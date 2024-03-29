Mar 28, 2024

Katie Halper is the host of The Katie Halper Show and the cohost of Useful Idiots. She's also the director of the forthcoming documentary Commie Camp. Katie has been a fierce outspoken critic of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians. Find the Katie Halper Show here: / thekatiehalpershow Find Useful Idiots here:

Find Katie Halper’s forthcoming documentary Commie Camp here:

https://commiecampfilm.com/

