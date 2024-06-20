Share this postVideo Of The Absolute Dumbest Pro-Democrat Gaslighting Ever!ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherVideo Of The Absolute Dumbest Pro-Democrat Gaslighting Ever! The Jimmy Dore Show Mike ZimmerJun 20, 2024Share this postVideo Of The Absolute Dumbest Pro-Democrat Gaslighting Ever!ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this postVideo Of The Absolute Dumbest Pro-Democrat Gaslighting Ever!ephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare