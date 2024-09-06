An android robot writing a book.

Note: This essay was prepared with research assistance and ghostwriting from ChatGPT. That's just the way I operate these days.

Mass Production of Essays Yesterday, I produced six essays on random topics that popped into my head using AI. Some of them I published on my Substack site; some I didn’t. I produce so much, I’ve lost track of what I’ve discussed and what I haven’t. I do repeat myself.

Author's Preface

The world is changing. What are we to make of it?

Using ChatGPT for Writing and Music

Since shortly after the advent of ChatGPT, I've been massaging my essay content on Substack using ChatGPT, starting with version 3.5, which they had in the spring after ChatGPT first became publicly available. Now, I also use it to create music.

I use a large language model (AI) to create music, to massage music, and, more and more often, to assist in writing essays. Quite often, a major part of the output is from ChatGPT. I have a structured format that I use now. I've almost automated the process. I produce content at a blinding pace compared to the way I would do it by hand.

Concerns of Propriety and Values

But the issue arises of propriety and values. Somehow, it feels suspect. I’m know I’m not the only one doing this in various areas. I’ve had acquaintances and friends tell me they use AI to help them write. Now, I’m doing it at a production level.

Mass Production of Essays

Feelings of Guilt

I’ve always felt guilty about this. There’s something that feels not quite right, not quite appropriate, but I haven’t been able to put my finger on it exactly. It’s just a vague feeling of guilt that maybe I’m doing shoddy work. And I don’t like doing shoddy work.

Distinguishing Between Process and Product

One thought that’s occurred to me over the last few weeks is that we’ve got to distinguish between the process of producing something and the product that is produced. This first came to mind when I was thinking about using UDIO Music AI to produce songs.

Using MusicAI

You can actually produce an entire song, with or without lyrics, from scratch just by specifying a few parameters and selecting the outputs it gives you. There’s a random component, but some of the results are good—some are really good. Mostly, I use my own lyrics, doing things that I couldn’t do by myself, such as using AI voices to make up for my less than polished singing or adding backing tracks that go far beyond the primitive ones I had used before. The result? Very interesting pieces, many quite good.

Limitations of MusicAI

Now, with current Music AIs, you don’t have a lot of control. You can’t really specify the key, melody, or harmony. There are some tools where you can specify melody and harmony by implication—well, not exactly harmony, but key. But not explicitly. There’s a lot more work to do.

You can get Music AI to sing your lyrics in AI voices, and you can even purchase different voices. The results can be very good, depending on how skilled you are at tweaking the process. I’m not very skilled, though. I can get basic results, but to really make it sound like a top-notch singer, you need more skill with the tool—and probably better musical intuition and training than I have.

Back to Essays

So, back to essays, which are now my primary focus. The question of propriety here centres on what we value. I think we can produce work that is good, even quite good. Accuracy is an issue, but I’m not sure that it’s as big a concern as some people claim.

Accuracy and the Issue of AI

Yes, large language models (like AI) can go off into the weeds and produce absolute nonsense by any standard, but sometimes they offer information that you couldn’t access without an extensive amount of research and reading, or an impossible amount of research. If you’re already knowledgeable, you can use AI to help you.

Reversing the Research Process

In a formal setting, writers, students, academics—what have you—are expected to do research in the literature and use that research to craft their work. However, with AI, the process is reversed. AI can search for material from its extensive knowledge of human productions and come up with citations and references, including inline citations if you ask for them.

You can bias the AI one way or another. You can ask it to speak in various tones of voice. There’s all kinds of things you can do with it. It’s quite incredible what AI is capable of.

The Issue of Quality

But the real question is one of quality. AI can help produce content that I think is good and will only get better over time. We’re talking about a short timeline here—measured in years, not decades. AI’s output will always depend on the accuracy of the initial data used to populate its database, as well as on human selection, with our limited understanding and biases. But this is what the AI will work with.

Tweaking the AI

Developers will likely learn how to tweak AI so that it less frequently goes off the rails and more often gives you results that are accurate according to the training data. Quality—both in terms of prose and information—will steadily improve.

Accuracy Versus Scholar Output

Already, the quality of AI output is quite often no worse than that of the average scholar. I’m not sure, though. We’re not sure how to test for that comparison.

Process vs. Product

This leaves us with the issue of process as opposed to product. How do you do it? The process with AI is way faster. But are there going to be residual objections from the usual quarters—academics, teachers, others? Will they put their noses up in the air, as though they have encountered a bad smell, and say that it’s not appropriate to do things this way?

Changing Attitudes

I think that will change, and probably in short order, as more and more people use AI and realize the advantages of doing their work this way. The process is not traditional. It’s going to be very different from the old way. In fact, the process is already very different for me, and probably for countless others whom I don’t know and may never meet.

Others Using AI

I’ve met a few people who do this, though not to the extent that I do. But I’ve seen people on Substack who are using AI extensively. Perhaps I’ve overstated the case, but others are doing it on a very large scale.

Variability of Output

There is a lot of variability in the output you can get from AI, and there is great difficulty in crafting a prompt that yields exactly what you need. But that’s part of the process, too.

Questions of Value

We also need to address the questions of value. There’s probably some objective sense in which we can assign value to the product, but assigning value to the process is subjective and culturally, or even sub-culturally, specific.

Subjectivity in Value

What we value in the product may not align with what we value in the process. And what we value in the process will be difficult to justify objectively. In contrast, the value of the product can probably be justified in many cases, if not all.

AI in Other Fields

For example, producing music that people like and consider good in respect to their taste can be assessed. We can say “yay or nay,” “boo or hooray.” Some will care how it was made; some will not. Product versus process?

This extends beyond music. In areas like diagnostic medicine, advanced mathematics, or physics, the product is what matters. Physicists, for example, don’t seem to have a problem with AI-assisted tools like Wolfram. They care about whether the answer is more likely to be right than wrong. They will compare to human capabilities. In time, it will be a clear win for AI I think.

Knowledge is Probabilistic

Knowledge becomes probabilistic when you get beyond simple things. There’s a whole lot of stuff in the human realm that can be iffy at the best of times.

Conclusion

The product may be valued because it serves the good of humanity, while people may debate the process until the cows come home and never resolve it.

I believe attitudes will change over time. Writers are using large language model AI to a very large extent, and I tell people that I’m using it. I think others aren’t disclosing it—they’re just doing it. But you still get the result. You get the product. And it’s often very good.

It’s a whole new world. Let’s hope it doesn’t become a Brave New World, but it’s a whole new world nonetheless.

Introduction to AI-Assisted Writing

Introduction to ChatGPT Usage

AI, particularly ChatGPT, has revolutionized the writing process. With its release, a wide range of users have integrated it into their workflows for everything from creative writing to academic research. According to Floridi (2019), AI tools like ChatGPT allow for quicker and more efficient ways to generate content, which introduces both challenges and opportunities in how we think about creativity and authorship.

AI-Assisted Writing and Creativity

AI has increasingly been used in the creative process to supplement human efforts in music, art, and writing. As Boden (2016) argues, AI's capacity to accelerate content production blurs the line between human authorship and machine contribution. This raises important ethical questions about originality and the use of AI-assisted content in traditionally human-dominated fields.

Structured Format for Essays

Many users who integrate AI into writing workflows develop structured formats to optimize efficiency. McNamara (2021) notes that AI can help generate ideas, draft content, and even produce citations, allowing for rapid production compared to traditional methods. However, this convenience comes with concerns about intellectual rigor, especially in academic settings.

Back to Essays

While AI is being applied to various creative fields, its integration into essay writing is particularly notable. Essays are argument-driven and deeply reflective, which presents a unique challenge. McNamara (2021) raises the question: Can AI-assisted essays meet the intellectual standards traditionally expected in academia, or do they risk undermining the quality of intellectual discourse?

The Evolution of AI Tools and Capabilities

MusicAI and Song Production

AI’s impact extends beyond writing to fields like music production. Collins (2018) explains that tools like UDO MusicAI allow users to create songs from scratch by setting basic parameters, though limitations remain in controlling key, melody, and harmony. These advancements have opened up new possibilities for creative exploration but come with their own set of challenges.

AI’s Limitations in Music

Despite these advances, Pasquier et al. (2017) highlight that AI in music still lacks the level of depth and control many musicians seek. Fine-tuning elements like melody and harmony often requires additional human input, limiting the "autonomy" of AI in music composition.

Variability of AI Output

A major challenge when working with AI, as Korzyński, P., & Mazurek, G. (2023) observe, is the variability of its output. AI responses can be inconsistent depending on how the prompt is structured. This unpredictability means that users must continually refine their inputs to produce desired results, underscoring the importance of "prompt engineering."

The Challenge of Crafting Prompts

Crafting an effective prompt is essential to getting quality output from AI. Floridi (2019) notes that the way a question or task is framed can significantly affect the AI’s response, often leading to unintended or suboptimal results. This suggests that users must develop new skills, including learning how to "speak AI," in order to maximize the potential of AI tools like ChatGPT.

Process vs. Product: A Philosophical Reflection

Distinction Between Process and Product

The distinction between the process of creation and the final product has always been a key issue in creative endeavors. As Boden (2016) suggests, with AI, this distinction becomes even more pronounced. The process shifts from being human-driven to machine-assisted, prompting questions about whether the process matters if the final product is of high quality.

Propriety and Values in AI Usage

Ethical concerns also arise over whether using AI in intellectual and creative endeavors diminishes the value of human contribution. Boden (2016) questions whether AI should be considered a legitimate tool for creation or if it undermines the human element in art, writing, and other creative pursuits.

Essays and the Question of Propriety

Essay writing is often seen as deeply personal, intellectual labor. Carr (2020) posits that using AI to write essays raises concerns about whether it erodes the value of personal effort. He suggests that as AI becomes more proficient, the intellectual rigor and individuality of traditional essay writing could be compromised.

Production Level of AI-Assisted Writing

The mass production capabilities of AI have led to a new era of content generation. As Carr (2020) argues, while AI enables faster content creation, this raises concerns about the commodification of creative work. Critics worry that an emphasis on speed and volume could result in lower-quality content that prioritizes quantity over thoughtful analysis.

Concerns About Quality and Guilt

Feelings of Guilt

For many users, the convenience of AI-assisted writing comes with a sense of guilt. Boden (2016) discusses how reliance on AI may feel like taking shortcuts in the creative process, leading to concerns that it diminishes personal achievement and the authenticity of the final product.

Shoddy Work Concerns

One of the most common concerns about AI-assisted work is that it might produce "shoddy" results. According to McNamara (2021), while AI can generate content quickly, it sometimes lacks the depth and nuance of human-driven work. However, with careful refinement, AI-generated output can achieve high levels of quality, suggesting that the tool itself is not inherently flawed, but the use of it requires critical oversight.

Accuracy in AI Content

Accuracy is another crucial issue when using AI for content creation. Bender et al. (2021) highlight how large language models can sometimes produce inaccuracies or hallucinations—errors where incorrect information is confidently presented. This underscores the need for human oversight to ensure factual correctness, particularly in academic writing.

The Guilt Factor: Am I Doing Shoddy Work?

The guilt associated with using AI may stem from concerns about whether the content is truly of high quality. Carr (2020) argues that relying too heavily on AI could lead users to feel they are not investing enough effort in their work. However, as AI continues to evolve, this guilt may lessen if AI is seen as a legitimate tool rather than a shortcut.

AI’s Role in Research and Content Creation

AI and the Inversion of the Research Process

AI has fundamentally altered the research process. As Floridi (2020) notes, AI allows users to access extensive knowledge databases quickly, which inverts the traditional research method of manually combing through literature. This shift enables writers to focus more on synthesis and analysis, rather than on gathering information.

Expansive AI Knowledge

The expansive nature of AI's knowledge corpus far exceeds what any individual could consume in a lifetime. This, according to Bender et al. (2021), offers a powerful resource for content creation. However, the sheer volume of information AI can draw from also raises questions about the reliability and comprehensiveness of what it generates.

Customization and Flexibility in AI

AI's ability to customize output makes it a versatile tool for various writing styles and contexts. Floridi (2020) explains that users can tailor tone, voice, and perspective, which enables more dynamic content creation. This flexibility allows for more nuanced and context-sensitive outputs, but again, with careful user intervention to guide the results.

Improving Quality and Accuracy Over Time

Accuracy and Improvement Over Time

AI systems are continuously improving. As developers refine algorithms and expand datasets, the accuracy of AI-generated content is expected to increase. Marcus and Davis (2019) predict that AI outputs will become more reliable over time, leading to fewer errors and hallucinations.

Quality and the Future of AI-Assisted Work

The future of AI in content creation hinges on its ability to produce higher-quality outputs with fewer human interventions. As Marcus and Davis (2019) suggest, while current AI systems still require oversight, advances in AI could make the technology increasingly autonomous, potentially elevating the quality of AI-generated work to match or surpass human-generated content.

Current AI Quality

At present, AI can produce high-quality content, though it often requires human intervention for refinement. McNamara (2021) notes that as AI becomes more sophisticated, human oversight will likely diminish, though the debate over AI’s ability to match human creativity and insight will persist.

Objections and Acceptance of AI in Writing

Residual Objections from Traditionalists

Traditionalists in academia and the creative arts have voiced concerns about AI, arguing that it undermines the integrity of the creative process. Boden (2016) acknowledges these objections but suggests that, as AI becomes more widespread, resistance may lessen, particularly as AI demonstrates its usefulness in enhancing, rather than replacing, human creativity.

Growing Acceptance of AI

Carr (2020) observes that AI's growing acceptance in various fields suggests that its role in writing and creativity will continue to expand. As more people adopt AI tools, the stigma associated with AI-generated content may diminish, especially as AI proves its capacity to improve efficiency without necessarily compromising quality.

Changing Attitudes Toward AI

As AI becomes increasingly integrated into creative processes, attitudes will evolve. Floridi (2020) predicts that while some may resist AI’s involvement in writing and creativity, others will embrace the new possibilities it offers for expanding human creativity.

The Impact on Creative and Academic Fields

Proclamation of AI Usage

Transparency about AI usage is essential in creative and academic work. Floridi (2019) argues that openly acknowledging AI's role in content creation can address ethical concerns, such as the extent of machine-generated input versus human effort.

Blurring the Line Between Human and AI Work

As AI challenges traditional notions of authorship, the line between human and machine-generated content continues to blur. Carr (2020) suggests that this blurring requires society to reconsider what constitutes original work and how we value creative contributions.

Faster Content Creation Process

AI's ability to accelerate the content creation process is undeniable. According to McNamara (2021), AI allows writers to produce content much faster than they could alone, but this may also lead to concerns about content saturation and a decline in overall quality due to the sheer volume of material being generated.

High Quality of AI Products

AI-generated content is improving rapidly. In many cases, Floridi (2019) argues, it can match or even surpass human-generated work, particularly in terms of speed and efficiency. However, ongoing debates around quality and originality remain.

Changing the Creative World

AI is transforming creative industries by automating aspects of content production. McNamara (2021) argues that while some see this automation as a threat to traditional creativity, others view it as an opportunity to explore new creative boundaries.

Process Will Continue to Evolve

As AI technology continues to develop, Marcus and Davis (2019) predict that it will become more deeply integrated into creative and academic fields. As AI capabilities expand, so too will the processes for evaluating and creating content, requiring ongoing adaptation from users and creators alike.

Conclusion: The Future of AI in Creativity

The Shift in Perspective

The integration of AI into writing and creative processes marks a significant shift in how we think about creativity, authorship, and technology’s role in human endeavors. Floridi (2020) emphasizes that as AI continues to improve, the distinction between human creativity and machine assistance will blur, pushing creators and academics to rethink the boundaries of their work.

Your Experience with AI Writing

For those already using AI extensively, the benefits are clear: faster production, access to vast amounts of information, and the ability to customize output. However, challenges remain, particularly around accuracy, output variability, and ethical concerns surrounding AI-assisted work (Carr, 2020).

A Whole New World

Ultimately, AI is transforming both creative and academic landscapes. While acknowledging the limitations and concerns, it’s also essential to recognize the new possibilities AI offers. As AI technology evolves, so too will the ways we write, create, and think. Floridi (2020) concludes that this “whole new world” of creativity will continue to expand, offering both challenges and opportunities for the next generation of creators.

