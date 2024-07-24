What is in the Great Beyond? - Graham Hancock

Death is the fundamental mystery of life. It is certain for all and yet we do not know what it means. The mystery can be reduced to simple dilemmas. When we die does everything end for us, or is there some way that we go on? Is there nothing more to us than the sum of our material parts, or does the soul exist? Is the notion of the soul a figment of human psychology, or perhaps an invention of religion? Or could it be something wonderfully real? This script was written and recorded by Graham Hancock, a British author of countless bestselling books such as, Magicians of the Gods, America Before, The Sign and the Seal, Fingerprints of the Gods, Heaven's Mirror, Underworld, Supernatural and others. He is also the creator of the Netflix series, "Ancient Apocalypse". For more information on Graham Hancock visit

