WATCH: Freeland compares BC to ‘dying and going to heaven’ for ‘prairie people,' Lich fires back with her own definition
Jen Hodgson - Published on 13 Mar 2024, 9:43 am
“Not only no low-income Canadian can afford to live there but an average income earner in Victoria, BC will have to spend ~45% of their after tax income to live in a studio - they wouldn't be able to afford a bedroom,” tweeted Canadian consultant Kirk Lubimov.
“To afford 2 bedrooms a person would have to be a top earner,” wrote Lubimov. “Freeland is alarmingly disconnected from what is happening in Canada.”
“This is the Liberals financing impoverishment of Canadians and bragging about (it).”