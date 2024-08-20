Note: This is a discussion of a thought experiment. I find it quite intriguing.

I was aware of the idea of a “Silurian Hypothesis” before, but had given it absolutely no thought.

The narrator, listed as James Brown, sounds very much like Graham Hancock, who has some interesting views on past civilizations in more recent time periods. Some would say loony ideas, but I think that is completely unfair and quite dogmatic. Hancock has not, to my knowledge, discussed the Silurian hypotheses. Did the producers of this video deliberately set out to find a voice double?

A famous thought experiment asked: what if humans were not the first civilization to live on earth? This radical idea, known as the Silurian Hypothesis, is not a scientifically likely possibility. However, it’s a captivating story, and serves as a useful test for understanding how life evolves - and what it leaves behind.

From ChatGPT (not even slightly vetted):

The Silurian Hypothesis is a thought experiment and scientific hypothesis that explores the possibility of advanced civilizations existing on Earth before humans, particularly millions of years ago. It was introduced in 2018 by Gavin A. Schmidt, the director of NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies, and Adam Frank, an astrophysicist at the University of Rochester. The hypothesis takes its name from the Silurian period, which occurred roughly 443 to 419 million years ago, although the hypothesis itself doesn't necessarily suggest a civilization from that specific period.

Origins and Context

The Silurian Hypothesis was proposed in a paper titled "The Silurian Hypothesis: Would it be possible to detect an industrial civilization in the geological record?" published in the International Journal of Astrobiology in April 2018. The paper draws its name from a fictional race called the "Silurians" in the long-running British science fiction series Doctor Who, which depicted a highly advanced reptilian civilization that predated humans.

Key Questions and Ideas

The hypothesis primarily explores whether it would be possible to detect the presence of an ancient advanced civilization through the geological record if it had existed millions of years before humans. The authors consider the idea that if an industrial civilization had arisen on Earth long before humans, the geological evidence might be very subtle or difficult to detect after millions of years of geological processes like erosion, plate tectonics, and sedimentation.

Main Considerations

Schmidt and Frank examine several factors that could be used to identify past civilizations, including:

Fossil records : Would there be any remains or artifacts left that could be identified as belonging to an advanced civilization?

Chemical signatures : Could we detect unusual chemical compositions in sedimentary layers, such as evidence of industrial pollutants or synthetic materials?

Climate impacts: Might there be changes in the geological record that could suggest a past civilization had impacted the climate, similar to the anthropogenic impacts we see today?

Conclusions

The authors conclude that while it's extremely unlikely that a previous advanced civilization existed on Earth, the thought experiment raises interesting questions about the long-term sustainability of industrial civilizations and how we might identify the signatures of such civilizations on other planets. The hypothesis also highlights the importance of understanding the potential longevity of our own civilization's impact on the planet.

Reception and Impact

The Silurian Hypothesis has garnered interest both within the scientific community and popular media. It serves as a useful framework for considering the potential for detecting non-human civilizations on other planets and for thinking about the long-term consequences of industrial activity on Earth.

In essence, while the Silurian Hypothesis does not suggest that an advanced civilization actually existed on Earth before humans, it is a provocative way of thinking about the traces our civilization might leave behind and how those might—or might not—be detected by future beings or by scientists exploring other planets.