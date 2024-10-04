We’re in the midst of preparing our response to the government’s appeal of the Emergencies Act decision at the Federal Court of Canada and I wanted to personally take a moment to reach out to you with a quick update.

Justice Mosley’s decision ruling that the government’s invocation of the Emergencies Act was unlawful was a huge vindication for those of us who believe in freedom and the rule of law in our great country. And we need to stand together and keep fighting back now to preserve this important precedent.

As you may have heard from us before, the government has already spent $2.2 million fighting—and losing—against our challenge at the Federal Court. That’s more than the CCF spent for all our many case victories, legal fees, education projects and staff salaries combined in the last fiscal year.

But the good news is, we know we don’t have to spend as much money as them to win again. The law is on our side.

Not only that, but a generous donor has offered up to $40,000 in matching funds for money raised before October 10 to pay for this next stage of the case. That means any donations made in support of this case before that date will have double the impact.

If we’re able to maximize that offer, we can absolutely fund another victory that will only create a stronger precedent against future abuse of the Emergencies Act.

We have the winning argument and a precedent now. As long as we can cover our expenses, we will win again.

It remains just as important now as it did in 2022 to uphold this victory at every level of court the government wants to fight us in. A strong precedent needs to be upheld for when it is appropriate to invoke the Act due to how much power it gives governments to sidestep rights and important democratic checks and balances.

We need to make sure that if this Act is ever used again, it’s used in a real emergency.

And the best way to ensure this is to fund our challenge to ensure that the illegal tactics like frozen bank accounts and bans on protected free expression we saw across this country in 2022 can never happen again.

Thank you again,

Joanna Baron | Executive Director

Canadian Constitution Foundation

P.S. All donations to the CCF go a long way in defending Canada's constitution (Just see our victories in the last year alone on our website). Supporting us at this crucial junction point just means your donation goes even further thanks to the matching funds we have generously been provided for this case. Stop future governments from abusing this legislation ever again: