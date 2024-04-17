“Not only no low-income Canadian can afford to live there but an average income earner in Victoria, BC will have to spend ~45% of their after tax income to live in a studio - they wouldn't be able to afford a bedroom,” tweeted Canadian consultant Kirk Lubimov.

“To afford 2 bedrooms a person would have to be a top earner,” wrote Lubimov. “Freeland is alarmingly disconnected from what is happening in Canada.”

“This is the Liberals financing impoverishment of Canadians and bragging about (it).”