common Dreams as a source of opinion that I trusted decades ago, but Jeffrey Sachs I consider generally worth listening to.
Of course we have the vocal “no virus” camp,and those who claim that a laboratory origin is a psyop. I am not convinced by their positions; in fact I think that those espousing such views are mistaken (being polite here).
The US government (USG) funded and supported a program of dangerous laboratory research that may have resulted in the creation and accidental laboratory release of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that caused the Covid-19 pandemic. Following the outbreak, the USG lied in order to cover up its possible role. The US Government should correct the lies, find the facts, and make amends with the rest of the world.
A group of intrepid truth-seekers—journalists, scientists, whistleblowers—have uncovered a vast amount of information pointing to the likely laboratory origin of SARS-CoV-2. Most important has been the intrepid work of the The Intercept and US Right to Know (USRTK), especially investigative reporter Emily Kopp at USRTK.