by Aaron Siri (Author)

Ever hear “I believe in cars” or “I believe in tools”? Probably not. But people routinely say, “I believe in vaccines.” This saying carries a truism because claims about vaccines often require faith. Belief. It is why challenging these claims often results in an emotional, not logical, reaction.

If you want the facts about vaccines—not beliefs and dogma—this book delivers. From the game-changing National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 through today’s post-Covid-19 landscape, Siri lays it all out based on a decade of experience deposing the world’s leading vaccinologists and prosecuting over a hundred lawsuits against health agencies. On that journey, he found that common claims about vaccines are often contrary to the evidence. This book lays bare this evidence, often the result of epic legal battles. There is what medical and health authorities tell the world, and then there is what they admit under oath in a lawsuit.

If you want to learn the truth about vaccines and the secret world of vaccinology, this book injects a heavy dose of reality and reveals the power structure and facts regarding vaccines as they have never before been laid out. Once you see the evidence, you cannot unlearn the truth.