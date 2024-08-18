Cream of Cannibal Soup - An Issue of Character

Note: Research and Ghostwriting by LLM AI; shaped by my fevered brain. No LLM AI were harmed in the production of this essay, although I was tempted. – Ephektikoi

Preface

I used to read material on Japanese historical martial arts and current Japanese martial arts. Often, the essayist would discuss character. I was struck by the observation that the understanding of character did not conform to my own. It seemed to me then, and it seems to me now, that what character is, is an evaluative statement: subjective as much as objective.

Introduction

Character is a term frequently used to describe an individual’s moral or ethical nature, but its meaning is far from universally agreed upon. Rather than being an objective description, character may be more accurately viewed as an evaluative concept—one that involves rendering praise or condemnation. This subjectivity raises important questions: Does the idea of good and bad character differ across cultures, historical periods, social strata, and individual perspectives? Is it possible to identify universal characteristics of good character, or is it an inherently variable concept? This essay explores these questions, investigating whether universal commonalities in the concept of character exist while recognizing the cultural and temporal variations that complicate this pursuit.

The Subjectivity of Character

Character is often thought of as a set of traits that define a person’s moral and ethical standing. However, as an evaluative statement, character is deeply influenced by cultural, historical, and social contexts (Haidt, 2006). What one society deems to be good character may not be viewed the same way by another. For instance, traits such as honesty, loyalty, and bravery are often lauded in many cultures, but the emphasis placed on each trait can vary significantly (Haidt, 2006). In some cultures, loyalty to the group may be paramount, while in others, individual honesty may be more highly valued (Triandis, 1995).

Research on the universality of character traits reveals some commonalities, such as the general appreciation of virtues like courage and compassion. However, the interpretation and importance of these traits differ widely. For example, the Japanese concept of kokoro, often translated as "heart" or "spirit," intertwines emotional and moral aspects of character in ways that differ from Western interpretations, which may focus more on rational moral reasoning.

Cultural and Temporal Variability

The variability of character across cultures and time periods suggests that it is not a fixed concept. Historical examples illustrate that what was considered good character in one era may not hold the same meaning in another. For example, the concept of bushido, the samurai code of honor in feudal Japan, emphasized values such as loyalty, martial prowess, and honor to the point of death (Nitobe, 1905). In contrast, modern interpretations of good character may prioritize peace, empathy, and the avoidance of violence.

Social strata and group affiliations further complicate the notion of character. Within different social groups, what constitutes good character can be shaped by the needs and values of the group (Turner, 1982). For instance, the traits valued in a warrior class may differ from those valued in a religious community or a business environment (Turner, 1982). Thus, character is often a reflection of the values upheld by specific groups, rather than a universal set of virtues.

The Search for Universal Traits

Despite the variations in how character is understood, there has been an ongoing search for universal traits that define good character. Philosophers and psychologists alike have attempted to identify traits that are universally recognized as virtuous. The concept of the “Big Five” personality traits—openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism—has been one attempt to categorize aspects of character that transcend cultural boundaries (McCrae & Costa, 2004). However, even these traits are not immune to cultural interpretation. For instance, agreeableness may be highly valued in collectivist societies, while in individualist cultures, assertiveness (a trait often associated with extraversion) may be more highly regarded (Hofstede, 2001).

Furthermore, caution must be exercised when claiming universality in character traits. Much of the research in this area is speculative, and there is a risk of imposing one culture’s values onto others (Hofstede, 2001). For example, Western psychological models may not fully capture the nuances of character as understood in non-Western cultures, leading to biased conclusions about what constitutes good character.

Summary

The exploration of character reveals that it is a deeply evaluative concept, shaped by cultural, historical, and social factors. While there may be some commonalities in the traits that different societies value, the interpretation and prioritization of these traits can vary significantly. The search for universal characteristics of good character is fraught with challenges, as it often reflects the values of specific cultural contexts rather than a truly global perspective. As such, any conclusions about the nature of character must be approached with caution, acknowledging the diverse ways in which it is understood around the world.

References

Haidt, J. (2006). The happiness hypothesis: Finding modern truth in ancient wisdom. Basic Books. https://www.amazon.ca/Happiness-Hypothesis-Finding-Modern-Ancient/dp/0465028020

Hofstede, G. (2001). Culture's consequences: Comparing values, behaviors, institutions, and organizations across nations (2nd ed.). Sage Publications. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/230557580_Culture%27s_Consequences_Comparing_Values_Behaviors_Institutions_and_Organizations_Across_Nations

McCrae, R. R., & Costa, P. T. (2004). A contemplated revision of the NEO Five-Factor Inventory. Personality and Individual Differences, 36(3), 587-596. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0191-8869(03)00118-1

Nitobe, I. (1905). Bushido: The soul of Japan. Tuttle Publishing. https://archive.org/details/bushidosoulofjap0000nito

Triandis, H. C. (1995). Individualism & collectivism. Westview Press. https://psycnet.apa.org/record/1995-97791-000

Turner, J. H. (1982). The structure of sociological theory. Homewood: Dorsey Press. https://scholar.google.ca/scholar?q=Turner,+J.+H.+(1982).+The+structure+of+sociological+theory.+Homewood:+Dorsey+Press.&hl=en&as_sdt=0&as_vis=1&oi=scholart