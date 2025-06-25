Author’s Preface

We assume there is a physical world, an objective world, an empirical world. It's only a rag-tag bunch of ne'er-do-wells such as metaphysicians, theoretical physicists, theologians, and other mystics who even consider questioning that assumption.

To postulate an illusory nature for the world is self-defeating, a term that philosophers like to use, which means self-contradictory. Could that assertion of illusion possibly be true, given that we must exist in the real world? We know that we do; we talk about it, and we perform in it with actions which have consequences. So anything else is self-defeating.

Introduction

This essay in the Unreason series addresses a recurring paradox in speculative philosophy: the denial of the reality of the external world. While most human action presumes a world of physical causes and empirical regularities, various intellectual traditions—from metaphysics to mysticism—have periodically questioned this presumption. Some posit that the world may be an illusion, a simulation, or an epiphenomenon of mind or spirit. This essay examines such claims from a pragmatic standpoint and contends that denying the world’s reality is not only speculative but ultimately self-defeating. The argument here is not metaphysical but operational: if a proposition cannot be lived or acted upon, then it fails to meet the minimal threshold for coherence.

Discussion

To assert that the physical world is illusory—whether through metaphysical doubt, theological abstraction, or mystical experience—raises a basic contradiction. Any such assertion must be made from within the world it seeks to deny. This is the core of the argument from performative incoherence.

A self-defeating claim is one that undermines itself by the very act of its utterance. For example, “I cannot speak a word of English,” when said in English, contradicts itself. Likewise, claiming “the external world does not exist” while using language, interacting with others, and depending on sensory input commits the same error. The claim relies on the very framework—empirical reality, shared experience, embodied cognition—that it attempts to repudiate.

Despite the prevalence of such speculation among certain intellectual factions—metaphysicians, theoretical physicists, theologians, mystics—the practical world continues unabated. People still cross streets, avoid falling objects, eat food, and build bridges. These actions presuppose a coherent, persistent environment in which cause and effect function in a roughly stable manner. No amount of idealist theory or solipsistic doubt negates the daily necessity of navigating this shared world.

Even language itself presupposes other minds, a world of reference, and shared perceptual cues. When a mystic claims the world is illusion, that claim must be expressed using concepts, distinctions, and sensory metaphors rooted in lived experience. Religious or philosophical traditions that teach the unreality of the world still rely on printed texts, spoken sermons, and embodied practice to propagate their views—ironically affirming the very reality they disavow.

The speculative suggestion that reality is an illusion has historical and cultural roots in multiple traditions, such as Hindu Maya, Cartesian skepticism, Buddhist samsara, or certain interpretations of quantum mechanics. However, all of these require a paradoxical concession: they must operate within the world in order to explain beyond it. They are necessarily parasitic on the framework they question.

A pragmatic worldview thus denies the usefulness of such speculation. Following the traditions of William James and Charles Sanders Peirce, a proposition gains meaning through its practical consequences. If denying the world cannot guide action, cannot be tested or applied, and cannot serve as the ground for any behavior, then it has no real meaning. It becomes an exercise in formal abstraction, disconnected from life.

Summary

This essay has argued that denial of the external world’s reality is not merely speculative but fundamentally self-defeating. To make the claim requires the use of language, perception, and shared reference—all of which presuppose an empirical world. The assertion undermines itself by depending on what it seeks to negate. As a result, such views are functionally incoherent and of no use in understanding or navigating experience. They serve as exercises in abstraction, not as viable ontological positions. In the end, the belief in a real, physical, empirical world is not a metaphysical hypothesis, but a necessary precondition for action, understanding, and meaning itself.

Readings

James, W. (1907). Pragmatism: A New Name for Some Old Ways of Thinking. Longmans, Green, and Co.

—A foundational work in pragmatic philosophy, arguing that truth must be evaluated in terms of its practical effects and usefulness.

Peirce, C. S. (1878). How to Make Our Ideas Clear. Popular Science Monthly, 12, 286–302.

—Introduces the pragmatic maxim, which holds that the meaning of a concept lies in its observable consequences.

Austin, J. L. (1962). How to Do Things with Words. Harvard University Press.

—Analyzes how utterances perform actions, providing groundwork for understanding performative contradictions.

Searle, J. R. (1995). The Construction of Social Reality. Free Press.

—Explores how language and collective intentionality create and sustain shared realities, grounding abstract institutions in concrete action.

Polanyi, M. (1966). The Tacit Dimension. Doubleday.

—Argues that knowledge is grounded in embodied action and tacit understanding, reinforcing the necessity of a real world for meaningful thought.

Putnam, H. (1981). Reason, Truth and History. Cambridge University Press.

—Critiques radical skepticism (e.g., the brain-in-a-vat scenario) by showing how such hypotheses collapse under their own assumptions.