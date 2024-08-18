Ephektikoi - Guerrilla Epistemologist

While the cited variables have existed through time and space, there are some traits that are universally prized as good character. Trustworthiness must be of value in all cultures, for example.

The 10 Commandments brought down by Moses are pretty good for people living in society, and may be fundamental to all three Abrahamic religions.

In English we use the word character to designate trustworthy people, and there are probably important words of that meaning in all languages. In other words, that word is pragmatic as well as morally evaluative.

