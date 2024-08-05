Note: Prepared by Google Gemini, a bloodthirsty AI apparently, mixed with smartass. I wonder who put it up to the task?

It’s a dilemma as old as Bambi meeting a speeding Buick: what to do about the urban deer population? These woodland creatures, once content with munching on acorns and avoiding wolves, have inexplicably developed a penchant for suburban lawns, vegetable gardens, and the occasional yoga class. Are they adorable, misunderstood victims of habitat encroachment, or are they four-legged, leaf-munching locusts?

Let's explore the two prevailing schools of thought.

School of Thought #1: Bambi's Revenge

Advocates of this perspective view the urban deer as an invasive species, a green-cloaked menace wreaking havoc on carefully manicured landscapes. These creatures, they argue, have an insatiable appetite for rhododendrons, hostas, and anything else that dares to sprout from the ground. Their browsing habits are nothing short of ecological terrorism, turning once pristine lawns into lunar landscapes. Furthermore, these deer are a traffic hazard, a constant threat to the safety of our beloved automobiles. And let's not forget the damage they inflict on our mental health. Who can relax in a hammock with the constant threat of a deer staring at them through the screen door?

School of Thought #2: Venison Victory

A more pragmatic approach suggests that we embrace our inner cave person and view these deer as a potential food source. After all, venison is a lean, protein-packed meat that's been a staple of human diets for centuries. Why waste good protein on coyotes and bears when we could be enjoying it ourselves? Imagine the culinary possibilities! Deer chili, venison burgers, and even deer jerky. The economic benefits are equally enticing. We could create jobs in deer processing, deer hunting (well, maybe bow and arrow only, for safety reasons), and deer-themed tourism. Picture it: Deer Safari tours, where thrill-seekers can stalk their prey through the wilds of suburbia.

Of course, there are challenges to both perspectives. Culling the deer population is a controversial topic, and turning suburbia into a free-range deer farm might not be the most popular zoning change. But when you consider the alternative – endless battles with nature over your garden – the venison option starts to look pretty appealing.

In conclusion, the urban deer is a complex issue with no easy answers. Perhaps a compromise is in order. We could implement a deer management program that combines population control with sustainable harvesting. The deer could be culled humanely, and the meat donated to food banks. As for the remaining deer, they could be fitted with GPS collars and encouraged to participate in reality TV shows. After all, there's nothing viewers love more than watching animals make questionable life choices.

So, there you have it. The urban deer: invasive pest or untapped protein resource? The choice is yours. Just remember, if you opt for the venison route, please wear safety goggles when preparing your deer chili.

Venison Fritters with Herb Pastry

A true fritter relies on a light and airy pastry shell to encompass its savory or sweet center. Here is a venison fritter recipe to incorporate this essential element:

Ingredients

For the Pastry:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup cold unsalted butter, cubed

3-4 tablespoons ice water

1 egg yolk

1 tablespoon chopped fresh herbs (thyme, rosemary, or parsley)

For the Venison Filling:

1 pound ground venison

1/2 onion, diced

1 clove garlic, minced

1 carrot, grated

1 celery stalk, diced

1/4 cup chopped mushrooms

1/4 cup dry red wine

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Vegetable oil for frying

Instructions

Prepare the Pastry:

In a large bowl, whisk together flour and salt. Cut in the cold butter using a pastry cutter or your fingertips until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Gradually add ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the dough just comes together. Be careful not to overmix. Stir in the egg yolk and herbs. Form the dough into a disc, wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Prepare the Venison Filling:

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the ground venison and cook until browned, breaking it up with a spoon as it cooks. Drain off any excess fat. Add the onion, garlic, carrot, and celery to the pan and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the mushrooms and cook for an additional minute. Pour in the red wine, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Cook until the wine has reduced by half. Stir in the tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, thyme, salt, and pepper. Bring to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes, or until the filling has thickened. Let the filling cool slightly.

Assemble and Fry the Fritters: