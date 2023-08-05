I am still trying to get my head around the central issue: Why in the hell should it work! This is closer than I have previously come to getting a clear explanation. Still a lot of handwaving on the part of ChatGPT 3.5 over the central issue. I suspect it is because even the AI experts don’t fully understand it, and perhaps few can explain it at a conceptual level.

Preface:

This is the clearest conceptual, not-technical explanation of how large language model artificial intelligence LLM AI works, at a 1000 foot level (OK, I don’t really know just how high, live with it) that I have managed to get.

I am still trying to get my head around the central issue: Why in the hell should it work! This is closer than I have previously come to getting a clear explanation. Still a lot of handwaving on the part of ChatGPT 3.5 over the central issue. I suspect it is because even the AI experts don’t fully understand it, and perhaps few can explain it at a conceptual level.

All too often the AI folks delve into the technical complexities of hardware and software. Having said that, being a ex-database guru (ok, a very minor guru, but I am still holding out for guru status), I would like to understand the data storage mechanism of the LLM. ChatGPT 3.5 has not been very forthcoming on that issue. I must have phrased the input text the wrong way. Alternatively, perhaps that information is not in the training data. Surprising if it is not.

I am preparing a series of articles on LLM AI, having several in draft, and two published. See:

I - Unraveling the Vast Corpus of Information Mike Zimmer · August 2, 2023 "This series of articles may help some understand large language model artificial intelligence (LLM AI) from various perspectives. I have tried to stay away from implementation details on LLM AI, and to give a more conceptual view of LLM AI and surrounding issues."

and

II - Linguistic Analysis of Statements Mike Zimmer · August 4, 2023 This article explores the different categories of statements, provides examples, and discusses the fields of study involved in linguistic analysis. Additionally, we will examine the implications of this analysis for Language Model Learning (LLM) AI.

Introduction:

Large Language Models (LLMs) like GPT-3 work through a complex process of learning from text, recognizing patterns, and interacting with users to generate coherent output. This narrative explores this journey step-by-step, shedding light on the mechanisms behind this fascinating technology.

Unveiling the Mechanism:

Foundation of Knowledge: To teach LLMs, we gather text from various sources worldwide, but only use a fraction for learning. This curated text becomes the basis for the AI's language understanding. Pattern Recognition and Association: The AI learns how words fit together by recognizing patterns and associations in the curated text. It remembers these connections and their importance. Sculpting Language Network: We fine-tune the AI's connections to reinforce specific patterns. It's like shaping a network where words are linked based on how they usually occur together. Guiding with Algorithmic Artistry: Beyond patterns, we provide the AI with algorithmic instructions. These cues guide its behavior, helping it adopt styles and avoid errors.

Convergence of Factors:

5. User's Input Dance: When a user provides input, it's matched against the AI's learned patterns. The input is broken into smaller pieces, and the AI predicts what comes next based on those patterns.

Predicting the Next Steps: The AI estimates the most likely words to follow the input. It's like predicting the next steps in a dance based on familiar moves. Harmonious Output Creation: The AI uses its predictions to craft a response. It combines words to create an output that fits with its learned language patterns and algorithmic guidelines.

Unraveling Mysteries:

8. Coherence Amidst Uncertainty: The AI's coherence arises from recognizing patterns, but it's not perfect. Sometimes it may produce unexpected responses due to its statistical nature.

Shifting Conversational Landscapes: The output can vary from on-topic to off-course based on patterns, codes, and user input. It adapts to user interactions, resulting in a dynamic conversation. Embracing Unveiled Wonders: LLM AI's interplay of data, patterns, codes, and user input is fascinating. It crafts language in a way that intrigues us, offering glimpses into the possibilities of AI-generated creativity.

Conclusion:

The process of LLM AI is a blend of data-driven learning, pattern recognition, and user interaction. It operates on a foundation of curated text, fine-tuning patterns, and algorithmic guidance. While not perfect, it generates coherent output by skillfully combining these elements, and its potential continues to intrigue us.