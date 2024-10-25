Share this postWatch the moment Tucker Carlson STUNS the crowd and says "Trump will win anyway" | Redactedephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWatch the moment Tucker Carlson STUNS the crowd and says "Trump will win anyway" | Redacted Redacted 2.52MMike ZimmerOct 25, 2024Share this postWatch the moment Tucker Carlson STUNS the crowd and says "Trump will win anyway" | Redactedephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this postWatch the moment Tucker Carlson STUNS the crowd and says "Trump will win anyway" | Redactedephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare